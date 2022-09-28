Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian’s aftermath: Devastation, damage visible in latest photos
The cleanup from Hurricane Ian is continuing, and as is evidenced by the photos coming out of Florida, will likely continue for a while. While floods caused by storm surge are receding, residents are still picking up pieces and beginning the rebuilding process.
🔒Nearly tripping over an alligator🐊, snuggling in on a cool morning🥰, sunsets on fire🌆 and new life in the Bayou City👶: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions
HOUSTON – Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you. Thank you so much...
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over immigration, abortion and Uvalde shooting in debate
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke clashed Friday night over immigration, abortion and gun control in the only planned gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 elections. Throughout...
School safety in Texas: An inside look at the Texas School Marshal program
HOUSTON – Arming school officials to keep students safe. This is the mission of Texas’ School Marshal Program. State officials report an uptick in interest in the program since Uvalde. School personnel being armed and licensed to carry has been a hot-button topic for quite some time. Texas...
More chilly mornings & warm afternoons through the weekend 🍂🍃
Saturday is going to be an almost picture-perfect day with sunny skies, dry air and highs in the mid-80s. The only issue will be an Air Quality Alert because of expected higher than normal ozone levels. Tracking Ian:. What’s left of Ian is now an area of low pressure that...
Immigration, abortion and economy expected to take center stage when Abbott, O’Rourke debate Friday
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Immigration, abortion, the economy and guns are expected to be major topics of conversation Friday night as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faces off against his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, in their only planned debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke ahead of debate
EDINBURG — Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news conference that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken meaningful enough action on gun control measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
KPRC 2 Investigates: The gaps in school safety and what educators need to close them
After eight students and two teachers were murdered at Santa Fe high school in 2018, state legislators passed more than a dozen laws. None of those laws prevented Uvalde and pressure is mounting for lawmakers to address lingering gaps in school security. “I lost faith in the whole process,” said...
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Episcopal HS Quarterback Karson Gordon
CINCO RANCH, Texas – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Karson Gordon, the quarterback for Episcopal High School. Gordon’s led the Knights to a 4 and 1 start after transferring to Episcopal from Ridge Point High School. He’s a junior and also the number one national triple jumper.
THEA calls on state to conduct in-depth studies on the health of residents living in Kashmere Gardens and the Fifth Ward
The Texas Health and Environmental Alliance (THEA) held a press conference Thursday to call on the state to conduct in-depth studies on the health of residents living in Kashmere Gardens and the Fifth Ward. Ronald Harden, 59, grew up in the Fifth Ward, not far from the Union Pacific railyard....
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup
BILLINGS, Mont. – A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that's contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a...
