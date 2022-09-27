Read full article on original website
Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly; Monday’s prep sports scores
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl girls soccer team moved to 8-5 overall and 7-4 in 3A High Desert Conference play with a win over Kimberly. The Indians will host Filer Wednesday. Kimberly will travel to Declo on Wednesday. OTHER SCORES. Wendell 9, Declo 1. Yoselin Acevedo, Aaliyah Orozco,...
Prep sports roundup: Glenwood football wins big on homecoming night
Glenwood Springs got back over .500 on the gridiron by toppling Grand Junction Central 28-6 in its homecoming game on Friday. The Demons carried a 20-0 lead into halftime on the legs of junior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval and sophomore running back-linebacker Mason Markovich. Sandoval scrambled for a 67-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring, then went for a 81-yard run from his own 7 yard line in the second quarter, setting up Markovich on a pitch out down the left side for a score on the next play.
Bruin boys and girls take Twin Falls Invitational; prep sports scores
It hasn’t been a kind start to Scenic West play for the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team. Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly; Monday’s prep sports scores. The Buhl girls soccer team moved to 8-5 overall and 7-4 in 3A High Desert Conference play with a win over Kimberly.
HS Scores 9/27: Poky girls top Preston, Blackfoot boys beat Madison
GIRLS SOCCER Highland 4, Century 0 The Rams improve to 10-2-2, while the Diamondbacks drop to 6-6. Pocatello 3, Preston 0 The Thunder move to 9-3 (4-0 conference) and the Indians move to 1-13 (0-4 conference). ...
Coldwater JV football drops heart breaker at Pennfield
BATTLE CREEK, MI. — To continue their Homecoming week, the Coldwater JV Football Cardinals traveled to the north side of Battle Creek on Thursday to face off with Interstate 8 rival Pennfield. Coldwater dropped an absolute heartbreaker to the Panthers, falling by the score of 22-20. ...
