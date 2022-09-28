Read full article on original website
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
New York households to payments get up to $1,050Jake WellsNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'
David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Jimmy Kimmel Explains Why He Can’t Quit ABC Late-Night Series
The last time Jimmy Kimmel went on The Howard Stern Show, he caused commotion in the late-night community by suggesting that he might leave his long-running late-night show. Last year, he told the radio host that he was “vacillating” over whether to sign a new deal. So it was apt that Kimmel, back in New York for a week of shows, returned to Stern after he signed a three-year extension to host Jimmy Kimmel Live! and to explain his decision. He said that “being wanted is important” by the network – ABC chief Craig Erwich and ABC late-night boss Rob Mills both expressed...
David Letterman Revisits Howard Stern Feud on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: “Arm’s Length Might Be the Way To Go”
Jimmy Kimmel has only been in Brooklyn for two days and he’s already stirring up old trouble! Former late-night host David Letterman stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (Sept. 27) to discuss his rocky friendship with Howard Stern. Letterman recalled knowing Stern for “a very, very long time”...
The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast
There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
Sharon Osbourne speaks out on betrayal and return to media after CBS 'ambush': 'I have no idea' what happened
Fox Nation host Sharon Osbourne said she "had no idea" what happened after CBS "ambushed" her on-air and her close friend turned her back on her in the process. Osbourne faced backlash from CBS for defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, assuring her longtime friend was not a racist for doubting Markle's accusations of racism hurled at the royal family.
'You Did This To Me': Sharon Osbourne Slams CBS, Reveals What Went Down After Her Exit From 'The Talk'
Last year, Sharon Osbourne swiftly left The Talk after she was slammed for defending Piers Morgan's controversial views. Now, she's finally spilling the tea behind the dramatic ordeal. In her last episode, Osbourne shaded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey. She also supported Morgan when he...
Rosie O’Donnell Finally Reveals The Reason For Her 20-Year Feud With Ellen DeGeneres
Rosie O’Donnell appeared on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live this week and was questioned as to why she never appeared on Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show throughout its 20-year run. For context, Ellen did appear on Rosie’s show once and joked about her character coming out as...
‘The View’ Alum Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why a Doctor Told Her to Quit the Show
The View has had a revolving door of hosts over the years, and Rosie O’Donnell is going into detail about why she left the tv show. An article from Best Life Online points out O’Donnell was only with the show for a short time. She made her debut in 2006 and remained for one season. She returned to the series in 2014, but she departed before the season had even finished.
'Jeopardy!': Amy Schneider Just Got Married
Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider is a married woman! Page Six reported that Schneider married her girlfriend Genevieve Davis back in May. The 40-game champion announced the happy news on Tuesday. Schneider posted a photo of herself and Davis from their big day. The couple shares a sweet embrace in the...
Kelly Clarkson Reflects On The Pressure Of Taking Over Timeslot Previously Held By Ellen And Oprah
On daytime TV, one afternoon timeslot has been the home of some massive hits with The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Oprah Winfrey Show. Now, pop superstar and daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson is stepping into that slot. Oprah and Ellen have some big shoes to fill, and Clarkson seems like the perfect choice. However, she has been transparent about the pressures of taking over.
Sharon Osbourne says she was a 'lamb slaughtered' at The Talk in new cancel culture series
Sharon Osbourne's media comeback is taking aim at her departure from CBS' The Talk last year. The TV personality's four-part Fox Nation series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back debuts Monday and will purportedly highlight how she found herself "in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement" following an on-air dust-up with The Talk cohost Sheryl Underwood over controversial comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle.
'You Can't Make A Person Befriend You': Kelly Ripa Spills All About Backstage Feud With Regis Philbin
Former talk show host Kelly Ripa is sharing new details on her decade spent co-hosting alongside the late Regis Philbin, RadarOnline has learned. Ripa, 51, has opened up about what life was truly like working on ABC’s Live! with Regis and Kelly, including inequalities she faced as a newcomer and a woman, like having to earn an office space. “I don’t want to feel like I’m slamming anyone or that I’m being disrespectful,” said Ripa, “But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk.”Ripa spoke with People magazine earlier this week and shared details on what she...
Jimmy Kimmel denies gatecrashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmy speech was ‘racial’
Jimmy Kimmel has addressed his gaffe at this year’s Emmys, denying that there was any “racial” intention behind it. During the 12 September awards show, actor Will Arnett dragged the late-night talk host onstage to present the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. After...
Battle of the Daytime Redheads? Sharon Osbourne Skewers “Jealous” Joy Behar as “A Bit Cray-Cray”
It’s a battle of the daytime talk show redheads. Sharon Osbourne, who spent 11 years as a co-host on The Talk before her shocking firing in 2021, is recalling the first time she met Joy Behar — and she did not have kind words for The View host.
Elon Musk vs. Twitter: Here are all the juiciest private texts between Musk and his billionaire buddies discussing plans for Twitter
A trove of private messages between Elon Musk and notable figures in business and tech is part of Twitter's ongoing lawsuit against the billionaire.
‘The Kardashians’ Recap: The Curious Case of Khloé’s Brain Scan
We begin this week’s episode of The Kardashians by learning that we’ve all been duped. What we saw in last week’s surprisingly dark premiere was actually filmed at the end of Season 2’s shoot, as Khloé wasn’t yet ready to discuss Tristan Thompson’s latest betrayal. So now we’re jumping back to February, just as Kylie’s given birth to her son and Kendall and Kim are headed off to Milan Fashion Week.
