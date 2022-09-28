ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Hale
1d ago

Teachers need to wake up and pull their head out. They are there to teach. For years they have not been allowed to promote religion. They have no business promoting anything, abortion, contraception, electric cars, climate change or anything else outside the boundary of the course that they were hired to teach. It's a job!!! If you go to work at any other job and push your beliefs you will quickly find yourself getting educated by the HR department.

Telling a Student to Get an Abortion Could Be a Felony, Idaho Universities Warn

Idaho universities told educators that advising students to get an abortion could result in a felony, according to the Associated Press. The University of Idaho in Moscow and Boise State University in Boise both issued notes to staff in September warning that “promoting” abortions or abortion services could result in felony charges, according to the AP. Educators are prohibited from advising students on abortion services under the state’s No Public Funds for Abortion Act.
University memo warns employees to not discuss abortion or birth control

Friday afternoon, an email was sent out to all University of Idaho employees from the Office of the General Counsel, titled “Guidance on Abortion Laws,” advising employees on conduct given the new abortion laws being passed through the Idaho Supreme Court. The email details that while performing their...
Freshmen overflow sent to Sigma Alpha Epsilon

An update since August, 117 student have been displaced due to overflow housing. Throughout the beginning of the fall semester, over 117 students have been moved into the FairBridge Inn due to a large number of housing applications from first-year students. Many were under the impression by Housing and Residence Life that they would be moved into the dorms at the University of Idaho by the end of September. However, 26 male students were moved into a fraternity as a permanent solution.
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
21-year-old pleads guilty to raping child in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Twenty-one-year-old Dillon Blake pleaded guilty to the rape of a 16-year-old victim in Nez Perce County District Court last week. The Lewiston Police Department says the victim was taken to North Lewiston on the night of April 20, 2022, by Blake. Police say Blake raped the child in a hotel room, and at one point had a...
Pullman Woman Under Investigation For Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Colton

A 32 year old Pullman woman is under investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a semi and a fence in Colton. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 195. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a sedan was driving erratically Southbound before the crash. The driver was allegedly passing cars on the right shoulder before colliding with the back of a semi in Colton. The car then went off the highway and hit a fence injuring the driver. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton-Uniontown and a Lewiston Ambulance crew responded. 32 year old Phoebe Adams was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries. Adams is being investigated for the alleged drunk driving crash.
