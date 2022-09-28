Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
City Council To Consider ARPA Fund Expenditures
After action by the Committee of the Whole at a special called meeting Tuesday night, Hopkinsville City Council will consider municipal orders designating the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund expenditures, including over $2.2 million for a future fire station project. Committee Chair Amy Craig said the Future...
whopam.com
Christian Fiscal Court rescinds resolution related to proposed solar farm
After hearing over an hour of public comments, Christian Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning rescinded a resolution approved in June that was a preliminary agreement for the county to later issue industrial bonds to assist Oriden as it plans to construct a solar farm in the Dogwood community. Heather Cooke...
Proposed solar system regulations headed to Hopkinsville City Council
Hopkinsville planning officials approved a draft solar energy system policy that says large-scale operations with ground-mounted panels must be set back at least 1,000 feet from property boundaries and at least 2,000 feet from residences, schools, hospitals and nursing homes. The Community and Development Services governing board adopted the amendment...
wkdzradio.com
Elevate Windows And Doors To Locate In Hopkinsville’s New Spec Building
Another significant investment in Kentucky’s manufacturing sector is headed for Christian County. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning the arrival of Elevate Windows and Doors LLC, which will invest more than $16 million and create 200-plus full-time jobs in production and distribution in Hopkinsville. Company leaders are planning to...
whopam.com
New special prosecutor appointed in investigation of Trigg sheriff
The investigation into Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has been turned over to a new special prosecutor. Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber was initially assigned the case in July by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, but he sent a letter to the executive director of special prosecutions on September 14 requesting to be removed from the case.
kbsi23.com
Safety hazards close Market Square Art Park in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A small park in Paducah is closed until further notice due to safety hazards. Market Square Art Park is located at 117 ½ South 2nd Street. Due to identified safety hazards, fencing has been placed across the front of the park to prevent the public’s access, according to the City of Paducah.
wkdzradio.com
30th Annual Relay For Life Begins Friday In Christian County
Relay For Life of Christian County will be embracing a special milestone Friday, as the cancer survivor and remembrance ceremony moves into its 30th year for Hopkinsville. Pam Futrell, with the organization, said teams are welcome to start moving into the Sportsplex around 8 AM Friday, with doors opening to the public around 5 PM, festivities beginning at 6 PM, and everything winding down around 11 PM.
whvoradio.com
Building Damaged In Todd County Fire
A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
WBKO
Two Logan County students run successful popcorn business
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Rickey & Charlie’s Old Fashioned Popping Corn can be found at farmers markets and shops in Logan County. The company is run by cousins Rickey Hall and Charlie Moore, both elementary school students. The company started seven years ago when Rickey’s father was thinking...
Hopkinsville Christmas parade will have a kid-focused theme and grand marshal
Terrence Davis, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County, will be the grand marshal of this year’s Christmas parade, city officials announced Wednesday. The theme of the Dec. 10 parade will be “It’s a Kid’s Christmas.” It will start at 5:15 p.m., following the...
wkdzradio.com
Deadline Approaching For 4-H Bale Trail
Friday is the deadline to sign up for the 3rd Annual Christian County 4-H Bale Trail. 4-H Agent, Mary Anne Garnett says it's a fun way to get in the fall mood. There are three categories – Small: 1-12 square bales or equivalent size (This can include scarecrows as well); Medium: 1-2 Round Bale or equivalent size; and Large: 3+ Round Bales or equivalent size. Judges will visit the displays on October 4 and award and 1st and 2nd place in each category. A People's Choice award will be voted on on social media.
wkdzradio.com
Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant
An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
wkdzradio.com
Greenway Rail Trail Bridge Closed Until Further Notice
City officials with Hopkinsville have announced that the Greenway Rail Trail pedestrian bridge crossing Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane is closed until further notice — pending a visit from structural engineers planned for Wednesday morning. Cracks in surrounding stonework were observed and reported Tuesday afternoon, which has led...
Changes coming to weather sirens in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Starting October 1, Hopkins County skies will be a little bit quieter. The county’s emergency management team announced they’ll be making changes to their outdoor weather sirens based on national and regional studies. Officials say their weather sirens will no longer go off for severe thunderstorm warnings, only tornado warnings. […]
Murray Ledger & Times
Mural coming to downtown Murray’s east entrance
MURRAY – A large mural is coming to downtown Murray, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau hope to have it completed by Murray State University’s homecoming weekend. The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments last week approved a dimensional variance request to allow the painting of a 10-by-79-foot mural directly on the east side of the building at 300 Main St. The mural will be visible when driving into town on KY 94/Main Street, and the CVB will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the mural, the BZA staff report said. CVB Executive Director Erin Carrico said maintenance will be written into the muralist’s contract, and it will be maintained when necessary, including recoating or sealcoat work.
KFVS12
Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County
(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Early morning multi-vehicle collision causes damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — An early morning accident involving multiple vehicles has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center and resulted in a closure on H.C. Mathis Drive. The Paducah Police Department announced in a social media post that inbound H.C. Mathis Drive is closed from from Lindsey St. to Parke Ave. for an estimated 2 hours.
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Olive Road blocked by semi crash in Marshall County
BENTON — A semi truck hauling lumber ran off Olive Road and overturned on Monday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a release from the KYTC, the road will be closed near the three mile marker while crews work to clear the scene. They expect clean up to take about three hours, with an estimated ending time of 1 p.m.
whopam.com
Senior games draw over 200 competitors, Christmas parade grand marshal announced
Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation has announced the theme and grand marshal for this year’s nighttime Christmas parade as the Pennyrile Senior Games wrap up this week. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says over 200 men and women from the nine-county region participated in the games at the SporstPlex and some of them are still going strong in their 90’s.
