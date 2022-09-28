Read full article on original website
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
Butler Collegian Newscast 09/28/22
The Butler Collegian newscast is back in the studio for the first time of the semester!. Jade Eilers and Eva Hallman bring you the latest news around campus. Ethan Polak has the recaps and preview for the Butler Athletics in the sports corner. Lastly, Katerina Anderson sits down with the new Butler Collegian managing editor Kobe Mosley.
Jump into fun fall festivities in the Indianapolis area
Butler students have many opportunities for fall fun around campus. Photo by Grace Hensley. GIANNA CASSIN | STAFF REPORTER | gcassin@butler.edu. With the changing colors of leaves, Indianapolis offers a variety of activities for Butler students. The weather, which is not too hot and not too cold, is perfect for going out and doing many different activities, many of which cost little to nothing. This list provides a variety of activities that students can either do with friends or alone during the fall time.
Q&A with first vice president and chief diversity officer
Dr. Khalilah A. Shabazz is Butler’s new vice president and chief diversity officer. Photo by Lauren Hough. Dr. Khalilah A. Shabazz started at Butler University as Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer on Sep. 12 after working at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, IUPUI, for more than 20 years. She is the first person to hold this role at Butler.
Butler smells like up-dawg
The odors that emanate from Plum Market are some of the strangest on this campus. Photo by Katerina Anderson. SADIA KHATRI | OPINION COLUMNIST | sskhatri@butler.edu. Take a deep breath and savor that sweet, sweet Butler University scent. What does it smell like?. This great university of ours provides us...
Butler Sports Weekly Preview Sept. 28 – Oct. 4
The women’s volleyball team huddles up during a timeout. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics. After coming off a 4-1 loss against Marquette, the women’s soccer team will look to rebound against Providence. The Bulldogs will take on the Friars at 7 p.m. in Rhode Island on FS1. Friday,...
Hayward, Mack, Howard headline Butler Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2022
Shelvin Mack, a member of the Butler men’s basketball team from 2008-11, is introduced during the ceremony on Sept. 24. Photo by Claire Runkel. KOBE MOSLEY | MANAGING EDITOR | kmosley@butler.edu. Butler University welcomed the class of 2022 to the Butler Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 24....
