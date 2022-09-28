Read full article on original website
thebutlercollegian.com
Troubling times for teachers — old and new
The College of Education is preparing educators for success in a shifting industry. Photos by Lauren Jindrich. Students of Butler’s College of Education are currently preparing to go into a field that is going through major changes. Through internships and student teaching, they are learning how to best teach the future generation. However, shortages of credentialed educators, low pay and large class sizes contribute to high intensity environments for educators and growing concerns for education students.
thebutlercollegian.com
The joys of coed living
Butler offers gender inclusive housing for students in all dorms on campus. For my fans that do not already know, I live in a six-person suite in Fairview House with five boys. So everyone who likes “New Girl,” as an education major living with all boys, please call me Jessica Day. This decision was single-handedly the best choice I have ever made and makes me well versed in the world of coed living here at Butler.
Inside Indiana Business
Job fair offers a variety of career paths
Job News USA is hosting a job fair Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Job Fair will take place at the Marriott Indianapolis East from 10am to 2pm. More than two dozen employers will be on-site, including Eli Lilly and Co., Fed-Ex, Heartland Food Group, as well as several staffing agencies.
thebutlercollegian.com
Attendance ableism
Attendance policies disproportionately harm disabled students. Photo courtesy of Action News 5. We all lived in a time when attendance was mandatory and celebrated, until the pandemic in 2020. With a shift from in-person to virtual learning, there has been growing acceptance and leniency towards those who cannot attend in-person classes, but this brings up a more serious question. What about those who have been affected by these policies before the pandemic? Why did it take a pandemic for people to become more understanding and not invalidate those who are absent?
iu.edu
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams to serve as Kelley School's Poling Chair
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Dr. Jerome Adams, the 20th U.S. surgeon general and a former Indiana state health commissioner, will visit Indiana University as the Kelley School of Business' Poling Chair of Business and Government. A presidential fellow and executive director of health equity initiatives at Purdue University, Adams served as...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces Commissioner Rob Carter to step down from the Indiana Department of Correction
INDIANAPOLIS — Rob Carter has notified Gov. Eric J. Holcomb that he is stepping down from his role as the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction after nearly six years. Gov. Holcomb today named Christina Reagle, an IDOC deputy commissioner of administration and finance, as the new commissioner, effective Oct. 17.
thebutlercollegian.com
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
readthereporter.com
Jim Alerding: Joe Forgey is not a leader, should not be re-elected to Noblesville School Board
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler students react to student loan forgiveness program
Students speak on how federal loan forgiveness program will affect them. Photo courtesy of The Washington Post. MEGAN LINDSEY | STAFF REPORTER | mplindsey@butler.edu. Staying true to his campaign promise of taking action against student debt, President Biden announced his plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, Indiana is one of seven states that have officially announced they are planning to impose income tax on this student debt forgiveness.
bloomingtonian.com
Video: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita visits Bloomington last Friday
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita spoke about a range of conservative topics Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Indiana Memorial Union in Bloomington, Indiana. Among the topics covered were banning critical race theory, celebrating Indiana’s near total ban on abortion, Indiana’s constitutional carry (concealed gun) law, his son, the lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, and laws to prevent transgendered children from playing sports on school teams.
wfyi.org
Meet the four candidates seeking three seats on IPS school board
Four candidates are vying for three open seats on the Indianapolis Public Schools board of school commissioners. None are incumbents. The winners will oversee a tumultuous period of change for the state’s largest district, as IPS considers whether to close seven schools and break up its K-8 schools to form standalone middle schools in an attempt to address declining enrollment and a future financial crisis.
thebutlercollegian.com
Jump into fun fall festivities in the Indianapolis area
Butler students have many opportunities for fall fun around campus. Photo by Grace Hensley. GIANNA CASSIN | STAFF REPORTER | gcassin@butler.edu. With the changing colors of leaves, Indianapolis offers a variety of activities for Butler students. The weather, which is not too hot and not too cold, is perfect for going out and doing many different activities, many of which cost little to nothing. This list provides a variety of activities that students can either do with friends or alone during the fall time.
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Indianapolis, Indiana
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Indiana Health, 714 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202, on 27 September 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005569/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Indianapolis, Indiana (Photo: Business Wire)
Sporting News
Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench
To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
Current Publishing
Carmel school board member: Candidates with ‘vendetta’ or ‘agenda’ should reconsider run
Correction: The original version of this story misstated the timeline for social studies materials adoption. The school board approved social studies materials on June 27. Carmel Clay Schools is embracing a more inquiry-based approach in its social studies curriculum, meaning students will be encouraged to engage with multiple sources and ask questions rather than focus on memorizing dates and facts from textbooks.
Current Publishing
Developer plans $57M apartment project in Westfield
An Indianapolis real estate development company plans to build a $57 million apartment community in Westfield near Grand Park. TWG, which specializes in commercial, market rate, affordable and senior housing developments, plans to build a 240-unit apartment complex known as Grand Park Village. The multi-family project will encompass multiple buildings and will be built directly south of Grand Park.
985theriver.com
Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee
INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee Monday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
thebutlercollegian.com
Anti-abortion student group met with abortion-rights resistance
Bulldogs for Life held a tabling event on Sept. 22. Photo by Julian Cirnigliaro. ANNIE FAULKNER | NEWS CO-EDITOR | aefaulkn@butler.edu. Succeeding the June 24 overruling of Roe v. Wade, the near-total abortion ban of Indiana Senate bill 1 was set to take action on Sept. 15. However, Sept. 22 saw a temporary halt on SB1, maintaining the legality of abortion in Indiana for now.
