ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wkdzradio.com

City Council To Consider ARPA Fund Expenditures

After action by the Committee of the Whole at a special called meeting Tuesday night, Hopkinsville City Council will consider municipal orders designating the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund expenditures, including over $2.2 million for a future fire station project. Committee Chair Amy Craig said the Future...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Elevate Windows And Doors To Locate In Hopkinsville’s New Spec Building

Another significant investment in Kentucky’s manufacturing sector is headed for Christian County. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning the arrival of Elevate Windows and Doors LLC, which will invest more than $16 million and create 200-plus full-time jobs in production and distribution in Hopkinsville. Company leaders are planning to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Trigg County, KY
City
Chevrolet, KY
Trigg County, KY
Cars
Trigg County, KY
Government
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Cadiz, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
whopam.com

New special prosecutor appointed in investigation of Trigg sheriff

The investigation into Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has been turned over to a new special prosecutor. Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber was initially assigned the case in July by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, but he sent a letter to the executive director of special prosecutions on September 14 requesting to be removed from the case.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Safety hazards close Market Square Art Park in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A small park in Paducah is closed until further notice due to safety hazards. Market Square Art Park is located at 117 ½ South 2nd Street. Due to identified safety hazards, fencing has been placed across the front of the park to prevent the public’s access, according to the City of Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

30th Annual Relay For Life Begins Friday In Christian County

Relay For Life of Christian County will be embracing a special milestone Friday, as the cancer survivor and remembrance ceremony moves into its 30th year for Hopkinsville. Pam Futrell, with the organization, said teams are welcome to start moving into the Sportsplex around 8 AM Friday, with doors opening to the public around 5 PM, festivities beginning at 6 PM, and everything winding down around 11 PM.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Building Damaged In Todd County Fire

A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
TODD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Dollar#City Planning#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Jolly Ranch#Fnb Bank#City County#The Family Dollar Tree
WBKO

Two Logan County students run successful popcorn business

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Rickey & Charlie’s Old Fashioned Popping Corn can be found at farmers markets and shops in Logan County. The company is run by cousins Rickey Hall and Charlie Moore, both elementary school students. The company started seven years ago when Rickey’s father was thinking...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Deadline Approaching For 4-H Bale Trail

Friday is the deadline to sign up for the 3rd Annual Christian County 4-H Bale Trail. 4-H Agent, Mary Anne Garnett says it's a fun way to get in the fall mood. There are three categories – Small: 1-12 square bales or equivalent size (This can include scarecrows as well); Medium: 1-2 Round Bale or equivalent size; and Large: 3+ Round Bales or equivalent size. Judges will visit the displays on October 4 and award and 1st and 2nd place in each category. A People's Choice award will be voted on on social media.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant

An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wkdzradio.com

Greenway Rail Trail Bridge Closed Until Further Notice

City officials with Hopkinsville have announced that the Greenway Rail Trail pedestrian bridge crossing Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane is closed until further notice — pending a visit from structural engineers planned for Wednesday morning. Cracks in surrounding stonework were observed and reported Tuesday afternoon, which has led...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Changes coming to weather sirens in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Starting October 1, Hopkins County skies will be a little bit quieter. The county’s emergency management team announced they’ll be making changes to their outdoor weather sirens based on national and regional studies. Officials say their weather sirens will no longer go off for severe thunderstorm warnings, only tornado warnings. […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Mural coming to downtown Murray’s east entrance

MURRAY – A large mural is coming to downtown Murray, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau hope to have it completed by Murray State University’s homecoming weekend. The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments last week approved a dimensional variance request to allow the painting of a 10-by-79-foot mural directly on the east side of the building at 300 Main St. The mural will be visible when driving into town on KY 94/Main Street, and the CVB will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the mural, the BZA staff report said. CVB Executive Director Erin Carrico said maintenance will be written into the muralist’s contract, and it will be maintained when necessary, including recoating or sealcoat work.
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County

(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Old Olive Road blocked by semi crash in Marshall County

BENTON — A semi truck hauling lumber ran off Olive Road and overturned on Monday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a release from the KYTC, the road will be closed near the three mile marker while crews work to clear the scene. They expect clean up to take about three hours, with an estimated ending time of 1 p.m.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Senior games draw over 200 competitors, Christmas parade grand marshal announced

Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation has announced the theme and grand marshal for this year’s nighttime Christmas parade as the Pennyrile Senior Games wrap up this week. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says over 200 men and women from the nine-county region participated in the games at the SporstPlex and some of them are still going strong in their 90’s.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy