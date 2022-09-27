ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Doubles Advance Past Opening Day

SAN DIEGO — The University of Colorado women's tennis team advanced both doubles teams and Aya El Sayed through to the next round here Thursday on the opening day of the San Diego Intercollegiate Championships. El Sayed, fresh off a consolation tournament victory at the Battle In The Bay...
Pac-12 Announces Men’s Basketball Times. Television

BOULDER – Game times and television network designations for the University of Colorado's 2022-23 men's basketball schedule was announced by the Pac-12 Conference on Thursday. Colorado has 30 regular season games scheduled to air on one of the Pac-12's television partners highlighted by a pair of national over-the-air broadcast...
Colorado Finishes Third At Golfweek Red Sky Classic

WOLCOTT, Colo. — The University of Colorado women's golf team finished in third place at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic at 6-over-par, 870, as the 54-hole tournament at Red Sky Golf Club wrapped up on Wednesday. The Buffaloes had the toughest of their three rounds, shooting 7-over, 295, dropping...
Buffs Looking to Reset in the Palouse

PULLMAN, Wash. — Head coach Danny Sanchez and the Colorado Buffaloes will be six days removed from the controversy of last Friday's match against Arizona State when they take the field against No. 15 Washington State on Thursday (8 p.m. MT/Pac-12 Networks). In a single-match week, the Buffs dropped...
