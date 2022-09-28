ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster

The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics eyeing reunion with former longtime assistant coach

The Boston Celtics fully support Joe Mazzulla in his new role as interim head coach. But they also recognize that the 34-year-old may benefit from some extra experience on his bench. The Celtics are seeking permission to speak with Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla's staff,...
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics Unlikely To Add Former Assistant To Staff

A Boston reunion is unlikely to happen in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics had reportedly received permission to interview Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga, who got his start in Boston during the 2012-13 season and was on Brad Stevens? staff for three runs to the Eastern Conference finals. Larranaga became a top assistant of the now Celtics president of basketball operations.
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans

Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
Yardbarker

Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel spotted at Mavericks practice

For Vogel, who was terminated by the Lakers in April after three seasons in charge, it is fitting that he is around the Mavericks. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd was on Vogel’s staff in L.A. when they won the NBA title in 2020. Mavs assistant Jared Dudley was also a player on that Vogel-led Lakers team.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga reportedly declines opportunity to return to the Boston Celtics

It appears the Boston Celtics will not have a reunion in the works with assistant Los Angeles Clippers head coach Jay Larranaga. The former Celtics assistant has reportedly turned down a chance to return to his former team to help interim head coach Joe Mazzulla out in the wake of the Ime Udoka scandal according to new reporting from Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta Hawks tune up with open practice at State Farm Arena

While much of the emphasis was on defense for the Atlanta Hawks Open Practice, being able to focus with the crowd noise and playing in a game environment was also at the top of the list. The team has a long preseason trip ahead of them starting in Abu Dhabi...
Clayton News Daily

Home of NBA Announcer Mike Breen Destroyed in Massive Fire

NBA announcer Mike Breen lost his Long Island home to a devastating house fire last weekend, as first reported by TMZ. The incident reportedly occurred early Sunday morning when the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department received phone calls from Breen’s neighbors reporting the fire. The fire department was also alerted by residential fire alarms in the home.
Hoops Rumors

Raptors could make play for OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Raptors were repeatedly tied to big-name trade candidates this offseason, rumored to be possible suitors for Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Kevin Durant. Toronto ended up having a relatively quiet summer, making only minor tweaks to its roster, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, who says the club is counting on internal growth from its own players, including Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.
Yardbarker

LeBron James vs. Celtics rivalry stays burning hot with his latest Boston take

The fierce NBA rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will never die out , and LeBron James is here to make sure of it. During NBA Media Day 2022, James was asked if he had a favorite opposing city to play in. Rather than saying Cleveland, Miami, or another city he has direct ties to, he put Boston at the top of his list.
Clayton News Daily

Report: NFL Investigating Whether Someone Filmed Dolphins Practice

View the original article to see embedded media. As the Dolphins prepare for their Thursday Night Football tilt with the Bengals, the NFL has opened an investigation into whether or not their final walkthrough practice was being filmed, according to a report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Dolphins’...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Johnson ready for starting role with Suns

The National Basketball Association season is off to an excellent start for former North Carolina Tar Heel Cam Johnson after being named the starter. Monty Williams named Johnson the Phoenix Suns starting power with Jae Crowder set to find a new playing destination. Despite not being a regular starter for the Suns, they have counted on Johnson, giving him valuable minutes in the rotation the past three seasons. Last year, Johnson averaged 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 26 minutes of action per game. Johnson’s best quality has been his three-point shot, shooting at 42% behind the arch last season, an uptick from his 39% career average. Phoenix has been a top contender in the western conference the last two seasons, making the finals two years ago. Monty Williams confirmed the expected that Cam Johnson will be a starter, mentioning the rebounding and defenses challenges he’ll be tasked with moving forward in that role: pic.twitter.com/AFSckCTyC7 — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) September 29, 2022 Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Clayton News Daily

Browns bring NFL's top ground game to Atlanta

Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns are fortunate the star defensive end's auto accident Monday didn't result in more serious injuries. In fact, Garrett might be able to play Sunday when Cleveland visits the Atlanta Falcons. He sustained a shoulder sprain, a biceps strain, minor lacerations and assorted bruises, but coach Kevin Stefanski is happy it wasn't worse.
Clayton News Daily

SI:AM | One Step Closer to 62

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I can’t wait to see what Aaron Judge does for an encore over the final seven games. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Let’s not get carried...
CBS Boston

Larranaga staying with Clippers, won't rejoin Celtics' staff

BOSTON  -- The Celtics asked Jay Larranaga to return to the team as an assistant on Joe Mazzulla's bench. Larranaga has reportedly turned down that opportunity, according to SI's Chris Mannix.Larranaga "prefers to remain in Los Angeles" as an assistant on Ty Lue's staff on the Clippers, and it's hard to blame the 47-year-old. The Celtics entered the offseason as the favorites to win a title this season, but they're a bit of a mess at the moment following head coach Ime Udoka's season-long suspension. In Udoka's place, Boston turned to the 34-year-old Mazzulla as the leader on the bench,...
