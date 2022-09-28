ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

westsidetoday.com

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region. Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade Los Angeles-based elementary school is honored to welcome back scientist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace to Temescal Park Simon Meadow YMCA, along with over 500 students from across Los Angeles including groups from Jane’s Roots & Shoots youth program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop. Love Coffee Bar, a Santa Monica-based, dog-friendly coffee shop, will soon be opening a second location in Mar Vista. The new location will be opening at 3519 S Centinela Avenue, just south of Palms Boulevard. There is a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once

Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour. Learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
SANTA MONICA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Column: Time to Abolish LAHSA Is Now!

Undercounts by this bloated bureaucracy confirms an inability to solve the crisis of homelessness and encampments here in Venice and LA!. How does a government agency rely on securing an accurate count of the Los Angeles homeless population with volunteers on a single evening?. Having participated in four previous counts,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Culver City, CA
Entertainment
Culver City, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Culver City, CA
westsidetoday.com

Bass Rallies With More Than 600 Angelenos, Claims to be the only Pro-Choice Democrat Running For Mayor, Rick Caruso Disagrees!

Two weeks before ballots are mailed, hundreds sign up to volunteer for Bass. Congresswoman Karen Bass rallied with more than 600 supporters Saturday in an exciting show of support just two and a half weeks before ballots will be mailed to voters in Los Angeles. More than a celebration, the event was a call to action in which hundreds signed up to knock doors and phone bank all around the city to elect Karen Bass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Seven CCHS Seniors Named National Merit Commended Students

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District. Culver City High School Principal Lisa Cooper announced last week that Camille Cosato, Matthew Cowan, Allie Kim, Ariana Moss, Milena Reed, Ilana Reyes and Michelle Zhou have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®), which conducts the program, will be presented by Dr. Cooper to these scholastically talented seniors.
CULVER CITY, CA
westsidetoday.com

LAFD Put Out Expo Line Fire

No injuries reported in Thursday afternoon incident. The LAFD made quick work putting out a grass fire that broke out on the Expo line train tracks recently. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Thursday at 10420 W Northvale Road in Cheviot Hills. Three...
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Cyclist Killed in Mar Vista After Being Hit by Car

A man in his 60s was killed over the weekend riding his bicycle in Mar Vista. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela Avenue and Mitchell Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling south on Centinela Avenue and the cyclist was going north when the collision occurred.
LOS ANGELES, CA

