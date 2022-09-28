Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Mirror
Fresh Corn Grill Closes Santa Monica Location
Fresh Corn Grill, a small chain based in Westwood that serves “a unique take on California cuisine” as stated on their website, has closed their Santa Monica location as of September 23 as reported by Toddrickallen.com. Their original location in Westwood and second location in West Hollywood remain...
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Yelp reveals that of all smaller coffee chains in the country, one of the best ones is right here in greater Los Angeles. (Los Angeles, CA) - When you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop, staring at all the delicious options on display, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Which drink should I get? What if I don't like it? What if they mess it up?
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This Month
Starbird set to open third restaurant in Greater Los Angeles this October. Newest Starbird Fried Chicken located in Greater Los AngelesCredit: Starbird website. (Los Angeles, California) - Starbird announced that its newest restaurant in Greater Los Angeles will open on Friday, October 7.
Smithonian
Inside the Disneyland of Graveyards
Other than getting a ticket to the Oscars or crashing one of its after-parties, the best way to place yourself within a crowd of Hollywood celebrities is to go to Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Glendale, California. The cemetery’s grounds probably contain more stars per square foot than any zip code in Los Angeles. The problem is that their graves can be hard to find.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
Headlines: Popular Long Beach Taquero Gets Shut Down By a Police-Assisted Health Department; Dodgers Win 107 Games
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Not even a week after Newsom signed SB 972 into law, written by Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez, customers...
uncoverla.com
12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views
The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
Eater
14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach
Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a “Luxury Fun House” in Laguna Beach, California
AD100 interior designer Michelle Nussbaumer’s more-is-more approach to decoration feels either inspired by the Pacific Ocean’s magnitude or like a brazen attempt to be the equal of the irrepressible view at this cliff-hugging vacation home in Laguna Beach. “This house is really something very different for the family,” says Nussbaumer, who has worked on the multigenerational family’s other properties for almost two decades. “[They] raised [their] kids in more traditional homes, and now that there are grandchildren around, it’s the era of the luxury fun house.”
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
Tanning salon on Santa Monica Blvd. catches fire
The roof of a tanning salon on the corner of Laurel Ave. and Santa Monica Blvd. reportedly collapsed after a fire broke out inside early this morning. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters along with sheriff’s deputies and EMS were on the scene around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were...
10 places I love to go in Los Angeles as a local, from scenic hikes to outdoor movies and relaxed beaches
Plan your trip to LA with a local's favorite things to do — shopping on Melrose, hiking in Malibu, and movies at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
Laist.com
A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. This story was originally published by...
theeastsiderla.com
Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits
Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
NBC Los Angeles
Celebrate National Coffee Day on Thursday at These LA Coffee Shops Ranked as Yelp's Best in the US
While some might argue everyday is National Coffee Day, the unofficial holiday kicks off Thursday. After you've enjoyed your first obligatory cup of coffee at home, head to one of these Southern California coffee shops, ranked in a recent Yelp list of the best in the U.S. Los Angeles County.
theregistrysocal.com
Renovations at Historic Brunswick Court Building in Pasadena to be Completed in November
PASADENA, Calif. — After 135 years, Old Town Pasadena is getting an inside look at the historic bones of the Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard. This three-story gem is being carefully revitalized by builder Abbott Construction into an upscale mixed-use office and retail space. California luxury electric car company Lucid Motors has already nominated the ground level as its newest show floor.
2urbangirls.com
Michelle Obama set to come to Inglewood as part of 6-city book tour for ‘The Light We Carry’
INGLEWOOD- Michelle Obama six-city tour in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Inglewood, Calif. Obama’s “The Light We Carry Tour” will take place at YouTube Theatre Dec. 13 at 8...
I grew up in Los Angeles and have lived here most of my life. There's so much to love about this city beyond the glitz and glamour — here's my ultimate guide to visiting.
Traveling to Los Angeles, California? Check out Insider's complete travel guide including where to stay, what to eat, and the best activities.
movin925.com
Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds snatches up new mansion in Los Angeles
Dan Reynolds, frontman of Imagine Dragons, has a new place to call home. Dirt reports the “Enemy” singer snatched up a mansion in Los Feliz, a hillside neighborhood of LA, for $5.8 million. This becomes his third home in the LA area, joining his $11 million beach house in Malibu, as well as a house in the Eagle Rock neighborhood.
