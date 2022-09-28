Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Bison stampede over Golddiggers 44-0
DEADWOOD — The Hot Spring Bison scored 21 points in the first seven minutes of play and went on to defeat the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers Friday.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU rodeo spotlight: Cashae McGee
SPEARFISH — This week’s Black Hills State University rodeo team spotlight is senior Cashae McGee. McGee is from Rhame, N.D., and she is the daughter of Meryl and Stacy McGee, and has twin brothers Ryder and Rowdy McGee, age 6.
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche High School Homecoming Parade
Belle Fourche High School held its Homecoming Day Parade Friday afternoon in Belle Fourche to kick off their homecoming weekend festivities.
Black Hills Pioneer
Digger homecoming parade a Blast From the Past
Homecoming week in the Lead-Deadwood School District culminated with Friday's football game and other ancillary activities, including a homecoming parade that carried on the week's theme, Blast From the Past. Diggers big and small banded together to show their school spirit up Deadwood's Main Street, then down Lead's. To read...
Black Hills Pioneer
Swarm Days parade fit for royalty
It was King Sting and the Knights of the Yellow Jackets Saturday morning as Black Hills State University hosted its annual Swarm Days parade.
Black Hills Pioneer
Project SEARCH of the Black Hills receives national award
SPEARFISH — Project SEARCH of the Black Hills was recognized nationally when they were awarded the “Excellent Outcome Award.” This award is given to programs that have an employment rate of 80-100%. With programs in more than 600 locations worldwide, Project SEARCH is a unique business-led transition...
Black Hills Pioneer
No injuries in motorcycle/UTV crash near Lead
LEAD — No injuries were reported after a motorcycle collided with a UTV on U.S. Highway 14 near Lead. The crash occurred at 9:37 Saturday morning when the rider of a westbound 2011 Harley Davidson FLTHTK motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with a 2022 Canam Commander UTV. The UTV then tipped and rolled.
Black Hills Pioneer
Bike time
Kat and Dalton McMahon maneuver around the obstacle course at the Bicycle Rodeo, held Saturday in Lead. The event was organized by Thyssen Mining Inc. All participants received a free bicycle helmet. from ACE Hardware, snacks from Lynn’s Dakotamart, instruction and bike checks from the Lead Police Department, and a...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sanford Lab considering xenon sale
LEAD — The Sanford Lab is in the market to sell some xenon. On Thursday, the S.D. Science and Technology Authority board authorized Executive Director Mike Headley to negotiate the terms of sale for about 43,000 liters of xenon that is on reserve from the LZ dark matter experiment. The xenon that is being considered for sale represents about 3% of the nearly 1.5 million liters that the Authority has for the LZ experiment.
Black Hills Pioneer
Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in RC
RAPID CITY (AP) — A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday’s death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City.
Black Hills Pioneer
Back in the black
DEADWOOD — Two big August events served to boost gaming numbers back in the black, turning around several months of downs in Deadwood, as revealed in gaming statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Friday. Gamers visiting Deadwood in July dropped $166.1 million in machines and on...
Black Hills Pioneer
Bring out the bands, the brats, and the beer
DEADWOOD — Over the past decade and a half, it’s grown into one of Deadwood’s largest crowd draws of the year, and this year is expected to be more of the same, as the 15th annual Oktoberfest weekend dances into Deadwood Friday with a PolkaFest preview at 5 p.m. in Outlaw Square.
Black Hills Pioneer
Squirrel causes Whitewood grass fire
WHITEWOOD — A squirrel is the cause of Monday afternoon’s grass fire just east of Whitewood. DJ Werlinger, chief of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews found the carcass of the squirrel after it touched an insulator and power line causing the line to arc with sparks falling to the grass below.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis residents weigh in on new adventure park
STURGIS — Longtime Sturgis resident Gordon Kotab was in a quandary Tuesday trying to determine how he would spend his last half million dollars. Would it be for an inflatable obstacle course, a zoom flume, or a small slash park.
Black Hills Pioneer
Alleged drug dealer pleads not guilty
DEADWOOD — A Texas man facing drug charges from early 2021 pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him at an arraignment hearing Sept. 15 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Grant Walton Reedy, 33, of Edinburg, Texas, and Cassidy Marie Bingham, 32,...
