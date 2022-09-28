Read full article on original website
Steve Hale
1d ago
Teachers need to wake up and pull their head out. They are there to teach. For years they have not been allowed to promote religion. They have no business promoting anything, abortion, contraception, electric cars, climate change or anything else outside the boundary of the course that they were hired to teach. It's a job!!! If you go to work at any other job and push your beliefs you will quickly find yourself getting educated by the HR department.
arizonasuntimes.com
Telling a Student to Get an Abortion Could Be a Felony, Idaho Universities Warn
Idaho universities told educators that advising students to get an abortion could result in a felony, according to the Associated Press. The University of Idaho in Moscow and Boise State University in Boise both issued notes to staff in September warning that “promoting” abortions or abortion services could result in felony charges, according to the AP. Educators are prohibited from advising students on abortion services under the state’s No Public Funds for Abortion Act.
uiargonaut.com
University memo warns employees to not discuss abortion or birth control
Friday afternoon, an email was sent out to all University of Idaho employees from the Office of the General Counsel, titled “Guidance on Abortion Laws,” advising employees on conduct given the new abortion laws being passed through the Idaho Supreme Court. The email details that while performing their...
uiargonaut.com
Freshmen overflow sent to Sigma Alpha Epsilon
An update since August, 117 student have been displaced due to overflow housing. Throughout the beginning of the fall semester, over 117 students have been moved into the FairBridge Inn due to a large number of housing applications from first-year students. Many were under the impression by Housing and Residence Life that they would be moved into the dorms at the University of Idaho by the end of September. However, 26 male students were moved into a fraternity as a permanent solution.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
21-year-old pleads guilty to raping child in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Twenty-one-year-old Dillon Blake pleaded guilty to the rape of a 16-year-old victim in Nez Perce County District Court last week. The Lewiston Police Department says the victim was taken to North Lewiston on the night of April 20, 2022, by Blake. Police say Blake raped the child in a hotel room, and at one point had a...
Culdesac Man Found Deceased at Scene of Kettenbach Grade Fire
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., fire and medical crews were dispatched to Kettenbach Grade in Nez Perce County for reports of a controlled burn that had gotten out of control. Once arriving on scene, deputies learned that a Culdesac man had been involved in...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Woman Under Investigation For Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Colton
A 32 year old Pullman woman is under investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a semi and a fence in Colton. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 195. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a sedan was driving erratically Southbound before the crash. The driver was allegedly passing cars on the right shoulder before colliding with the back of a semi in Colton. The car then went off the highway and hit a fence injuring the driver. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton-Uniontown and a Lewiston Ambulance crew responded. 32 year old Phoebe Adams was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries. Adams is being investigated for the alleged drunk driving crash.
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Latah County Sheriff's Office Attempting to Identify Alleged Hit & Run Suspect
POTLATCH, ID - Do you recognize this person? The Latah County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured below in regard to a Hit & Run that occurred at Harvest Foods in Potlatch on Sunday, September 25. Pictured below are the suspected driver and the suspect's vehicle. The...
pullmanradio.com
28 Year Old WSU Student Arrested On Several Charges After Allegedly Punching A Driver In Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident
A 28 year old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The alleged victim...
Pullman Woman Being Investigated for Impaired Driving After Colliding with Back of Semi-Truck and Running Off Road Near Colton
COLTON, WA - On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Whitman County deputies responded to a crash in Colton, WA after receiving reports that a vehicle had struck the rear bumper portion of a semi-truck before driving off the road and into a chain link fence. Based on initial...
