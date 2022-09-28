ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

semoball.com

Cape Central girls tennis wins rubber match over Sikeston 8-1

SIKESTON — After splitting the two previous meetings earlier this season, the Cape Central girls' tennis team won the rubber match at Sikeston on Wednesday, Sep. 28. The Lady Tigers (4-15) won 8-1 and took the wind out of the Lady Bulldogs (2-13) sails early with some victories in tightly contested doubles battles.
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

WEEK 6 FOOTBALL: Indians eye fifth-straight SEMO North title vs. Sikeston

Check back for updates as we countdown to kickoff. With no Thursday night games scheduled, a sense of normalcy returns for Week 6 of the high school football season. Jackson looks to wrap up its fifth straight SEMO North championship when the Indians travel to Sikeston in what could be coach Brent Eckley's 100th win with the program.
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Sikeston volleyball shakes off early troubles to best Puxico

SIKESTON — The Sikeston volleyball team overcame some early adversity in a 3-1 win over Puxico on Tuesday, Sep. 27 at the Fieldhouse. After losing the first set 26-24, the Lady Bulldogs (6-10-1) put on a tenacious performance to win the next three sets with scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20.
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff to host Fox for Senior Night

It may seem odd to hold Senior Night in September, but with homecoming set for the final home game of the regular season next week, Poplar Bluff will honor its seniors Friday night at Mules Stadium. “Senior Nights are always bittersweet because some of these kids have been in the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Kennett volleyball squad falls in devastating loss to Bernie

Looking to gain valuable momentum going into the SEMO Conference Tournament, the Kennett volleyball squad dug themselves out of a two-set hole on Monday night to win a third set. Hope was restored and morale improved, but Bernie did the impossible to defeat the Lady Indians. Bernie dominated the court...
BERNIE, MO
semoball.com

Notre Dame uses strong pitching, big third inning to outscore Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF – Notre Dame made the trip from Cape Girardeau to take on their SEMO Conference rivals and were able to put the bat on the ball for a hit 14 times en route to a 9-2 win over Poplar Bluff on Wednesday. Notre Dame has won both regular season meetings with the Mules this fall and the Bulldogs have won nine consecutive games.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Column: Momentum swing aids Jackson in win vs. Cape Central

Anyone who was at the Cape Central-Jackson football game is likely still talking about the touchdown that never was. Backed up against his own end zone and trailing 12-7 in the second quarter, Central senior quarterback Morgan Diamond unleashed a pass to freshman — yes, freshman — receiver Marquel Murray for a 97-yard touchdown.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

High School softball roundup, Sept. 26: Neelyville downs Chaffee, 11-6, at home

Neelyville (20-3) scored eight runs across the first two innings to put Chaffee (12-7) down early, winning 11-6. Chaffee sophomore Reese Van Pelt belted three home runs and had five RBIs to lead the Red Devils' offense. Van Pelt pitched six innings, allowing 13 hits and seven walks on four earned runs and six strikeouts.
CHAFFEE, MO
semoball.com

High School softball roundup, Sept. 28: Jackson downs Fox in 16-6 run-rule victory

Jackson (14-12) used a six-run second and a seven-run fourth to defeat Fox (6-15) in mercy-rule fashion, 16-6, at home on Wednesday. Freshman Ashlyn Dawes led the Jackson offense on Wednesday with two hits, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored in the win. Teammates Maddie Stelling, Rileigh Parker and Rilee Monighan all finished with two hits as well.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Jackson rallies past Sikeston 13-9

JACKSON, Mo. — The Sikeston softball team couldn’t hold off a comeback at Jackson on Monday, Sep. 26. The Lady Bulldogs (5-13) led 6-2 until the Lady Indians (13-12) plated nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and went on to win 13-9. “I thought we...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Dexter runs to second at Gans Creek Classic

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Dexter Bearcats boys cross country team took second place in the white division at the Gans Creek Classic last Saturday with a team average time of 17:36. Four Bearcats — three boys and a girl — medaled at the event, led by a fourth-place finish...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Fredericktown sweeps Sikeston

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — The Sikeston girls' tennis team was defeated 9-0 at Fredericktown on Monday, Sep. 26. The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs’ record to 2-11 on the season, while the Ladycats improved to 4-9. “It was a tough night,” said Sikeston coach Spencer Ayers. “We had two...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Important info 2 know relating to Tiger-Bearcat battle

DEXTER – In wake of a fatal shooting having occurred near Caruthersville High School following last Friday’s Tiger football game against New Madrid County Central, the school has implemented several safety measures for fans this Friday in attending the game against Dexter at 7 p.m. Here is information...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Depth, injuries already a concern for SEMO hoops early on

The coaching staff for the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program consists of guys that are young, still in relatively good physical shape, and were excellent players themselves, which may be called upon if things don’t improve over the next few weeks of preseason practice. The Redhawks 2022-23...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Jackson soccer takes it to Sikeston

JACKSON, Mo. — The Sikeston boys soccer boy ran into a buzz saw at Jackson on Monday, Sep. 26. The Indians (5-5) won 6-0 against the Bulldogs (6-7) and finished with a 25 to 6 shots on goal advantage. “Jackson outclassed us in just about every way last night,”...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Cooter baseball meets ‘standards’ in Tri-County Conference championship win

RISCO- For the second year in-a-row the Cooter Wildcats are champions of the Tri-County Conference Tournament. Cooter defeated third-seeded Holcomb 10-0 in the finals. Luke Barnes was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Wildcats the bulldog was lights out going five innings allowing no runs on two hits while fanning 11.
COOTER, MO

