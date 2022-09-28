Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
No Litter Boxes: Gillette School Board Disclaims ‘Furry’ Policy For Kids Who Identify As Animals
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A long-debunked internet rumor was squelched again Tuesday when the Campbell County School District Board of Trustees buried the notion it’s placed litter boxes in school bathrooms to accommodate students who identify as animals. After hearing from parents concerned about...
county17.com
International Pathfinder Camporee public forum postponed until November
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A public hearing for the 2024 International Pathfinder Camporee has been pushed to November, according to the Campbell County Commissioner’s Office. As of Sept. 27, the meeting originally scheduled for Oct. 5 will now take place on November 14 at 6 p.m. at the Cam-Plex Energy Hall Ball Room, where officials will be available to offer information about the camporee and answer questions.
Sheridan Media
Sheriff: Buffalo Seeing Increase in Homeless People
Buffalo has seen an increase in the number of homeless people, and that is concerning to local law enforcement and other organizations that deal with the problem. Johnson County Sheriff Rod Odenbach discussed the issue with the county commissioners, saying they have recently had two 72-hour emergency holds at the jail on individuals that were homeless, and are seeing more than in the past.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Sept. 28, Camel Drive, GPD. Officers responded to Campbell County High School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (9/28/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Sept. 28:. At 12:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of West 2nd Street for an activated fire alarm. There was no fire, the system was activated by cooking smoke. At 4:34 a.m. to South...
subletteexaminer.com
Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan
STATEWIDE — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following the official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Sept. 28
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Sept. 28
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Sept. 27, E. Lakeway Road, GPD. A 50-year-old woman in...
county17.com
CCH lifts mask requirement for visitors and patients
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Visitors, patients, and customers are no longer required to wear masks at Campbell County Health, the health organization announced Tuesday. “Effective immediately, CCH recommends patients, visitors, and customers continue to wear masks, but will no longer require masks unless they have symptoms of respiratory illness, or are in areas where there may be immunocompromised patients,” CCH said in a Sept. 27 statement.
county17.com
Obituaries: Rennicks; Duvall; Davis
Leland Rennicks: August 28, 1934 – September 16, 2022. On September 16, 2022, Leland Rennicks of Douglasville, Georgia passed of natural causes at the age of 88. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who know and love him. Funeral services for Leland will be conducted...
county17.com
Stolen Polaris recovered on Collins Road
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A previously-reported stolen 2019 Polaris RZR, worth thousands of dollars, was reportedly located in eastern Gillette yesterday morning, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The RZR was recovered on Collins Road by a Sheriff’s deputy heading in to begin his shift around 5:30 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Rare Earth Refinery Demonstration Pushes Ahead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rare Element Resources has announced it’s making progress on a rare earth refining demonstration project that will be built near Upton. The company has completed 60% of the plant design and is expecting to complete final detailed engineering later this year.
county17.com
Today’s heat followed by cooler temps, rain chances
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Today will be the last day of temperatures above 70 degrees for a while as high pressure moves out of the region and an upper low settles in with a cold front. The skies should be mostly sunny today as the mercury climbs to 86 degrees....
cowboystatedaily.com
Father Identifies Body Found In Campbell County On Wednesday Is Of His Son, Bryan Morgan
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The father of a missing Gillette man announced on Thursday afternoon that a body found in the area of Weston Hills, north of Gillette, is of his 37-year-old son who had been missing since September 2. Daryl Morgan said on a...
county17.com
Above average temps coming ahead of weekend rain
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With high pressure firmly in place, Campbell County will continue to see above average temperatures this week before rain chances return for the weekend. Clear skies and sunshine today will push the high to near 80 degrees as winds come from the southeast at 5 to 14 mph, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts. Gusts today could reach 20 mph.
Comments / 6