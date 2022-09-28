ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
mychamplainvalley.com

Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down

PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The...
FLORIDA STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker...
CHARLESTON, SC
mychamplainvalley.com

Live Updates: Ian’s U.S. death toll climbs to 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida’s Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
FLORIDA STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

North Country utilities send workers to Florida

Au Sable Forks, NY — As people in the region prepare to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, one company in the North Country already has boots on the ground in Florida. Northline Utilities LLC focuses on the construction, maintenance, and upgrades to electrical distribution systems, sub-stations, and transmission lines.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Englewood, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
State
South Carolina State
mychamplainvalley.com

Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs.
ANACONDA, MT
mychamplainvalley.com

Missing NJ man found driving wrong way on I-89

Williston, VT — An elderly man who was reported missing in New Jersey on Wednesday was located driving the wrong way on Interstate 89. On Thursday night, police responded to calls of someone traveling north in the southbound lane passing Exit 12 in Williston. Responding officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle without incident.
WILLISTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy