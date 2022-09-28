ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

WNDU

Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for soliciting a minor

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A former South Bend youth hockey coach was sentenced Monday for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert, 39, was sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court to the following:
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away

The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The sun’s glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a staff member at Bethany Christian Schools Monday morning. That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News. A police report says the driver, a 42-year-old Goshen man, was in the student drop-off area of the school’s parking lot when his view was blocked by the sun.
GOSHEN, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Education
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Mill Creek teen

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. MILL CREEK, Ind. — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a teen from Mill Creek, Indiana. A Statewide Silver Alert was issued today for 17-year-old Lauren Schmidt, who was last seen Thursday, September 22. At the time, she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt […]
MILL CREEK, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana

MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
MILL CREEK, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash

(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WNDU

New Benton Harbor rain garden unveiled to help clean Ox Creek

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Folks in Berrien County are celebrating getting back to their roots, literally. The Berrien County Drain Commission and the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission teamed up with the Meijer in Benton Harbor to take a step forward in cleaning up Ox Creek by building a new rain garden.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
rv-pro.com

Supplier Show Draws Healthy Turnout

The 2022 Supplier Show returned along with Open House Week in Elkhart, Indiana, this week, and once again is headquartered at the RV/MH Hall of Fame. According to Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the first Suppliers Show was held in Elkhart in 2019. Before that, in Louisville, Kentucky, for some 50 years.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Former youth hockey coach sentenced to 2 months in jail for child solicitation

A South Bend youth hockey coach will serve jail time because police say he tried to have sex with a 15-year-old girl at a hotel in Michigan. Christen Joubert worked at The Ice Box and has also coached youth hockey players for 18 years. Joubert was arrested in May for trying to meet the girl at a hotel in Niles, but the girl was actually an undercover officer working as part of a sting operation for the Berrien and Genesee county sheriff’s departments. The police had used an advertisement on a dating website that promised sex acts in exchange for money.
SOUTH BEND, IN
High School
Education
Sports
University of Notre Dame
MLive

Body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A man’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The victim is a white male, or black...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
SOUTH BEND, IN
southcountynews.org

Bud’s Bar reopens in Schoolcraft

“It’s going really, really well,” said Bud’s Bar owner Tom Brady, who purchased the Schoolcraft building and business and reopened the restaurant with his wife, Shannon. “We are doing double the volume from what we expected.”. Although they opened in August with a limited menu, the...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Gobles man dies from injuries in M-51 crash

PAW PAW – A Gobles man died Friday Sept. 23, from injuries he received in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday, Sept. 21, on M-51 in Paw Paw Township near Eagle Lake, according to reports from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital...
GOBLES, MI
WNDU

Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart

Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school's parking lot.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S....
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI

