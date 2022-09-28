Read full article on original website
Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays starting lineups for Sept. 29, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Thursday’s game between the Guardians and Rays. Where: Progressive Field, 6:10 p.m. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (87-68) vs. Rays (85-70). Starting pitchers: RHP Cal Quantrill (13-5,...
Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox
The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth without taking the field
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game
It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
Wild Card Glance
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m.
Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams’ walk-off hit in 10th
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped...
Today in Sports History: Week Ahead, Sept. 30-Oct. 6
1916 — The Boston Braves snap the 26-game winning streak of the New York Giants with an 8-3 victory in the second game of a doubleheader. 1927 — Babe Ruth hits his 60th home run of the season in the eighth inning off Tom Zachary to lead the New York Yankees to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Senators.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Chiefs keenly aware that rough running often leads to defeat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s often easy to forget amid the highlight-reel throws and jaw-dropping stats from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the years that nothing in the Kansas City offense works quite right without a good ground game. Until you see it bottled up like last...
Houston Astros won’t give Phillies, Rays a break in final games
The Houston Astros have all but clinched the top seed in the American League postseason, but manager Dusty Baker isn’t planning to let up on the gas as the 2022 regular season winds down. Houston Astros playing “for the integrity of the game” in final six games of season...
Bears’ defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants’ Barkley
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — While the Chicago Bears have experienced more trouble passing the ball than any team in coach Matt Eberflus’ first season, they’ve found playing defense far less frustrating. Despite switching to a 4-3 scheme from a 3-4, the Bears quickly seemed to solve...
Rays' Magic Number Down to 1 After Red Sox Beat Orioles Again
The Tampa Bay Rays are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, and they can do it now on Thursday night in Cleveland after the struggling Baltimore Orioles lost to the Boston Red Sox for the third straight day. Tampa Bay's magic number is now down to one.
Watt now? Steelers defensive warts exposed in star’s absence
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The solution for much of what is ailing the Pittsburgh Steelers defense is right there hiding in plain sight on the practice field most days, simultaneously close at hand and tantalizingly out of reach. T.J. Watt’s legs are fine. The status of his left pectoral muscle,...
Hottest 2022 MLB playoff baseball gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies for Yankees, Mets, Dodgers more
The final weekend of the MLB season has arrived, and the 2022 MLB playoff picture is shaping up. Five division winners are settled, as the Dodgers (NL West), Cardinals (NL Central), Astros (AL West), Guardians (AL Central) and New York Yankees (AL East) have all clinched. That leaves the NL East, where the Braves and Mets have been battling for months, as the only undecided division. The loser of that race is guaranteed to be one of the NL Wild Card teams. Get MLB playoff gear for every team at Fanatics.
JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin
Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus a day after Ian struck as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state’s coasts, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers. Four people were confirmed dead in Florida. They included two residents of hard-hit Sanibel Island along Florida’s west coast, Sanibel city manager Dana Souza said late Thursday. Three other people were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there on Tuesday.
Video: Die-hard Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS) -- A die-hard Eagles fan riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida on Wednesday. That's Gabe Ferraro in the video above. Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, but now calls Cape Coral home.He says he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf not impressed by Lions CB Jeff Okudah
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have been encouraged by cornerback Jeff Okudah’s play after the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft missed significant time his first two seasons with injury. Watching the tape, Seattle receiver DK Metcalf isn’t so impressed. “There’s a safety over...
