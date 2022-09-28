ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Young cancer survivor wants other patients to know they're not alone

LAUREL, Indiana — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It's an effort to draw awareness to the nearly 16,000 young people diagnosed with cancer each year. That number is increasing by about 1% every year. Sara Murrell is a third grader from Laurel, Indiana. Her courage through her cancer...
LAUREL, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Current Publishing

Story Cottage to open new facility in October

Story Cottage is an exclusive memory care option with facilities in Indianapolis and Carmel. The unique facility is opening a third location in WestClay in October at 1840 W. Main St., Carmel. The other Carmel location is on the southeast corner of Carey Road and Beech Drive in the Maple Acres neighborhood.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Pike firefighters rescue pet hamster in house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters made sure everyone — including the family's pet hamster — safely escaped a house fire Wednesday night on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Pike Township firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Sept. 28 in the 8800 block of Woodacre Lane, near West 56th Street and Raceway Road, around 9 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Bloomington theater hosting screening of Indiana thriller

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington is set to host a screening of "So Cold the River" on Friday. The horror thriller, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel. Bloomington's own...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Assistance League of Indianapolis clothes students in need ahead of winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Assistance League of Indianapolis nonprofit has been serving central Indiana students for decades and, even with new challenges coming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, their team has still served before and during the school year. They work with social workers for Indianapolis Public Schools and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Teen builds bridge for an Indy park

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager used his Eagle Scout service project to build a bridge for an Indianapolis park. It took him a few years to complete because of delays caused by the pandemic. The new bridge at Jameson Camp connects two major parts of the park that are separated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hoosier dad worries about daughters in Hurricane Ian’s path

INDIANAPOLIS — Fort Myers and other places along the southwest Florida coast were battered by Hurricane Ian Wednesday. The hurricane made landfall on Cayo Costa early Wednesday afternoon, Hoosiers we talked to in nearby Fort Myers said the conditions worsened quickly. We spoke with Jim Atterholt and Christine Ressino...
FORT MYERS, FL
newwaysministry.org

Pro-LGBTQ+ Protestors Cause Archdiocese to Postpone Conversion Therapy Event

Protestors successfully led an Indianapolis parish and Catholic high school to postpone an event about overcoming same-gender attraction, which some have likened to conversion therapy. St. Luke’s Catholic Church scheduled an event for October 13th with author and speaker Kim Zember, the founder of Overcome Ministries, an organization with the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Alley Cat Lounge is expanding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Broad Ripple icon, Alley Cat Lounge, is expanding in October. The new location will be adjacent to the current location, where the Egyptian Café and Hooka Bar was formerly at. The Egyptian Café moved locations in February. The Alley Cat Lounge is in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert declared for missing Lafayette teen

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old teen from Lafayette. According to Indiana State Police, Jadea Nour is a black female who is 5’7″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white sherpa sweatshirt, blue jeans and white […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
rhsnationalist.com

The infamous John Dillinger

When many crime buffs think of 1920’s and 30’s gangsters, they think of New York but the Midwest has had its share of notorious gangsters. One of the most infamous was John Herbert Dillinger, a gang leader during The Great Depression. He was born on June 22, 1903, in Indianapolis IN, and grew up with one sister named Audrey Dillinger who died in 1987, 53 years after his own death. Over his short life, Dillinger had two wives, the first being Beryl Hovious to whom he was married from 1924-1929, but ended in divorce. Four years later from 1933-1934, Dillinger was married to Evelyn (Billie) Frechette and after Dillinger’s death, Evelyn was eventually imprisoned for two years for harboring criminals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy Jazz Fest coming to Garfield Park!

INDIANAPOLIS — We got a sneak peek of what festival goers can except to hear at the Indy Jazz Fest coming to Garfield Park this Saturday and Sunday, October 1st and 2nd. To learn more about Indy Jazz Fest visit Indyjazzfest.net.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis Zoo mourns the loss of tiger cub Roman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced on their Facebook page Wednesday the death of one of their tiger cubs, Roman. Roman was unfortunately born with a congenital heart defect that can cause numerous health concerns overtime. The animal care team at the zoo performed surgery on Roman to correct the defect, however, his health unfortunately kept declining.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

