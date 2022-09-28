Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thebutlercollegian.com
The joys of coed living
Butler offers gender inclusive housing for students in all dorms on campus. For my fans that do not already know, I live in a six-person suite in Fairview House with five boys. So everyone who likes “New Girl,” as an education major living with all boys, please call me Jessica Day. This decision was single-handedly the best choice I have ever made and makes me well versed in the world of coed living here at Butler.
thebutlercollegian.com
Q&A with first vice president and chief diversity officer
Dr. Khalilah A. Shabazz is Butler’s new vice president and chief diversity officer. Photo by Lauren Hough. Dr. Khalilah A. Shabazz started at Butler University as Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer on Sep. 12 after working at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, IUPUI, for more than 20 years. She is the first person to hold this role at Butler.
thebutlercollegian.com
Troubling times for teachers — old and new
The College of Education is preparing educators for success in a shifting industry. Photos by Lauren Jindrich. Students of Butler’s College of Education are currently preparing to go into a field that is going through major changes. Through internships and student teaching, they are learning how to best teach the future generation. However, shortages of credentialed educators, low pay and large class sizes contribute to high intensity environments for educators and growing concerns for education students.
thebutlercollegian.com
Jump into fun fall festivities in the Indianapolis area
Butler students have many opportunities for fall fun around campus. Photo by Grace Hensley. GIANNA CASSIN | STAFF REPORTER | gcassin@butler.edu. With the changing colors of leaves, Indianapolis offers a variety of activities for Butler students. The weather, which is not too hot and not too cold, is perfect for going out and doing many different activities, many of which cost little to nothing. This list provides a variety of activities that students can either do with friends or alone during the fall time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thebutlercollegian.com
Anti-abortion student group met with abortion-rights resistance
Bulldogs for Life held a tabling event on Sept. 22. Photo by Julian Cirnigliaro. ANNIE FAULKNER | NEWS CO-EDITOR | aefaulkn@butler.edu. Succeeding the June 24 overruling of Roe v. Wade, the near-total abortion ban of Indiana Senate bill 1 was set to take action on Sept. 15. However, Sept. 22 saw a temporary halt on SB1, maintaining the legality of abortion in Indiana for now.
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler smells like up-dawg
The odors that emanate from Plum Market are some of the strangest on this campus. Photo by Katerina Anderson. SADIA KHATRI | OPINION COLUMNIST | sskhatri@butler.edu. Take a deep breath and savor that sweet, sweet Butler University scent. What does it smell like?. This great university of ours provides us...
Comments / 0