Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
OAKLAND, CA
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game

It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
Wild Card Glance

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m.
Today in Sports History: Week Ahead, Sept. 30-Oct. 6

1916 — The Boston Braves snap the 26-game winning streak of the New York Giants with an 8-3 victory in the second game of a doubleheader. 1927 — Babe Ruth hits his 60th home run of the season in the eighth inning off Tom Zachary to lead the New York Yankees to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Senators.
Chiefs keenly aware that rough running often leads to defeat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s often easy to forget amid the highlight-reel throws and jaw-dropping stats from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the years that nothing in the Kansas City offense works quite right without a good ground game. Until you see it bottled up like last...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bears’ defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants’ Barkley

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — While the Chicago Bears have experienced more trouble passing the ball than any team in coach Matt Eberflus’ first season, they’ve found playing defense far less frustrating. Despite switching to a 4-3 scheme from a 3-4, the Bears quickly seemed to solve...
Watt now? Steelers defensive warts exposed in star’s absence

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The solution for much of what is ailing the Pittsburgh Steelers defense is right there hiding in plain sight on the practice field most days, simultaneously close at hand and tantalizingly out of reach. T.J. Watt’s legs are fine. The status of his left pectoral muscle,...
Hottest 2022 MLB playoff baseball gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies for Yankees, Mets, Dodgers more

The final weekend of the MLB season has arrived, and the 2022 MLB playoff picture is shaping up. Five division winners are settled, as the Dodgers (NL West), Cardinals (NL Central), Astros (AL West), Guardians (AL Central) and New York Yankees (AL East) have all clinched. That leaves the NL East, where the Braves and Mets have been battling for months, as the only undecided division. The loser of that race is guaranteed to be one of the NL Wild Card teams. Get MLB playoff gear for every team at Fanatics.
JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin

Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus a day after Ian struck as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state’s coasts, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers. Four people were confirmed dead in Florida. They included two residents of hard-hit Sanibel Island along Florida’s west coast, Sanibel city manager Dana Souza said late Thursday. Three other people were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there on Tuesday.
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf not impressed by Lions CB Jeff Okudah

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have been encouraged by cornerback Jeff Okudah’s play after the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft missed significant time his first two seasons with injury. Watching the tape, Seattle receiver DK Metcalf isn’t so impressed. “There’s a safety over...
