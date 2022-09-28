Read full article on original website
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
ksl.com
KSL.com Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 5 of college football
SALT LAKE CITY — Another week and another opportunity to lose all your picks win this week's Pick'em and brag to all the people you know. In Week 5, we get a rivalry game (potentially its last for some time) between No. 19 BYU and a Utah State program that has struggled to be on the winning side of the aisle this season. But the Old Wagon Wheel is up for grabs!
kvnutalk
Local refugee organization honors the owner of iconic Logan restaurant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) honored a local business owner late last week as the recipient of their first ever Community Champion Award. On KVNU’s For the People program, CRIC director Danny Beus said that Angie’s Restaurant owner Saboor Sahely was to be recognized during the organization’s annual Harvest Moon Dinner held at the Old Barn in Paradise. He said Saboor is very deserving.
UTA announces changes coming to some bus routes, including ski bus service
Ahead of the winter season, Utah Transit Authority announced changes will take place on some bus routes, including ski bus services, due to staffing shortages.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
upr.org
Raft trips hit hard by the Grand Canyon’s largest recorded norovirus outbreak
Norovirus is a nasty stomach bug usually associated with cruise ships and restaurants. It can sicken people for days with gastrointestinal problems. The virus is so contagious that outbreaks can pop up in some unexpected places — like the Grand Canyon. Jacquie King, along with 14 friends, launched rafts...
kslnewsradio.com
Chance of thunderstorms Thursday could affect BYU game
PROVO, Utah — On the heels of thunderstorms in parts of the Wasatch Front Wednesday night, more thunder and lightning could be on the way. The BYU football team had to deal with lightning delays in their Week 1 game in Florida, and they might have to deal with them again during their game against the Utah State Aggies.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Makes Funny Hype Video For Utah State Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will square off against rival Utah State tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium. It might be the last meeting between the two schools for a long time. There are no future matchups in 2023, BYU’s first year in the Big 12 Conference, and beyond.
Utah man arrested for soliciting minors on son’s phone
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Brigham City man is facing multiple counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly using his son’s confiscated phone to contact minors on his Instagram’s friend list. According to the police report, the Brigham City Police Department (BCPD) was notified by a mother that her husband used […]
Farmington teacher, father in coma after falling from highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah seminary teacher and father is reportedly in a coma after falling from a highway overpass in Farmington on Saturday. Hayden Gurman was out running when at approximately 10:30 a.m., he was going over an I-15 overpass while heading east on Glovers Lane, according to the Farmington Police Department. According […]
kvnutalk
Former Logan resident sentenced to prison for raping young girl in 2012 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 37-year-old former Logan man has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a young girl ten years ago. Guillermo “Gizmo” Farias was ordered to serve a term of 10-years-to-life, after a judge said sex abuse crimes cannot be tolerated by society. Farias was sentenced...
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Centerville woman
CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The silver alert has been canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: SILVER ALERT: Missing woman in Centerville WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28 // 11:46 A.M. CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for 85-year-old Olga Salinas of Centerville. Salinas is described as Hispanic, standing 4’8” and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown […]
kjzz.com
Dad accused of using son's Instagram account to solicit teen photos
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A father in Brigham City has been accused of pretending to be his son on Instagram to try and solicit photos from teenagers. According to the probable cause statement, 39-year-old Brandon, who we are only identifying by his first name to protect the privacy of his son, is facing four charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and a charge of online impersonation.
Gephardt Daily
Two fundraising accounts posted for man who fell 40 feet from Farmington I-15 overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two fundraising accounts have been established to benefit a man who fell 40 feet after jumping over an overpass barrier, likely to avoid being hit by a car coming his direction. But the barrier he jumped did not lead to an...
upr.org
Farmington man placed in medically-induced coma after falling 40 feet from overpass
A man from Farmington is in a coma after reportedly falling 40 feet off a highway overpass on Saturday. Hayden Gurman, husband and father of five children, was out on a run the morning of September 24 when he attempted to climb over a barricade to get out of traffic on Interstate 15. Believing that there was a sidewalk on the other side, Gurman hopped the barricade and fell 40 feet.
kvnutalk
Persephone Chanel Nolazco – Cache Valley Daily
Our dear sweet baby girl, Persephone Chanel Nolazco, was lifted into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born on April 12, 2021, to Juan Nolazco Jr. and Elisa Nolazco in Ogden, UT. Persephone was baptized on September 17, 2022, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
matadornetwork.com
In Ogden, a Hilton Hotel Mash-Up Serves as the Perfect Basecamp for Adventure
Hilton’s first new brand offerings in this millennium, Tru by Hilton (founded in 2016) and Home2 Suites (founded in 2009) represent an attempt at contemporary coolness by the established hotel operator. They target people who travel often as a part of a modern lifestyle and who want well-trimmed accommodations without having to shell out a month’s worth of expendable income for it. In Ogden, Utah, Tru and Home2 come together for a co-branded approach that brings the hip business crowd of Home2 together with the millennial audience of Tru by Hilton.
kslsports.com
USU HC Blake Anderson: I Hate To See The BYU Rivalry Game Go
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is sad to see the rivalry game with BYU go but it is giving him and his team more motivation going into Provo. For the final time in the foreseeable future, BYU and Utah State will square off in Provo on Thursday, September 29.
