Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Related
westsidetoday.com
Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park
Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region. Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade Los Angeles-based elementary school is honored to welcome back scientist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace to Temescal Park Simon Meadow YMCA, along with over 500 students from across Los Angeles including groups from Jane’s Roots & Shoots youth program.
westsidetoday.com
Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar
3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop. Love Coffee Bar, a Santa Monica-based, dog-friendly coffee shop, will soon be opening a second location in Mar Vista. The new location will be opening at 3519 S Centinela Avenue, just south of Palms Boulevard. There is a...
westsidetoday.com
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour. Learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
westsidetoday.com
Column: Time to Abolish LAHSA Is Now!
Undercounts by this bloated bureaucracy confirms an inability to solve the crisis of homelessness and encampments here in Venice and LA!. How does a government agency rely on securing an accurate count of the Los Angeles homeless population with volunteers on a single evening?. Having participated in four previous counts,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westsidetoday.com
Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week
Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation. Next week two iconic brands, Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, are teaming up for the fifth annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” benefiting the Culver City Arts Foundation. The event will take...
westsidetoday.com
Bass Rallies With More Than 600 Angelenos, Claims to be the only Pro-Choice Democrat Running For Mayor, Rick Caruso Disagrees!
Two weeks before ballots are mailed, hundreds sign up to volunteer for Bass. Congresswoman Karen Bass rallied with more than 600 supporters Saturday in an exciting show of support just two and a half weeks before ballots will be mailed to voters in Los Angeles. More than a celebration, the event was a call to action in which hundreds signed up to knock doors and phone bank all around the city to elect Karen Bass.
westsidetoday.com
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue
Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On Wednesday, October 5, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace and Can’t Even Comedy host Stand Up for Pups, a dog-friendly comedy show to support animal rescue. During the evening, PetSpace will transform its Barks and Rec play yard into...
westsidetoday.com
Seven CCHS Seniors Named National Merit Commended Students
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District. Culver City High School Principal Lisa Cooper announced last week that Camille Cosato, Matthew Cowan, Allie Kim, Ariana Moss, Milena Reed, Ilana Reyes and Michelle Zhou have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®), which conducts the program, will be presented by Dr. Cooper to these scholastically talented seniors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westsidetoday.com
LAFD Put Out Expo Line Fire
No injuries reported in Thursday afternoon incident. The LAFD made quick work putting out a grass fire that broke out on the Expo line train tracks recently. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Thursday at 10420 W Northvale Road in Cheviot Hills. Three...
westsidetoday.com
Cyclist Killed in Mar Vista After Being Hit by Car
A man in his 60s was killed over the weekend riding his bicycle in Mar Vista. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela Avenue and Mitchell Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling south on Centinela Avenue and the cyclist was going north when the collision occurred.
Comments / 0