Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
Who has scored the most goals in World Cup history? Top 10 revealed ahead of Qatar 2022
THE World Cup is right around the corner as Qatar prepare to kick off the 2022 edition on November 20. Some of the world's best strikers will descend on the tournament as they look to find the back of the net on the biggest stage. And SunSport felt this was...
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
Three Manchester City Players Feature For Portugal
Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva all played as Portugal were beaten by Spain.
World Cup send-off versus Colombia not so friendly for Mexico, Tata Martino
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — For 45 minutes it was nearly perfect. In that same time frame it all collapsed. All the good Mexico did in the first half against Colombia on Tuesday, arguably their best display of fútbol in a long time, was completely wiped as they conceded the two-goal lead and ended up losing 3-2 at Levi's Stadium.
Spain coach Luis Enrique silences doubters on his Twitter account
Spain coach Luis Enrique is well known for his blunt and confrontational manner if he feels unjustly treated and on Wednesday evening he took to his Twitter account silence his critics. Following a 1-0 victory over Portugal on Tuesday night, Spain have moved into the Nations League semi-finals for the...
Ederson Does Not Get Any Minutes For Brazil
Manchester City's first-choice goalkeeper Ederson did not manager to get on the pitch in the latest international break.
Alvaro Morata praises Spain for always producing in big games
Spain came away with the victory they needed on Tuesday night, pipping Portugal in the closing moments to make the Nations League semi-finals for a second successive campaign. Those finals will take place next June with Spain pitted against the Netherlands, Croatia and Italy. Speaking after the match to Teledeporte,...
Portugal 0-1 Spain LIVE: Nations League reaction as Morata hits dramatic late tap-in – latest updates
ALVARO MORATA scored a late winner as Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 to reach the Nations League finals. Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes, and was sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic from the weekend. The teams now go forward...
