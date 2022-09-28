ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Monica Mirror

Fresh Corn Grill Closes Santa Monica Location

Fresh Corn Grill, a small chain based in Westwood that serves “a unique take on California cuisine” as stated on their website, has closed their Santa Monica location as of September 23 as reported by Toddrickallen.com. Their original location in Westwood and second location in West Hollywood remain...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Smithonian

Inside the Disneyland of Graveyards

Other than getting a ticket to the Oscars or crashing one of its after-parties, the best way to place yourself within a crowd of Hollywood celebrities is to go to Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Glendale, California. The cemetery’s grounds probably contain more stars per square foot than any zip code in Los Angeles. The problem is that their graves can be hard to find.
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
West Hollywood, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
West Hollywood, CA
Lifestyle
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
West Hollywood, CA
Food & Drinks
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
brentwoodnewsla.com

Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently

Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uncoverla.com

12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views

The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach

Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Waters
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a “Luxury Fun House” in Laguna Beach, California

AD100 interior designer Michelle Nussbaumer’s more-is-more approach to decoration feels either inspired by the Pacific Ocean’s magnitude or like a brazen attempt to be the equal of the irrepressible view at this cliff-hugging vacation home in Laguna Beach. “This house is really something very different for the family,” says Nussbaumer, who has worked on the multigenerational family’s other properties for almost two decades. “[They] raised [their] kids in more traditional homes, and now that there are grandchildren around, it’s the era of the luxury fun house.”
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
WEHOville.com

Tanning salon on Santa Monica Blvd. catches fire

The roof of a tanning salon on the corner of Laurel Ave. and Santa Monica Blvd. reportedly collapsed after a fire broke out inside early this morning. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters along with sheriff’s deputies and EMS were on the scene around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were...
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#West Village#Garden Design#New York City#Food Drink#Zinc Caf Market#Landscape Architecture#Uc Berkeley
KTLA

Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits

Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theregistrysocal.com

Renovations at Historic Brunswick Court Building in Pasadena to be Completed in November

PASADENA, Calif. — After 135 years, Old Town Pasadena is getting an inside look at the historic bones of the Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard. This three-story gem is being carefully revitalized by builder Abbott Construction into an upscale mixed-use office and retail space. California luxury electric car company Lucid Motors has already nominated the ground level as its newest show floor.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy