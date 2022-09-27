Read full article on original website
hailstate.com
Softball Learns 2023 SEC Schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference released the league's 2023 softball schedule on Thursday. Mississippi State is set to play eight three-game series against league opponents for a 24-game SEC slate. The Bulldogs are coming off their first Super Regional appearance in program history after upsetting No. 2 national...
hailstate.com
Chris Jans: Six Months At State (Part 1)
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State head men's basketball coach Chris Jans is a lot of things. He's a motivator. He can be intense. He's demanding. It's what's made him one of the top coaches in all of college hoops. What he's not, however, is an interior decorator. A couple of...
hailstate.com
Dear Ol’ State: Hoops Talk with James Miller, Tolu Smith And Kimani Hamilton
On the latest Dear Ol' State, Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery give you a look at what's happening with Mississippi State men's basketball as they welcome in assistant coach James Miller, as well as players Tolu Smith and Kimani Hamilton. The Dear Ol' State podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.
