Arroyo Grande, CA

calcoastnews.com

Cambria and Cayucos residents facing huge garbage rate increases

Amid public outrage, officials in Cayucos and Cambria have agreed to raise trash rates over 40%. While trash rates throughout the state are increasing because of new regulations regarding food waste and increases in gas prices, Cambria and Cayucos rate hikes are almost double average projected increases. In Cayucos, rates are set to increase 43.3%.
CAMBRIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area

NIPOMO, Calif. -- The long-planned new Nipomo shopping center has opened for business, bringing added shopping and increased traffic to the busy downtown area. Located along S. Frontage Road, near the intersection of Tefft Street and the Highway 101 on and off ramps, the shopping center features four new businesses. The shopping center is located The post New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NIPOMO, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Traffic
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Arroyo Grande, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 19-25

On Sept. 19, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant. On Sept. 19, James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 19, 2022. 04:45— Manuel...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices skyrocketing, find the lowest prices

Gas Prices throughout the United States are now soaring, primarily spurred by refinery issues. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 26 cents to $5.97 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. “The main reason is higher regional prices on the West...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kprl.com

Fire on 23rd Street 09.27.2022

Paso Robles Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on 23rd street near Park Street. The call came in around 7:25 Tuesday evening. Fire trucks lined 23rd street and police blocked 23rd off at Spring, behind Caesar’s Pizza while fire crews investigated the structure fire. It...
PASO ROBLES, CA
biteofthebest.com

Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA

Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA. “Do not miss the warm cinnamon rolls at Old West,” we were told. Our family, who live in San Luis Obispo, came to visit us at the home I rented on Pismo Beach for what I termed Camp Grammie (Also referred to as Camp Grimby, Camp Pismo Beach and Camp Everyone!) It was the first time I had vacationed with all three grandkids. Like camp, I had activities planned to keep them busy.
PISMO BEACH, CA
kprl.com

Fatal on Highway 41 – 09.27.2022

A fatal car crash yesterday morning on highway 41. A 20-year-old Los Osos man died early yesterday in a rollover crash off highway 41. The California Highway Patrol saying the fatal crash came in around 6:40 yesterday morning. The CHP says in a news release that the specific time of the incident is “undetermined.”

