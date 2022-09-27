Read full article on original website
gobulldogs.com
Smith, Saleh pace 'Dogs at Pacific Invitational
LODI, Calif. – The Fresno State cross country teams were back in action on Friday, competing at the Pacific Invitational at Micke Grove Golf Course. The Bulldog women were led by a 14th-place finish from Corie Smith in the second race of the evening, the women's 6K, with a time of 22:33.9. Shaylee Grimm was seven spots behind her at 22:49.0.
gobulldogs.com
Robinette sets program record in season opener
FRESNO, Calif. - The No. 8 Fresno State equestrian team fell 11-8 in its season opener against No. 3 Texas A&M on Friday afternoon at the Student Horse Center. The Bulldogs earned a pair of Most Outstanding Performer honors in the meet as senior Ana Bertozzi earned her sixth career MOP honor in the flat, and sophomore Shelby Robinette picked up her first career MOP in the reining.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs drop Mountain West road opener in Vegas
LAS VEGAS - The Fresno State volleyball team dropped its Mountain West road opener in straight sets at UNLV on Thursday evening at Cox Pavilion. Fresno State (6-10, 0-4 MW) dropped sets, 19-25, 17-25, 21-25 to UNLV (11-3, 2-1 MW). How It Happened. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-1...
gobulldogs.com
Late rally comes up short against Rebels
FRESNO, Calif. – Despite a late push, a two-goal deficit was too much to overcome on Thursday night at Bulldog Soccer Stadium for Fresno State as the Bulldogs fell 2-1 to UNLV. How It Happened. Inserted into the starting XI, freshman Ciara Wilson was a threat early for the...
gobulldogs.com
Jittakoat & Magrini reach Battle in the Bay quarters
SAN FRANCISCO — Fresno State's Pang Jittakoat and Matilde Magrini opened their action-packed 2022 fall series of tournaments with a strong showing at the Battle in the Bay Classic in San Francisco. Jittakoat and Magrini defeated Arizona State's duo of Argyrokastriti & Gallagher on the opening day in doubles...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs back in action Friday in Lodi
FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State cross country teams are back in action on Friday at the Pacific Invitational, a new meet for the Bulldogs to compete in. The meet is set to take place in the northern Central Valley in Lodi with races to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the men's 8K. The women's 6K will follow at 6:15 p.m.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs host No. 3 Texas A&M
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State equestrian team will open regular season competition with a home meet against No. 3 Texas A&M at the Student Horse Center on Friday. Riding is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. PT. Parking and admission are free of charge. Parking passes are available at...
