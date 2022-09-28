ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

🔒Nearly tripping over an alligator🐊, snuggling in on a cool morning🥰, sunsets on fire🌆 and new life in the Bayou City👶: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you. Thank you so much...
More chilly mornings & warm afternoons through the weekend 🍂🍃

Saturday is going to be an almost picture-perfect day with sunny skies, dry air and highs in the mid-80s. The only issue will be an Air Quality Alert because of expected higher than normal ozone levels. Tracking Ian:. What’s left of Ian is now an area of low pressure that...
Immigration, abortion and economy expected to take center stage when Abbott, O’Rourke debate Friday

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Immigration, abortion, the economy and guns are expected to be major topics of conversation Friday night as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faces off against his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, in their only planned debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke ahead of debate

EDINBURG — Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news conference that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken meaningful enough action on gun control measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. – A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that's contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a...
ANACONDA, MT

