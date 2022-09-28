ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

This NL Central series has a lot of playoff implications in it! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick. The St. Louis Cardinals claimed the NL Central Division last night after taking down the Brewers 6-2. The Cardinals have a ton of experience on their roster and have a great chance at competing for the World Series this October. St. Louis is now (90-65) on the year and will likely be the 3rd seed when the playoffs start.
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7...
Alec Burleson starting at first base for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Alec Burleson is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burleson will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was named the Cardinals' designated hitter and Albert Pujols was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Brandon Woodruff, our models project Burleson to...
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will watch from the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was chosen as Wednesday's designated hitter and Alec Burleson was aligned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Pujols...
St. Louis Cardinals: 2022 was arguably the best trade deadline

Cardinals executive John Mozeliak’s acquisitions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana were some of of his most successful deadline deals. Every year, fans doubt St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and call for his firing after expressing dissatisfaction for his actions at the trade deadline, or lack thereof. But more often than not, his moves bear positive results. The 2022 trade deadline saw Mozeliak net starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana, and they have provided stability to what was a hole in the roster.
Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Tigers

Kansas City Royals (63-91, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-92, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -135, Royals +114; over/under is 7...
Phillies play the Cubs looking to break road slide

Philadelphia Phillies (83-71, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (69-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (1-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -191, Cubs +160; over/under is 8 runs.
Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
