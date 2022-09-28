Read full article on original website
Forget Pumpkin Spice, Pepsi Leans Into Another Fall Favorite
The virality of Starbucks (SBUX) 's Pumpkin Spice Latte has, for many people, pushed out all other flavors when it comes to people's associations with fall. Candy apples, cranberries, cider and even Halloween candy all pale in comparison to the dominance of the loosely "autumnal" combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves.
Thrillist
Hostess to Introduce a New Caramel & Chocolate Treat for Fall
Step aside, Halloween candy. Another new and perfectly sweet Halloween treat is on store shelves this fall. Starting in October, Hostess will have three Halloween-themed treats, all of which will be available nationwide. The goodies include Spooky Twinkies, ScaryCakes, and the all-new Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs. "As fall approaches, consumers...
Jewelry company selling ‘Pumpkin Spice Latte’ ring for $11,300
It may be the world's most expensive pumpkin spice latte merch.
EatingWell
The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back—But Is It Healthy?
Pumpkin spice is the quintessential flavor of fall. And one of the OG pumpkin spice drinks, aptly called the Pumpkin Spice Latte, has been seasonally available at Starbucks stores worldwide since 2003. And even though the recipe for this drink has slightly changed since its debut, the base of this coffee drink continues to tantalize people's palates with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg and other spices that you would expect to taste in your favorite autumn pumpkin dessert recipe.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
I tried Starbucks' new drink for fall, and I think it tastes way better than the Pumpkin Spice Latte
Starbucks' new Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is creamy, crisp, and tastes delicious, according to Insider's reporter.
National Coffee Day 2022 is Thursday: Treat yourself to free coffee, a new Keurig, mug or a subscription box
Thursday is National Coffee Day, so brew yourself a hot cup of joe and celebrate with this roundup of fun coffee subscriptions, mugs and coffee makers. If brewing yourself isn’t your thing, you can also go to Dunkin’ and get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase, or Tim Hortons for a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee all day long when you order on the Tims app or online. Additionally, October 1 is International Coffee Day, and Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants are offering a $0.99 medium hot or iced coffee during the entire month of October when you order on the Tims app or online. to get a free drink offer loaded to your account when you order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage.
I'm a professional baker. I tried chocolate-chip cookies from Costco, Walmart, Kroger, and Safeway to find the best.
I tried chocolate-chip cookies from the bakery section of Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and Costco. As a pro baker, I had high expectations — but Safeway and Walmart didn't impress me much. Costco's cookies were soft and not too sweet with lots of chocolate chunks.
princesspinkygirl.com
No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
This easy no bake Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe is prepared in only 15 minutes using classic cheesecake ingredients to create a light and creamy filling that sits inside a crunchy graham crust. Full of fall flavor and plenty of pumpkin spice, this delicious dessert sets in the freezer while you walk...
12tomatoes.com
How Did Candy Corn Become Popular And Why Is It Associated With Fall?
There are divisive onslaughts of opinions thrown across the polarizing sides of love-and-hate, and candy corn is the epitome of this yes-no battle. It is some of the most controversial pieces of candy on the market, yet it is the most well-recognized and synonymous image of the autumn season. With a ton of sugary sweet candy on store shelves, just why did candy corn even come into existence?
TikTok-Famous Dash Just Dropped the Spookiest Halloween Waffle Makers at Sur La Table & They’re Just $13
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The spookiest time of the year is nearly upon us. With summer officially wound down, we can set our sights on the upcoming fall season and the biggest holiday of October — or maybe even the whole year — Halloween! We know you want to go all out this Halloween, so why not get the frightening festivities started with breakfast? Sur La Table is selling two mini Dash waffle makers that will make the most important meal of the day so much more fun.
Duff Goldman's Pumpkin Spice Cake Is A Fall Lover's Dream Come True
With the leaves beginning to turn and cool air finally gracing your front porch, you may be itching to show appreciation for the change of seasons. Perhaps you want to get in the autumnal mood by following your own delicious pumpkin cake recipe, or better yet, by creating your very own pumpkin decorations in one of Duff Goldman's cake workshops at Duff's Cakemix. After all, the multi-talented baker recently announced plans to partner with a franchise organization to expand his Los Angeles-based DIY studio worldwide (via Bake Mag).
thepioneerwoman.com
Pumpkin Truffles
These decadent pumpkin truffles are proof that you don't need to visit a fancy chocolate shop to enjoy this fabulous treat at home. And unlike a fancy chocolate shop, you don't need special equipment or expensive chocolate either! Pumpkin pie inspires this fall dessert with pumpkin puree, warm pumpkin pie spice, and graham cracker crumbs (great for texture and firming up the mixture). Chilling the mix makes it easy to scoop, shape, and dip in the melted chocolate. Add these truffles to your pumpkin desserts to try this fall or package them in a pretty box with ribbon and they make a great homemade food gift for the holidays.
How to Carve a Pineapple for Halloween
Do you know the history of pumpkin carving for Halloween? The European legend has it that Jack, a town drunk, swindler and trickster, landed up in a situation where he could enter neither heaven nor hell. Instead, Jack was banished to a darker realm with only a coal to guide the way. He placed his coal in a hallowed turnip and continued on. The term “Jack of the lantern” soon became “Jack o’ lantern.”
diabetesdaily.com
5 Diabetes-Friendly Pumpkin Spice Products to Try This Fall
There is a chill in the air … it’s getting darker out earlier … you know what this means! It is time for all things pumpkin spice! Thankfully, many great companies are out there offering us delicious and healthy options that can put us in the festive fall mood.
Back-to-School Cookies for Kids of All Ages
The post Back-to-School Cookies for Kids of All Ages appeared first on Seniors Guide.
KXAN
How to make candy apples: Our baking expert shares mess-less tips
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the end of summer comes apple harvesting season, and numerous ways to serve this crisp and delicious fruit. But there’s nothing quite as satisfying as turning apples into sweet treats by adding a mouthwatering glaze. While traditional candy...
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Pumpkin spice mac and cheese is a thing! Here's how to make it.
Pumpkin spice is a fall favorite ingredient of many unexpected homemade goods. Here we show you how to make pumpkin-flavored mac and cheese.
