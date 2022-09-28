Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
ESPN
St. Louis Cardinals seal NL Central title with win over Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season. They haven't looked back since, turning what had been a nip and tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway. MVP contender Paul Goldschmidt went...
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
This NL Central series has a lot of playoff implications in it! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick. The St. Louis Cardinals claimed the NL Central Division last night after taking down the Brewers 6-2. The Cardinals have a ton of experience on their roster and have a great chance at competing for the World Series this October. St. Louis is now (90-65) on the year and will likely be the 3rd seed when the playoffs start.
KSDK
Adam Wainwright talks about Cardinals clinching NL Central
Wainwright has been in many Cardinals locker room celebrations, but they never get old. Here's what he told us after clinching the NL Central.
KSDK
Inside the Cardinals' locker room after NL Central clincher in Milwaukee
Here's a look inside the champagne celebration after the Cardinals clinched the 2022 NL Central title. It's their first division title since 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7...
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wednesday's game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season.
Zack Greinke tosses best outing of the year, but Royals lose 4-3 to Tigers in 10 innings
Royals right-hander turned in his longest outing of the season, while Royals hitters get to local product Wentz.
RELATED PEOPLE
St. Louis Cardinals fans can sign giant ‘thank you’ cards for Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina
As the dynamic duo returns home this weekend, Cardinals fans will have a unique chance to thank them for their countless memories.
numberfire.com
Alec Burleson starting at first base for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Alec Burleson is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burleson will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was named the Cardinals' designated hitter and Albert Pujols was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Brandon Woodruff, our models project Burleson to...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
Rays miss chance to clinch, lose 2-1 as Guardians rally late
Rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians kept Tampa Bay from clinching one of the AL's three wild-card spots, rallying to beat the Rays 2-1
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will watch from the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was chosen as Wednesday's designated hitter and Alec Burleson was aligned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Pujols...
St. Louis Cardinals: 2022 was arguably the best trade deadline
Cardinals executive John Mozeliak’s acquisitions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana were some of of his most successful deadline deals. Every year, fans doubt St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and call for his firing after expressing dissatisfaction for his actions at the trade deadline, or lack thereof. But more often than not, his moves bear positive results. The 2022 trade deadline saw Mozeliak net starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana, and they have provided stability to what was a hole in the roster.
FOX Sports
Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Tigers
Kansas City Royals (63-91, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-92, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -135, Royals +114; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Phillies play the Cubs looking to break road slide
Philadelphia Phillies (83-71, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (69-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (1-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -191, Cubs +160; over/under is 8 runs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
Comments / 0