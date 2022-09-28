ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Cancer is the No. 2 cause of death in US. What you should know about screenings

Many people postponed routine medical care because of disruptions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. That includes a decline in cancer screenings, such as mammograms and colonoscopies. In the meantime, cancer remains one of the major causes of death in the United States, second only to heart disease. Why is cancer...
CANCER
Healthline

Surgical Options for Pancreatic Cancer

The American Cancer Society estimates that about in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2022. Pancreatic cancer has a poorer outlook than many other types of cancer, but survival rates are continuing to increase as doctors learn how to best treat it. From 1975 to 2014, the 5-year relative survival rate increased from.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer Treatment#National Cancer Institute#Linus Women Health#Diseases#Linus Ovarian Cancer#Linus Prostate Cancer#General Health#Orlando Health#The Breast Care Center
Scrubs Magazine

“Extraordinary” Study Gives New Hope to Advance Lung Cancer Patients

Individuals diagnosed with advanced lung cancer rarely survive more than a few years after their diagnosis, but all that may soon change. Two new studies unveiled over the weekend at a conference in Paris, France showed advanced lung cancer patients have a better chance of survival when their chemotherapy is paired with a drug that is designed to turn the body’s immune system against cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Aspirin could increase survival in cancer

Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Early Cancer Detection With Blood Test May Change Screening Paradigms

Cancer doctors, care providers and payers need to get ready for a major shift in early cancer detection that will affect almost every stage of cancer diagnosis and treatment. New data supporting the accuracy of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood testing, presented at the the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, have major implications for future cancer care provision, said Fabrice André, ESMO 2022 Scientific Co-Chair.
CANCER
Healthline

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Q and A: Does cancer increase my risk for a blood clot?

I am 48 and am being treated for metastatic breast cancer. Despite my diagnosis, I live a fairly normal life, am physically active and strive to optimize my health from a noncancer standpoint. An acquaintance who works in health care advised that I should watch closely for blood clots and be monitored. What is the risk of developing a blood clot, and how can I minimize my chances? How will I know if I have one?
CANCER
Fatherly

Colon Cancer In Men: Everything You Need To Know (And Do)

Colon cancer is one of the leading cancer killers, and two years ago it claimed the life of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman. The disease mostly strikes older adults, but it’s on the rise in those under age 50 — like Boseman, who died at age 43 and had been fighting colon cancer for four years. Now, even young parents are turning an eye to their own colon cancer risk.
CANCER
boldsky.com

What Is Colorectal Cancer? 9 Important Tests Used To Diagnose Colon Cancer

Having a healthy colon is essential for digestion and waste removal in the body. When the colon does not function properly, the body cannot absorb essential nutrients or eliminate waste products. What Is Colorectal Cancer?. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum....
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about ovarian dermoid cysts

An ovarian dermoid cyst is a benign cyst that develops on the ovaries. It is a fluid-filled sac that contains tissues such as teeth, skin, hair, and fat. People may also refer to them as mature cystic teratomas. Ovarian dermoid cysts are the. type of ovarian teratoma, which is a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
cancerhealth.com

Enhertu Marks First Targeted Therapy for HER2-Mutant Lung Cancer

More and more, people with lung cancer are receiving treatments that zero in on specific genetic changes in their tumors (targeted therapies). Now patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have another targeted therapy option. On August 11, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave accelerated approval to trastuzumab deruxtecan...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy