ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
semoball.com

Cape Central girls tennis wins rubber match over Sikeston 8-1

SIKESTON — After splitting the two previous meetings earlier this season, the Cape Central girls' tennis team won the rubber match at Sikeston on Wednesday, Sep. 28. The Lady Tigers (4-15) won 8-1 and took the wind out of the Lady Bulldogs (2-13) sails early with some victories in tightly contested doubles battles.
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

WEEK 6 FOOTBALL: Indians eye fifth-straight SEMO North title vs. Sikeston

Check back for updates as we countdown to kickoff. With no Thursday night games scheduled, a sense of normalcy returns for Week 6 of the high school football season. Jackson looks to wrap up its fifth straight SEMO North championship when the Indians travel to Sikeston in what could be coach Brent Eckley's 100th win with the program.
SIKESTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, MO
Local
Missouri Education
City
Bloomfield, MO
City
Bell City, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
semoball.com

High School softball roundup, Sept. 28: Jackson downs Fox in 16-6 run-rule victory

Jackson (14-12) used a six-run second and a seven-run fourth to defeat Fox (6-15) in mercy-rule fashion, 16-6, at home on Wednesday. Freshman Ashlyn Dawes led the Jackson offense on Wednesday with two hits, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored in the win. Teammates Maddie Stelling, Rileigh Parker and Rilee Monighan all finished with two hits as well.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Notre Dame uses strong pitching, big third inning to outscore Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF – Notre Dame made the trip from Cape Girardeau to take on their SEMO Conference rivals and were able to put the bat on the ball for a hit 14 times en route to a 9-2 win over Poplar Bluff on Wednesday. Notre Dame has won both regular season meetings with the Mules this fall and the Bulldogs have won nine consecutive games.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

High School tennis roundup, Sept. 27: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Sikeston at home

Saxony Lutheran (8-8) took a 9-0 win over the Sikeston Bulldogs (2-12) on Tuesday at Southeast Missouri State University. The Crusaders got singles wins from Maggie Hillin, Abby Haley, Addie Thomason, Cfrosby Millstead, Ashlyn Mueller and Tali Renshaw, while the pairings of Hillin/Haley, Thomason/Mueller and Millstead/Renshaw earned doubles wins for the sweep.
SIKESTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Cardinals#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff to host Fox for Senior Night

It may seem odd to hold Senior Night in September, but with homecoming set for the final home game of the regular season next week, Poplar Bluff will honor its seniors Friday night at Mules Stadium. “Senior Nights are always bittersweet because some of these kids have been in the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Sikeston volleyball shakes off early troubles to best Puxico

SIKESTON — The Sikeston volleyball team overcame some early adversity in a 3-1 win over Puxico on Tuesday, Sep. 27 at the Fieldhouse. After losing the first set 26-24, the Lady Bulldogs (6-10-1) put on a tenacious performance to win the next three sets with scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20.
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Kennett volleyball squad falls in devastating loss to Bernie

Looking to gain valuable momentum going into the SEMO Conference Tournament, the Kennett volleyball squad dug themselves out of a two-set hole on Monday night to win a third set. Hope was restored and morale improved, but Bernie did the impossible to defeat the Lady Indians. Bernie dominated the court...
BERNIE, MO
semoball.com

High School golf roundup, Sept. 27: Jackson dominates Tuesday quad at Kimbeland

The top five finishers in a Tuesday quad between Cape Central, Jackson, Notre Dame and Ste. Genevieve were all from Jackson as the Indians cruised to a win. Jackson’s Maggie Davey finished first overall with a 2-under-par 35, while Alana Gilbert and Grace Hightower tied for second with 39, Julia Schlitt’s 41 finished fourth and Harper Ready’s 42 rounded out the top five. Notre Dame’s Isabella Palmer finished in sixth with 43, while Cape Central’s Harper McClard finished in a tie for 14th at 53.
JACKSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
semoball.com

Important info 2 know relating to Tiger-Bearcat battle

DEXTER – In wake of a fatal shooting having occurred near Caruthersville High School following last Friday’s Tiger football game against New Madrid County Central, the school has implemented several safety measures for fans this Friday in attending the game against Dexter at 7 p.m. Here is information...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Kennett girls tennis remains undefeated with lopsided win over Dexter

Dexter — The Kennett girl's tennis team flexed some late-season muscle on Monday with a 9-0 victory over an ever-improving Dexter team at Dexter High School. The day started off with Kennett head coach Janet Hilburn turning to freshman Claire Bean to set the pace, who went on to defeat Dexter’s Isabella Cook 8-1.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Cooter baseball meets ‘standards’ in Tri-County Conference championship win

RISCO- For the second year in-a-row the Cooter Wildcats are champions of the Tri-County Conference Tournament. Cooter defeated third-seeded Holcomb 10-0 in the finals. Luke Barnes was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Wildcats the bulldog was lights out going five innings allowing no runs on two hits while fanning 11.
COOTER, MO
semoball.com

High School baseball roundup, Sept. 26: Advance takes 11-1 mercy-rule win over Egyptian

Advance (5-5) used a balanced offense to take down Egyptian in 4 1/2 innings on Monday, winning 11-1 over the team from Tamms, Illinois. Senior Eli Ford led the Hornets offensively, finishing in a tie with two hits while alone at three RBIs in the game. Senior pitcher Colton Silman finished with four hits and one walk allowed, earning just one run on 11 strikeouts.
ADVANCE, MO
semoball.com

Baseball: South Pemiscot at Oran

Photo gallery from Oran's fall season-finale. An 11-0 win over South Pemiscot at Oran High School on Saturday, Sep. 24.
ORAN, MO
semoball.com

Depth, injuries already a concern for SEMO hoops early on

The coaching staff for the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program consists of guys that are young, still in relatively good physical shape, and were excellent players themselves, which may be called upon if things don’t improve over the next few weeks of preseason practice. The Redhawks 2022-23...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy