Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
SEMO Conference Tournament: Scott City volleyball earns No. 1 seed in South division
The Scott City Rams dropped one set on the path to claiming the No. 1 seed in the South division of the SEMO Conference Tournament on Wednesday night at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex. The Rams beat Charleston (25-17, 25-13), Kennett (25-21), New Madrid County Central (25-8, 25-15) and Oran (25-12,...
semoball.com
High School tennis roundup, Sept. 28: Notre Dame squeaks by Saxony Lutheran, 5-4
Notre Dame (12-4-1) edged out Saxony Lutheran (8-9) on Wednesday with a 5-4 win. The Bulldogs got singles wins from Vita Galati, Katherine Moon, Eloise West and Moonica Coello, while the pairing of Galati and Moon earned Notre Dame’s only doubles win. Saxony Lutheran got singles wins from Crosby...
semoball.com
Cape Central girls tennis wins rubber match over Sikeston 8-1
SIKESTON — After splitting the two previous meetings earlier this season, the Cape Central girls' tennis team won the rubber match at Sikeston on Wednesday, Sep. 28. The Lady Tigers (4-15) won 8-1 and took the wind out of the Lady Bulldogs (2-13) sails early with some victories in tightly contested doubles battles.
semoball.com
WEEK 6 FOOTBALL: Indians eye fifth-straight SEMO North title vs. Sikeston
Check back for updates as we countdown to kickoff. With no Thursday night games scheduled, a sense of normalcy returns for Week 6 of the high school football season. Jackson looks to wrap up its fifth straight SEMO North championship when the Indians travel to Sikeston in what could be coach Brent Eckley's 100th win with the program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
semoball.com
High School baseball roundup, Sept. 28: Meadow Heights scores big early, cruises 8-6 over Doniphan
Meadow Heights (6-3) scored seven runs through the first three innings to knock off Doniphan (8-8) on the road, 8-6. Senior shortstop Will Green’s two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored led Meadow Heights’ offense on Wednesday, with freshman Caidyn Byrd’s two hits, two RBIs and a run scored following close behind.
semoball.com
High School softball roundup, Sept. 28: Jackson downs Fox in 16-6 run-rule victory
Jackson (14-12) used a six-run second and a seven-run fourth to defeat Fox (6-15) in mercy-rule fashion, 16-6, at home on Wednesday. Freshman Ashlyn Dawes led the Jackson offense on Wednesday with two hits, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored in the win. Teammates Maddie Stelling, Rileigh Parker and Rilee Monighan all finished with two hits as well.
semoball.com
Notre Dame uses strong pitching, big third inning to outscore Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF – Notre Dame made the trip from Cape Girardeau to take on their SEMO Conference rivals and were able to put the bat on the ball for a hit 14 times en route to a 9-2 win over Poplar Bluff on Wednesday. Notre Dame has won both regular season meetings with the Mules this fall and the Bulldogs have won nine consecutive games.
semoball.com
High School tennis roundup, Sept. 27: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Sikeston at home
Saxony Lutheran (8-8) took a 9-0 win over the Sikeston Bulldogs (2-12) on Tuesday at Southeast Missouri State University. The Crusaders got singles wins from Maggie Hillin, Abby Haley, Addie Thomason, Cfrosby Millstead, Ashlyn Mueller and Tali Renshaw, while the pairings of Hillin/Haley, Thomason/Mueller and Millstead/Renshaw earned doubles wins for the sweep.
IN THIS ARTICLE
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff to host Fox for Senior Night
It may seem odd to hold Senior Night in September, but with homecoming set for the final home game of the regular season next week, Poplar Bluff will honor its seniors Friday night at Mules Stadium. “Senior Nights are always bittersweet because some of these kids have been in the...
semoball.com
Sikeston volleyball shakes off early troubles to best Puxico
SIKESTON — The Sikeston volleyball team overcame some early adversity in a 3-1 win over Puxico on Tuesday, Sep. 27 at the Fieldhouse. After losing the first set 26-24, the Lady Bulldogs (6-10-1) put on a tenacious performance to win the next three sets with scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20.
semoball.com
Kennett volleyball squad falls in devastating loss to Bernie
Looking to gain valuable momentum going into the SEMO Conference Tournament, the Kennett volleyball squad dug themselves out of a two-set hole on Monday night to win a third set. Hope was restored and morale improved, but Bernie did the impossible to defeat the Lady Indians. Bernie dominated the court...
semoball.com
High School golf roundup, Sept. 27: Jackson dominates Tuesday quad at Kimbeland
The top five finishers in a Tuesday quad between Cape Central, Jackson, Notre Dame and Ste. Genevieve were all from Jackson as the Indians cruised to a win. Jackson’s Maggie Davey finished first overall with a 2-under-par 35, while Alana Gilbert and Grace Hightower tied for second with 39, Julia Schlitt’s 41 finished fourth and Harper Ready’s 42 rounded out the top five. Notre Dame’s Isabella Palmer finished in sixth with 43, while Cape Central’s Harper McClard finished in a tie for 14th at 53.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
“This is uncharted water” Caruthersville High School moving ahead with homecoming game after tragedy
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – During his 23 years in the Caruthersville School District, superintendent Brad Gerling has had to deal with tragedy, but the murder of a 19-year-old male near the high school after last Friday’s football game struck a different chord. “Unfortunately, I’ve been in the district...
semoball.com
Important info 2 know relating to Tiger-Bearcat battle
DEXTER – In wake of a fatal shooting having occurred near Caruthersville High School following last Friday’s Tiger football game against New Madrid County Central, the school has implemented several safety measures for fans this Friday in attending the game against Dexter at 7 p.m. Here is information...
semoball.com
Kennett girls tennis remains undefeated with lopsided win over Dexter
Dexter — The Kennett girl's tennis team flexed some late-season muscle on Monday with a 9-0 victory over an ever-improving Dexter team at Dexter High School. The day started off with Kennett head coach Janet Hilburn turning to freshman Claire Bean to set the pace, who went on to defeat Dexter’s Isabella Cook 8-1.
semoball.com
Cooter baseball meets ‘standards’ in Tri-County Conference championship win
RISCO- For the second year in-a-row the Cooter Wildcats are champions of the Tri-County Conference Tournament. Cooter defeated third-seeded Holcomb 10-0 in the finals. Luke Barnes was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Wildcats the bulldog was lights out going five innings allowing no runs on two hits while fanning 11.
semoball.com
High School baseball roundup, Sept. 26: Advance takes 11-1 mercy-rule win over Egyptian
Advance (5-5) used a balanced offense to take down Egyptian in 4 1/2 innings on Monday, winning 11-1 over the team from Tamms, Illinois. Senior Eli Ford led the Hornets offensively, finishing in a tie with two hits while alone at three RBIs in the game. Senior pitcher Colton Silman finished with four hits and one walk allowed, earning just one run on 11 strikeouts.
semoball.com
Baseball: South Pemiscot at Oran
Photo gallery from Oran's fall season-finale. An 11-0 win over South Pemiscot at Oran High School on Saturday, Sep. 24.
semoball.com
Depth, injuries already a concern for SEMO hoops early on
The coaching staff for the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program consists of guys that are young, still in relatively good physical shape, and were excellent players themselves, which may be called upon if things don’t improve over the next few weeks of preseason practice. The Redhawks 2022-23...
kbsi23.com
Caruthersville adds safety measures ahead of Friday’s football tilt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – After last Friday’s murder of a 19-year-old male near campus, Caruthersville High School has ratcheted up its security measures ahead of this week’s homecoming game. The Dexter Bearcats will be making the trek on Friday, Sept. 30, and per Brad Gerling, Caruthersville...
Comments / 0