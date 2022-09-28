Read full article on original website
54 deaths from Hurricane Ian reported as recovery efforts continue
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The number of deaths following Hurricane Ian’s rampage in Florida continued to rise over the weekend. On Saturday evening, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced there have been 47 deaths attributed to the hurricane so far — mostly from drowning. The Associated...
Hy-Vee helping provide 1 million meals for Florida hurricane victims
Hy-Vee, Inc. on Friday deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hy-Vee employees departed this morning from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa, in several of the company’s response vehicles with supplies and food to assist with providing up to 1 million meals, according to a release from the supermarket chain.
Illinois’ fight over eliminating cash bail intensifies
State lawmakers could consider language changes in veto session. Federal legislation intended to make it harder to overturn presidential elections moves closer to becoming law. Opponents of the SAFE-T Act in Illinois fight to prevent some aspects of the law from taking effect in the new year. Iowa comes away...
New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country’s escalating culture war. Newsom...
Charley Hull with 8 birdies posts 64 to take lead in Texas
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Charley Hull has forced herself to work a little harder on the putting and she saw it pay off Friday with eight birdies in her round of 7-under 64 to take the 36-hole lead in The Ascendant LPGA. Hull seized control with four birdies...
True crime fans can learn killer facts at ‘Serial Pursuit’ trivia night
True crime and trivia fans, the Junior League of the Quad Cities has the perfect event for you. They’re hosting their “Serial Pursuit” fundraising trivia event on Saturday, October 15th from 1- 4 p.m. at Pour Bros Taproom, 1209 Fourth Avenue in Moline. This isn’t a typical trivia event, some of the area’s women criminal psychologists will present this event. Not only will players learn the difference between a serial killer and a mass murderer, but they’ll also hear “6 degrees of separation” stories of some famous killings.
Generous volunteer leaves her home to help shelter refugees
An unusual yet generous donation is now in the hands of a non-profit that helps refugees settle in the Quad Cities. Longtime volunteer Tammie Lockett donated to World Relief for 20 years. Now, after her death, she has ensured that her home has been donated to the nonprofit organization. We...
Deere workers in Wisconsin approve contract
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., the Moline-based company announced Friday morning. The...
Bi-State Commission receives grant for corridor study
Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation have announced that more than $10 million has been awarded as 29 local grants for projects and activities to support the planning efforts of long-range transportation projects across the state. Among the recipients is the Bi-State Regional Commission Rock Island Andalusia-Indian...
Wells Fargo donates $1M for hurricane relief, asks customers to donate
Wells Fargo is donating $1 million from the Wells Fargo Foundation to aid four statewide organizations providing urgent relief in Florida following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a Friday company release. In addition, customer accommodations and employee support are available for those directly impacted by the storm. “We...
Motorcycle run helps Toys for Tots bring holiday cheer
Some QC motorcycle enthusiasts will be helping out Santa to ensure every child has a present to open Christmas morning. DJ Jepsen from ABATE of Iowa – District 15 rode over to Local 4 News to tell us all about the 38th Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run to bring holiday cheer to area kids.
