Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
This Is How Much the Average American Has in Their Checking and Savings Accounts
Many Americans have checking and savings accounts, but the average amount in those accounts can vary. It's important to realize that different kinds of accounts have different purposes, and this should impact how much you have in each. How much money do you have in your checking and savings accounts...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed in a Savings Account at All Times
If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep...
A Certificate of Deposit (CD) Can Be a Smart Financial Move Right Now—Here's Why
If you need to get serious about savings, this might be the right way—and time—for you to do it.
I Need Advice — I Owe $15K In Credit Card Debt And I Have No Clue How To Pay It Off
"I've built up credit card debt, and the interest is suffocating me. I now only use my card in emergencies, but I have no clue how to pay it off. Sometimes I need to use it to get a haul of groceries to feed my family. It helps us in that moment, until the next bill shows up — leaving us drowning more than the last month no matter how much I cut back. I generally eat one meal a day to cut back even more. How can I solve this?"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNET
To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt, You Gotta Make More Than the Minimum Payment
The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
How To Invest in CDs as Fed Continues To Raise Interest Rates
If there's an upside to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes this year -- other than their potential to ease inflation -- it's that interest rates for savings accounts are rising as...
Interest rates are shooting up. So why is your savings account still paying 0.13%?
Interest rates are rising, with the Federal Reserve on Wednesday boosting its benchmark rate for the fifth time this year to a target of 3.25%. But Americans hoping to profit from a similar rise in their savings accounts rates have been out of luck this year. To be sure, savings...
Do These 7 Things Now If You Have $10,000 in Credit Card Debt
While you might not feel like you'd ever be $10,000 in credit card debt, it can happen more easily than you think. Consistent overspending can obviously take you there over time, but if you lose your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What does the Bank’s interest rate rise mean for people’s finances?
From mortgages and the housing market to credit cards and loans, half-point increase will have an impact
Here’s What Happens to Your Credit Card When The Fed Boosts Interest Rates
On Wednesday, September 21, the Federal Reserve raised the interest rate on its benchmark Fed Funds rate by 0.75% -- the third time in a row it’s done so. That move lands the current Federal Reserve rate at a range of 3.0% - 3.25%. What’s more, the Fed has signaled more rate hikes that will bring the Fed Funds rate up to between 4.0% and 4.50% by the end of 2022.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
actionlifemedia.com
How to Pay off Credit Card Debt Faster
Are you tired of being in debt, and do you want to repay credit card debt faster?. Credit card debt is a never-ending loop of debt payments. Most people pay the minimum fees each month and hope to pay off their debt sometime in the future. However, you can pay off debt faster if you don’t mind taking a financial hit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Money Market Accounts, Savings Accounts and CDs: Which One is The Best?
Savings, money market and certificates of deposit (CD) accounts have a few things in common -- they're relatively safe places to save your money and earn some interest. There are some key differences among them, however, including how much they cost, how they limit withdrawals and how much you can earn over time. Here's a breakdown of these different accounts, how they differ from one another and how to choose the right one for you.
Motley Fool
Interest Rates Are Above 6%. This Is How Much More You'll Pay in Interest for a $500k Home
Home buyers are in for some bad news relating to interest rates. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage started the year at nearly 3%. In September, Freddie Mac reported the same rates above 6%. The difference could mean hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest over the life...
Home-equity loans: Turn your house value into cash
As you repay your mortgage over time, the equity in your home will increase. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Homeownership allows you to build equity—and that can be a great way to build wealth over time. Equity is the market value of your home, minus...
Business Insider
This week's average personal loan rates: September 26, 2022 | Rates drop for borrowers with good credit scores
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Average personal loan rates for borrowers...
FOXBusiness
More Americans racking up credit card debt as inflation rages
Credit card debt in the U.S. surged over the past year as painfully high inflation prompted more Americans to borrow money in order to keep spending. A new report from CreditCards.com shows that 60% of credit card holders have been carrying balances on their card for at least a year – a marked increase from 2021, when that rate was at just 10%.
These 5 credit card mistakes can negatively impact your credit score and lead to debt
Rewards credit cards are designed to encourage you to spend—just make sure not to buy more than you normally would—or should. Credit cards are a useful and convenient financial tool. When used responsibly, they can help consumers build credit, finance purchases, and in some cases, earn rewards such as cash back or miles. These benefits are enticing but come at a high cost if you’re not careful.
If you’re drowning in credit card debt, balance transfers can help you take back control
A balance transfer can allow you to pay off your debt while taking advantage of an introductory 0% APR period.
What’s a good credit score? It depends on the lender and credit-scoring model
Rather than stress about a very specific number, it’s best to just focus on keeping your accounts in good financial standing and working toward the highest score you can. If you’re looking to buy a home or sign up for a new credit card, you’re going to need to check your credit score. And the better your score, the more likely you’ll be approved and get a competitive interest rate. But understanding what constitutes a “good” credit score can be challenging, as definitions may vary by lender and credit scoring model.
Comments / 0