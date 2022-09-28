Attendance policies disproportionately harm disabled students. Photo courtesy of Action News 5. We all lived in a time when attendance was mandatory and celebrated, until the pandemic in 2020. With a shift from in-person to virtual learning, there has been growing acceptance and leniency towards those who cannot attend in-person classes, but this brings up a more serious question. What about those who have been affected by these policies before the pandemic? Why did it take a pandemic for people to become more understanding and not invalidate those who are absent?

