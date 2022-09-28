Read full article on original website
24-Year-Old Nabbed With Ghost Gun After Multi-Agency Investigation In New Rochelle, Police Say
A 24-year-old Westchester man was allegedly nabbed with numerous ghost guns during an inter-agency investigation. The incident took place in New Rochelle around 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Capt. Collins Coyne, of the New Rochelle Police, New Rochelle Police detectives, assisted by detectives from the Westchester County Police...
Police: 4 men arrested for selling THC gummies at Bellmore store
According to detectives, officers executed a search warrant at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store located at 2825 Merrick Road.
Freeport Man Charged After Handgun Found In Garbage Can In Uniondale, Police Say
A 20-year-old man is facing charges after police said a handgun was found in a trash can on Long Island. Mark Shan, of Freeport, was arrested for an incident that happened in Uniondale at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers responded to...
Driver Who Flashed High Beams At Patrol Cruiser In Darien Charged With DWI, Police Say
This story has been updated. A Fairfield County man was nabbed for alleged DUI after flashing his bright lights at a passing police cruiser. The incident took place in Darien around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Ledge Road. According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, a Darien...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: 4th Arrest In Home Invasion
The fourth and final arrest has been made in the home invasion that occurred at 494 Naugatuck Ave on January 10, 2022. During the home invasion, suspects wore fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Milford Police Detectives conducted an investigation which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton. Jordan was taken into custody in Georgia and was extradited by detectives on September 22, 2022. While in custody it was determined that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear for arrests from other agencies that were served.
Intoxicated Roosevelt Man Found In Possession Of Gun, Knife, Police Say
A 45-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police said he was found in possession of a knife and a gun on Long Island. The incident happened in Roosevelt at 2:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, the Nassau County Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of a fight...
Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
NYPD officer dragged by suspect's car after traffic stop in the Bronx
An NYPD officer is suffering injuries after making a traffic stop in the Bronx, police say.
Rochester man dies 2 weeks after stabbing; suspect in custody
57-year-old Gregory Andrews, whom investigators say was an acquaintance of the victim, was suspected of stabbing Bussey.
Undercover narcotics bust nabs nearly 40 alleged drug dealers, including Hudson Valley teacher
The evidence was seized in the Port Jervis-based operation authorities call “Operation Final Blow.”
WATCH: Suspect riding moped seen shooting gun into Bronx park, 2 sought
Police released video Wednesday of a suspect seen shooting his gun while riding on a moped with another man in the Bronx on Sunday.
norwoodnews.org
Two Bronx Men Arrested for Multiple Kidnappings, Carjackings & Robberies
Two Bronx men, Diante Fernandes and Mark Francis, have been arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings in The Bronx and Yonkers, New York. Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York shared the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28, adding that that the two appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy on Wednesday and were ordered detained in custody.
Man who said he was beaten by Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn awarded $4.5 million: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who alleged he was partially blinded in an attack by members of a Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn was awarded $4.5 million earlier this month by a state Civil Court judge, the Daily News reported. Taj Patterson, who is gay, reportedly told authorities...
2 men charged in livestreamed robbery of flashy Brooklyn bishop, wife; 1 at large
Two men were arrested Wednesday after a Brooklyn pastor and his wife were robbed at gunpoint of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed church service in July.
SO: Man Wanted For New York Shooting Arrested After Wild Chase in Hudson Valley
A man wanted for a shooting in New York City was arrested after a very dangerous chase on one of the most dangerous roads in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported on a wild chase from New York City to Putnam County. Wanted New York...
Police Seek Information After Stolen ATM Found Emptied Of Cash In Bridgeport
Police are investigating after a stolen ATM was found emptied of cash in Fairfield County. Connecticut Department of Transportation crew members located an ATM in Bridgeport on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26, on Route 8, and called police, Connecticut State Police reported. Troopers determined that the ATM had been...
'Do you want to get tased?': 2 women try to steal from SI JCPenney, threaten security
Police are searching for two women who tried to make off with about $1,300 worth of items from the JCPenney at the Staten Island Mall last week.
Man Punches Woman At Massapequa Laundromat, Injures Officers While Resisting Arrest, Police Say
A man is facing multiple assault charges after police said he punched a woman at a Long Island laundromat and injured detectives and an officer while resisting arrest. James Garner, age 38, was charged with resisting arrest and four counts of second-degree assault following an incident that happened in Massapequa at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Fleeing ShopRite Shoplifter Brawls With Paramus Police
A fleeing ShopRite shoplifter from out of state had to be pepper-sprayed when she fought with Paramus police, authorities said. A security guard grabbed Lillian T. Baker, 30, of Brooklyn after she collected $228 worth of merchandise on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said. She...
Man threatens Newark restaurant employees with knife, accidentally stabs himself
A man at a Newark restaurant accidentally stabbed himself after threatening workers with a knife on Tuesday.
