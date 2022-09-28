Read full article on original website
Mary Barbosa
1d ago
Well I think all the people at that church should pitch in and pay for it. By the paint remover a power washer and voila done!
Violence Robs Mom A 2nd Time
“Mom,” Antonio Jones told his mother Sandy Mesquita on the phone. “I’m on my way home.”. “Hurry up and come home,” Mesquita responded. Antonio didn’t make it home. Instead Mesquita learned she will be burying her second child in two years. Antonio Jones made...
Register Citizen
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead in cemetery 'took pride in his career,' brother says
NEWTOWN — John Cole's brother was surprised when he told him, seemingly out of the blue, that he had applied to join the Newtown Police Department. "He just one day told us 'hey, I applied for Newtown,'" James Cole recalled. It was a decision that launched a 25-year career...
Police arrest wanted person in Lebanon with bags of suspected Fentanyl in possession
WINDHAM, Conn. — A wanted man has been arrested in Lebanon with 30 bags of suspected fentanyl in possession. Police said at approximately 10:37 a.m., Troop K was dispatched to the area of York Road for reports of a wanted person in the area. When police arrived at the...
Armed robber strikes Wine Works in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a liquor store on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the Wine Works on West Street at 7:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. On their way to the scene, responding officers were made aware that Southington police […]
Conn. State Police dispatcher faces drug charge
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, following an investigation on Tuesday. Manchester Superior Court confirmed that Murphy was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, however, police officials have not commented on the arrest or investigation. Manchester officers stated that Murphy has since been placed on […]
Stolen ATM found on side of highway in Connecticut
An ATM was found on the side of Route 8 in Bridgeport.
Springfield police investigating Central St. shooting
Springfield police are investigating after one person was shot in an incident late Wednesday night in the city's South End.
Bristol Press
Two brothers going to trial in Southington Drive-In assault
SOUTHINGTON -- Two brothers charged in an assault at the Southington Drive-In in 2020 that sent a man to the hospital for severe lacerations, a fractured orbital bone, a severe concussion and other injuries have made their intent to head to trial clear. Barrett Delmonico, 32, formally made the decision...
Eyewitness News
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Anthony Gaudino and K9 Kady
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Channel 3 met up with Officer Anthony Gaudino and the one and only K9 Kady, the newest addition to the Hartford Police Department. Officer Gaudino has been a police officer for 11 years, and Kady is his first K9 partner. “My hopes for Kady and I...
Eyewitness News
Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl. David Rewcastle, 59, of Darien, was charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer.
DoingItLocal
Eyewitness News
Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community
Couple identified after found shot on Maynard Street in Springfield
The shooting victims found inside a home on Maynard Street Sunday night have been identified.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Carjacking
2022-09-27@10:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 2019 red Rav 45 was taken at gunpoint by two black males on Ashley Street which is in the Beardsley Park area of town. I use to be able to warn you of carjacking’s until Ganim took the press radios away. I only found out because it was given to other towns to be on the lookout for it.
sheltonherald.com
Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case
MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford
WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
Wallingford dog recovering after hit-and-run
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A dog was hit by a car in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon, and the car missed the dog's owner by just inches. Police are now seeking help from the public in identifying the driver. Animal advocacy groups are also offering a reward for information. A dog...
Springfield memorial held for Carl Sepheus calls attention to end violence
A memorial service was held in Springfield's Upper Hill neighborhood that pleaded for the end to the murder of young men of color.
Family of Conn. man paralyzed in police custody seeks $100M
NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The family of a man left paralyzed while in the custody of New Haven Police is now suing the city, seeking $100 million in damages.We warn you, the video is difficult to watch.Randy Cox has been paralyzed from the chest down since getting arrested by New Haven Police in June.The 36-year-old was sitting by himself in the back of a police van, handcuffed, when the driver stopped suddenly, sending Cox crashing head-first into the doors.READ MORE: Calls for federal charges against New Haven police officers for treatment of Randy CoxWhen officers later opened the back of the...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Accused of Carjacking Ride-Share Drivers, Stealing Cars Listed for Sale on Social Media
A New Haven teen is accused of stealing several cars while posing as a potential buyer, then selling them, as well as carjacking two ride-share drivers, according to Wallingford police. Police said a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a 19-year-old from New Haven with carjacking, firearm and conspiracy...
