Construction will bring minor delays to Hwy 41 drivers
Road work kicked off Monday for a project that will build a soldier pile wall along Hwy 41 near Morro Bay.
calcoastnews.com
Cambria and Cayucos residents facing huge garbage rate increases
Amid public outrage, officials in Cayucos and Cambria have agreed to raise trash rates over 40%. While trash rates throughout the state are increasing because of new regulations regarding food waste and increases in gas prices, Cambria and Cayucos rate hikes are almost double average projected increases. In Cayucos, rates are set to increase 43.3%.
CHP identifies Los Osos man killed in Hwy 41 crash
A 20-year-old man from Los Osos killed in a crash Monday morning on Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero has been identified by the California Highway Patrol as Justin William West.
New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area
NIPOMO, Calif. -- The long-planned new Nipomo shopping center has opened for business, bringing added shopping and increased traffic to the busy downtown area. Located along S. Frontage Road, near the intersection of Tefft Street and the Highway 101 on and off ramps, the shopping center features four new businesses. The shopping center is located The post New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fire crews put out house fire in Paso Robles
Paso Robles firefighters were able to contain a house fire to the bedroom where it broke out, city officials said Wednesday.
CHP identifies victim of deadly rollover crash on Highway 41
A 20-year-old SLO County man was killed in the crash on Monday.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 19-25
On Sept. 19, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant. On Sept. 19, James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.
Residential structure fire in Paso Robles
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire call at 730 23rd Street in Paso Robles on Tuesday. The post Residential structure fire in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 19, 2022. 04:45— Manuel...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices skyrocketing, find the lowest prices
Gas Prices throughout the United States are now soaring, primarily spurred by refinery issues. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 26 cents to $5.97 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. “The main reason is higher regional prices on the West...
Drunk driver arrested after chase on Highway 101, CHP says
CHP officers spotted the woman “recklessly driving” while they were recovering a gun from the side of the highway, the agency said.
New desalination plant proposed for SLO County
As droughts increase and water insecurity becomes more widespread, the Public Works Department of San Luis Obispo County is looking for a "drought-proof" solution to our water supply issues.
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
kprl.com
Fire on 23rd Street 09.27.2022
Paso Robles Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on 23rd street near Park Street. The call came in around 7:25 Tuesday evening. Fire trucks lined 23rd street and police blocked 23rd off at Spring, behind Caesar’s Pizza while fire crews investigated the structure fire. It...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in South SLO County the week of Sept. 18?
A house in Nipomo that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the past week. In total, 20 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $987,500, $537 per square foot.
Santa Barbara Independent
One Child Dead After Wednesday-Morning Rollover in Lompoc; at Least Three Injured
One child is dead, and at least three more are injured — including an adult, teen, and another child — after a single-vehicle rollover in Lompoc Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Highway 1, just south...
Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Public Works Departments plans to collect hazardous items free of charge for local residents. The post Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Single-vehicle car accident leaves one child dead, one flown to hospital and others injured
One child was found dead under a car and two others were injured after a car flipped over into heavy brush along Highway 1 in Vandenberg Village Wednesday morning. The post Single-vehicle car accident leaves one child dead, one flown to hospital and others injured appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
biteofthebest.com
Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA
Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA. “Do not miss the warm cinnamon rolls at Old West,” we were told. Our family, who live in San Luis Obispo, came to visit us at the home I rented on Pismo Beach for what I termed Camp Grammie (Also referred to as Camp Grimby, Camp Pismo Beach and Camp Everyone!) It was the first time I had vacationed with all three grandkids. Like camp, I had activities planned to keep them busy.
kprl.com
Fatal on Highway 41 – 09.27.2022
A fatal car crash yesterday morning on highway 41. A 20-year-old Los Osos man died early yesterday in a rollover crash off highway 41. The California Highway Patrol saying the fatal crash came in around 6:40 yesterday morning. The CHP says in a news release that the specific time of the incident is “undetermined.”
