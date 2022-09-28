Read full article on original website
Sacramento Republic gets dispiriting result against Phoenix, must wait to clinch playoffs
Sacramento Republic had numerous opportunities but couldn’t score against Phoenix in a disappointing loss.
Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0
Struggling to end an 11-year playoff drought, the slumping Phillies lost their fifth straight game Thursday as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory
Bainivalu's Farewell Tour Brings Him to One of Final UW-UCLA Games
If all goes as expected, this could be the Huskies' last regular-season visit to the Rose Bowl.
Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal ahead of rivalry game
Oregon’s injury list is becoming shorter by the minute, while at the same time, Stanford’s injury report is starting to look like Santa’s naughty list by the length of it. The Ducks hope to see receiver Caleb Chapman’s talents for the first time this season. He participated fully in practice and if he can return, Oregon will throw out what is already a very dynamic receiving group, which will only improve with Chapman in the mix. The same can be said of the running backs with Byron Cardwell possibly returning after missing the last two games. But Oregon should be happy its injured...
Know the Opponent: Ducks catch Stanford defense at end of tough stretch of games
Whoever makes the Pac-12 schedule didn’t have the Stanford defensive players in mind. First, it was USC, then it was a road trip to Seattle and now it’s a voyage to Autzen Stadium as the Cardinal will face their third straight dynamic offense this early in the season. Of course, the schedule makers didn’t know about the Trojans bringing in transfer after transfer, or Michael Penix, Jr. being able to change the Huskies into a Pac-12 darling. Chalk it up to bad luck and the Ducks hope to continue that streak. Related3 keys to victory for No. 15 Oregon Ducks against Stanford Cardinal USC...
5-star SF Andrej Stojakovic lists Ducks in top-4 after successful visit to Eugene
It appears that 5-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic liked what he saw when in Eugene a couple of weekends ago for an official visit with the Oregon Ducks. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward trimmed his recruiting list down to four schools, keeping the Ducks in the mix. Stojakovic, who is rated as the No. 17 overall player in the 2023 class, attended the Oregon vs. BYU game earlier this month, getting a sideline pass with his dad, former NBA legend Peja Stojakovic, a three-time NBA All-Star and NBA Finals winner in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks. After the game was over, video...
