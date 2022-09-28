Read full article on original website
High School baseball roundup, Sept. 28: Meadow Heights scores big early, cruises 8-6 over Doniphan
Meadow Heights (6-3) scored seven runs through the first three innings to knock off Doniphan (8-8) on the road, 8-6. Senior shortstop Will Green’s two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored led Meadow Heights’ offense on Wednesday, with freshman Caidyn Byrd’s two hits, two RBIs and a run scored following close behind.
Notre Dame uses strong pitching, big third inning to outscore Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF – Notre Dame made the trip from Cape Girardeau to take on their SEMO Conference rivals and were able to put the bat on the ball for a hit 14 times en route to a 9-2 win over Poplar Bluff on Wednesday. Notre Dame has won both regular season meetings with the Mules this fall and the Bulldogs have won nine consecutive games.
Cape Central girls tennis wins rubber match over Sikeston 8-1
SIKESTON — After splitting the two previous meetings earlier this season, the Cape Central girls' tennis team won the rubber match at Sikeston on Wednesday, Sep. 28. The Lady Tigers (4-15) won 8-1 and took the wind out of the Lady Bulldogs (2-13) sails early with some victories in tightly contested doubles battles.
Sikeston volleyball shakes off early troubles to best Puxico
SIKESTON — The Sikeston volleyball team overcame some early adversity in a 3-1 win over Puxico on Tuesday, Sep. 27 at the Fieldhouse. After losing the first set 26-24, the Lady Bulldogs (6-10-1) put on a tenacious performance to win the next three sets with scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20.
WEEK 6 FOOTBALL: Indians eye fifth-straight SEMO North title vs. Sikeston
Check back for updates as we countdown to kickoff. With no Thursday night games scheduled, a sense of normalcy returns for Week 6 of the high school football season. Jackson looks to wrap up its fifth straight SEMO North championship when the Indians travel to Sikeston in what could be coach Brent Eckley's 100th win with the program.
Kennett volleyball squad falls in devastating loss to Bernie
Looking to gain valuable momentum going into the SEMO Conference Tournament, the Kennett volleyball squad dug themselves out of a two-set hole on Monday night to win a third set. Hope was restored and morale improved, but Bernie did the impossible to defeat the Lady Indians. Bernie dominated the court...
Poplar Bluff to host Fox for Senior Night
It may seem odd to hold Senior Night in September, but with homecoming set for the final home game of the regular season next week, Poplar Bluff will honor its seniors Friday night at Mules Stadium. “Senior Nights are always bittersweet because some of these kids have been in the...
Cooter baseball meets ‘standards’ in Tri-County Conference championship win
RISCO- For the second year in-a-row the Cooter Wildcats are champions of the Tri-County Conference Tournament. Cooter defeated third-seeded Holcomb 10-0 in the finals. Luke Barnes was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Wildcats the bulldog was lights out going five innings allowing no runs on two hits while fanning 11.
High School softball roundup, Sept. 26: Neelyville downs Chaffee, 11-6, at home
Neelyville (20-3) scored eight runs across the first two innings to put Chaffee (12-7) down early, winning 11-6. Chaffee sophomore Reese Van Pelt belted three home runs and had five RBIs to lead the Red Devils' offense. Van Pelt pitched six innings, allowing 13 hits and seven walks on four earned runs and six strikeouts.
Column: Momentum swing aids Jackson in win vs. Cape Central
Anyone who was at the Cape Central-Jackson football game is likely still talking about the touchdown that never was. Backed up against his own end zone and trailing 12-7 in the second quarter, Central senior quarterback Morgan Diamond unleashed a pass to freshman — yes, freshman — receiver Marquel Murray for a 97-yard touchdown.
Depth, injuries already a concern for SEMO hoops early on
The coaching staff for the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program consists of guys that are young, still in relatively good physical shape, and were excellent players themselves, which may be called upon if things don’t improve over the next few weeks of preseason practice. The Redhawks 2022-23...
Sikeston's Deonna Drury playing senior season in memory of mother
SIKESTON — The Sikeston tennis team hosted the annual “Pink Out Night” for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Wednesday, but for senior Deonna Drury, the game holds a special meaning close to the heart. Drury knows all too well the challenges of having a family member diagnosed...
Volleyball: Jackson at Saxony Lutheren
Jackson fans cheer with the team during Monday's game at Saxony Lutheran. (Megan Burke ~ Southeast Missourian)
Game plan for Doniphan FB is simple: Wear you down
The Doniphan High School football squad scored 18 points in a recent loss at Dexter, which may not sound like much, but the fact is, that number is the most the Dons had scored in seven outings. “Doniphan came out in the second half and made good adjustments,” first-year Bearcat...
Jackson soccer takes it to Sikeston
JACKSON, Mo. — The Sikeston boys soccer boy ran into a buzz saw at Jackson on Monday, Sep. 26. The Indians (5-5) won 6-0 against the Bulldogs (6-7) and finished with a 25 to 6 shots on goal advantage. “Jackson outclassed us in just about every way last night,”...
High School tennis roundup, Sept. 26: Potosi takes care of Saxony Lutheran at home, 7-2
Saxony Lutheran (7-8) dropped a road match at 13-5 Potosi on Monday, losing 7-2 with two wins on the singles courts. Individually, sophomore ace Maggie Hillin and junior Evie Caruso took wins at 8-0 and 8-5 respectively to earn the two matchup wins for the Crusaders. Saxony Lutheran hosts 2-11...
Bearcats sweep past Bloomfield
The Dexter Bearcats extended their midseason volleyball winning streak to six matches with a dominating 3-0 set victory over Bloomfield Monday at Dexter High School, beating the Wildcats 25-14, 25-7, 25-10. “I think our length caused them problems,” Bearcats coach Starla Pulley said after the match. “Our girls have been...
Important info 2 know relating to Tiger-Bearcat battle
DEXTER – In wake of a fatal shooting having occurred near Caruthersville High School following last Friday’s Tiger football game against New Madrid County Central, the school has implemented several safety measures for fans this Friday in attending the game against Dexter at 7 p.m. Here is information...
Caruthersville adds safety measures ahead of Friday’s football tilt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – After last Friday’s murder of a 19-year-old male near campus, Caruthersville High School has ratcheted up its security measures ahead of this week’s homecoming game. The Dexter Bearcats will be making the trek on Friday, Sept. 30, and per Brad Gerling, Caruthersville...
78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1. According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”. The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will...
