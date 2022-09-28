Read full article on original website
High School softball roundup, Sept. 28: Jackson downs Fox in 16-6 run-rule victory
Jackson (14-12) used a six-run second and a seven-run fourth to defeat Fox (6-15) in mercy-rule fashion, 16-6, at home on Wednesday. Freshman Ashlyn Dawes led the Jackson offense on Wednesday with two hits, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored in the win. Teammates Maddie Stelling, Rileigh Parker and Rilee Monighan all finished with two hits as well.
Notre Dame uses strong pitching, big third inning to outscore Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF – Notre Dame made the trip from Cape Girardeau to take on their SEMO Conference rivals and were able to put the bat on the ball for a hit 14 times en route to a 9-2 win over Poplar Bluff on Wednesday. Notre Dame has won both regular season meetings with the Mules this fall and the Bulldogs have won nine consecutive games.
SEMO Conference Tournament: Scott City volleyball earns No. 1 seed in South division
The Scott City Rams dropped one set on the path to claiming the No. 1 seed in the South division of the SEMO Conference Tournament on Wednesday night at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex. The Rams beat Charleston (25-17, 25-13), Kennett (25-21), New Madrid County Central (25-8, 25-15) and Oran (25-12,...
Cape Central girls tennis wins rubber match over Sikeston 8-1
SIKESTON — After splitting the two previous meetings earlier this season, the Cape Central girls' tennis team won the rubber match at Sikeston on Wednesday, Sep. 28. The Lady Tigers (4-15) won 8-1 and took the wind out of the Lady Bulldogs (2-13) sails early with some victories in tightly contested doubles battles.
High School baseball roundup, Sept. 28: Meadow Heights scores big early, cruises 8-6 over Doniphan
Meadow Heights (6-3) scored seven runs through the first three innings to knock off Doniphan (8-8) on the road, 8-6. Senior shortstop Will Green’s two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored led Meadow Heights’ offense on Wednesday, with freshman Caidyn Byrd’s two hits, two RBIs and a run scored following close behind.
Kennett volleyball squad falls in devastating loss to Bernie
Looking to gain valuable momentum going into the SEMO Conference Tournament, the Kennett volleyball squad dug themselves out of a two-set hole on Monday night to win a third set. Hope was restored and morale improved, but Bernie did the impossible to defeat the Lady Indians. Bernie dominated the court...
WEEK 6 FOOTBALL: Indians eye fifth-straight SEMO North title vs. Sikeston
Check back for updates as we countdown to kickoff. With no Thursday night games scheduled, a sense of normalcy returns for Week 6 of the high school football season. Jackson looks to wrap up its fifth straight SEMO North championship when the Indians travel to Sikeston in what could be coach Brent Eckley's 100th win with the program.
Sikeston volleyball shakes off early troubles to best Puxico
SIKESTON — The Sikeston volleyball team overcame some early adversity in a 3-1 win over Puxico on Tuesday, Sep. 27 at the Fieldhouse. After losing the first set 26-24, the Lady Bulldogs (6-10-1) put on a tenacious performance to win the next three sets with scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20.
High School softball roundup, Sept. 26: Neelyville downs Chaffee, 11-6, at home
Neelyville (20-3) scored eight runs across the first two innings to put Chaffee (12-7) down early, winning 11-6. Chaffee sophomore Reese Van Pelt belted three home runs and had five RBIs to lead the Red Devils' offense. Van Pelt pitched six innings, allowing 13 hits and seven walks on four earned runs and six strikeouts.
Poplar Bluff to host Fox for Senior Night
It may seem odd to hold Senior Night in September, but with homecoming set for the final home game of the regular season next week, Poplar Bluff will honor its seniors Friday night at Mules Stadium. “Senior Nights are always bittersweet because some of these kids have been in the...
Column: Momentum swing aids Jackson in win vs. Cape Central
Anyone who was at the Cape Central-Jackson football game is likely still talking about the touchdown that never was. Backed up against his own end zone and trailing 12-7 in the second quarter, Central senior quarterback Morgan Diamond unleashed a pass to freshman — yes, freshman — receiver Marquel Murray for a 97-yard touchdown.
Sikeston's Deonna Drury playing senior season in memory of mother
SIKESTON — The Sikeston tennis team hosted the annual “Pink Out Night” for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Wednesday, but for senior Deonna Drury, the game holds a special meaning close to the heart. Drury knows all too well the challenges of having a family member diagnosed...
High School baseball roundup, Sept. 26: Advance takes 11-1 mercy-rule win over Egyptian
Advance (5-5) used a balanced offense to take down Egyptian in 4 1/2 innings on Monday, winning 11-1 over the team from Tamms, Illinois. Senior Eli Ford led the Hornets offensively, finishing in a tie with two hits while alone at three RBIs in the game. Senior pitcher Colton Silman finished with four hits and one walk allowed, earning just one run on 11 strikeouts.
Depth, injuries already a concern for SEMO hoops early on
The coaching staff for the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program consists of guys that are young, still in relatively good physical shape, and were excellent players themselves, which may be called upon if things don’t improve over the next few weeks of preseason practice. The Redhawks 2022-23...
Volleyball: Jackson at Saxony Lutheren
Jackson fans cheer with the team during Monday's game at Saxony Lutheran. (Megan Burke ~ Southeast Missourian)
Important info 2 know relating to Tiger-Bearcat battle
DEXTER – In wake of a fatal shooting having occurred near Caruthersville High School following last Friday’s Tiger football game against New Madrid County Central, the school has implemented several safety measures for fans this Friday in attending the game against Dexter at 7 p.m. Here is information...
Walking off the fall season
ORAN, Mo. — The Oran baseball team finished the 2022 fall season off with a bang when Carson Kern jacked a walk-off home run on Saturday, Sep. 24 at Oran High School. Although it wasn’t all that dramatic, the Eagles (12-2) led 8-0 when Kern hit the three-run bomb over the left field fence to inflict the mercy rule for an 11-0 win over South Pemiscot (7-9) in six innings.
Bearcats sweep past Bloomfield
The Dexter Bearcats extended their midseason volleyball winning streak to six matches with a dominating 3-0 set victory over Bloomfield Monday at Dexter High School, beating the Wildcats 25-14, 25-7, 25-10. “I think our length caused them problems,” Bearcats coach Starla Pulley said after the match. “Our girls have been...
78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1. According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”. The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will...
Winter Food Truck Rally coming to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is living out her late husband’s dream of running a hot dog cart, and that’s not all. Suzana Long, the owner of Turk Dawgs, is hosting Cape Girardeau’s first Winter Food Truck Rally. The event will be held at...
