Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Mike Tomlin channels Captain Bligh amid Steelers Nation mutiny
Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin has never lost a team in his 15 years in the captain’s chair. Then again, the Pittsburgh pigskin seas have never become this choppy this soon into the season. Now wonder Tomlin is channeling the Bounty’s Captain William Bligh in attempting to quell the growing...
Hurricane Ian forces Pa. couple to postpone Florida wedding, at least 20 guests stranded
According to WPXI, a Pittsburgh couple was supposed to get married on Marco Island in Florida this week but now they’ve had to postpone due to Hurricane Ian. However, the bride told the news outlet that’s not her biggest concern. “We have so many friends that are already...
10-year-old Pa. girl’s TikTok post helps find kidney donor for her dad
The power of TikTok strikes again. Back in July, the news outlet KDKA reported about Allegheny County resident Ryan Neve, and his daughter, Daniella Neve, who went viral on the social media platform after posting that Ryan needed a kidney transplant. Daniella Neve’s TikTok account usually highlights her softball skills...
Coffee with a Cop is back on the schedule in Derry Township
Coffee with a Cop is returning to Derry Township after a more than two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Derry Township Police Department has announced that it has chosen Wednesday, Oct. 5, as a day to give residents a chance to share a cup of coffee with a cop while discussing any issues or just getting to know each other. There will be two sessions, one from 11 a.m. to noon and the other from 3 to 4 p.m.
Oz puts billboard claiming Fetterman is ‘soft on crime’ in middle of Braddock
Comparing his opponent’s record to toilet paper that’s “soft on bottoms,” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put up a billboard near Democrat John Fetterman’s home in Braddock on Wednesday that calls the former mayor “soft on crime.”. Mr. Oz, the cardiothoracic surgeon and...
Pa. mom says student gave her son addiction-treatment drug at school
An investigation is underway at a western Pennsylvania school district after a student’s mother said her son was given a prescription medicine used to treat opioid addiction by another student on Monday, according to a story from KDKA. The boy’s mother told KDKA that her son put the pill...
Pittsburgh police charge woman who fatally hit a 6-year-old boy on bike in July
An arrest warrant was recently issued to a woman who fatally hit a 6-year-old on his bike in July. According to TribLIVE, Rhonda Wood, 63, has been charged with homicide by a vehicle and involuntary manslaughter as well as careless driving involving death and a stop sign violation. Jamel Austin,...
Pa. man found guilty of killing woman during Facebook Marketplace argument
A Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale has been convicted by a jury, according to a story from WJAC. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse of a corpse...
