Carthage, MO

koamnewsnow.com

Carthage rolls by Ozark to get to 5-1 this season

CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage tops Ozark 49-7 Friday night to get to 5-1 this season.
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Neosho gets homecoming win over Branson

NEOSHO, Mo – (WATCH) Neosho tops Branson on homecoming night 50-31.
BRANSON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Frontenac tops CNC rival Columbus; Terlip throws 4 touchdowns

COLUMBUS, Kan. – (WATCH) Frontenac tops Columbus 35-8 Friday night. QB Kal Terlip throws for 4 touchdowns for the Raiders.
COLUMBUS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Lamar dominates McDonald County in Big 8 clash

ANDERSON, Mo. – (WATCH) Lamar beats McDonald County 54-14 in Big 8 clash Friday night.
LAMAR, MO
Webb City falls to Nixa 3-1 on Thursday. It's the Cardinals first conference loss of the year.
NEVADA, Mo. (WATCH) – Nevada tops Cassville 62-7 Friday night.
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Joplin rebounds from their first loss of the season to beat Republic 42-28 Friday night.
koamnewsnow.com

Labette County gets first win of season at Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – (WATCH) Labette County tops Fort Scott 25-8 Friday night for their first win of the season.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Gorillas prepare to face aggressive Missouri Southern defense

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas (4-0) host the Missouri Southern Lions (3-1) this weekend in week five of the MIAA schedule. The Gorillas have been one of the best offenses in the league so far this season, averaging 30 points and 423 yards per game. Pitt State...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Quapaw pulls away from Commerce for 4-1 start

QUAPAW, Okla. – (WATCH) Quapaw tops Commerce 36-13 Friday night to get to 4-1 this season.
QUAPAW, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Webb City pulls away from Willard

WEBB CITY, Mo. – (WATCH) Webb City tops Willard 49-28 Friday night.
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Ian regains strength, judge rules self-defense

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A judge drops murder charges against a Pittsburg man. Dominik Short had been charged with murder in the shooting death of his mother, Stephanie Short, and the shooting of Velma Cubie. Short argued he acted in self defense, and the judge agreed. All charges against him have now been dropped. His co-defendent, James Hamilton, is still charged in this case.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: strange lights, Red Hot & Blue closes

BIG STORY #3: Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin. Click here to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO

