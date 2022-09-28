Coffee with a Cop is returning to Derry Township after a more than two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Derry Township Police Department has announced that it has chosen Wednesday, Oct. 5, as a day to give residents a chance to share a cup of coffee with a cop while discussing any issues or just getting to know each other. There will be two sessions, one from 11 a.m. to noon and the other from 3 to 4 p.m.

DERRY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO