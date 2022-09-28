Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays starting lineups for Sept. 29, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Thursday’s game between the Guardians and Rays. Where: Progressive Field, 6:10 p.m. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (87-68) vs. Rays (85-70). Starting pitchers: RHP Cal Quantrill (13-5,...
Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox
The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth without taking the field
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game
It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
WFMZ-TV Online
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
E_Harrison (13), Gordon (7). DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B_Gonzàlez (1). SB_Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF_Vaughn (5). IPHRERBBSO. Chicago. Giolito542236. Lambert H,91-301121. Bummer BS,2-62-310001. R.López W,6-4110001. Graveman H,25100001. Hendriks S,34-38100012. Minnesota. Varland532223. Jax121100. J.López110001. Thielbar L,4-31-311001. Fulmer2-300000. Megill100011. WP_Varland,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), Báez (16). SF_Candelario (3). S_Eaton (1). IPHRERBBSO. Kansas City. Heasley L,4-942-365411. Clarke1-300001. Keller121102. Castillo013320. Weaver231101. Detroit. Rodriguez...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
LOB_Philadelphia 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Contreras (23), Wisdom 2 (27), Bote (6). 3B_Suzuki (2). Assad pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook. T_2:55. A_23,425 (41,649).
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Houston Astros won’t give Phillies, Rays a break in final games
The Houston Astros have all but clinched the top seed in the American League postseason, but manager Dusty Baker isn’t planning to let up on the gas as the 2022 regular season winds down. Houston Astros playing “for the integrity of the game” in final six games of season...
Rays' Magic Number Down to 1 After Red Sox Beat Orioles Again
The Tampa Bay Rays are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, and they can do it now on Thursday night in Cleveland after the struggling Baltimore Orioles lost to the Boston Red Sox for the third straight day. Tampa Bay's magic number is now down to one.
Texans OC Pep Hamilton believes RB Dameon Pierce won't fumble in the future
Dameon Pierce was the golden child for Bayou City sports fans. The former Florida running back may have gone in the fourth round to the Houston Texans, but the rookie brought instant burst to a run game that hadn’t been effective since 2019, when Carlos Hyde had the last 1,000-yard campaign for the franchise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Hottest 2022 MLB playoff baseball gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies for Yankees, Mets, Dodgers more
The final weekend of the MLB season has arrived, and the 2022 MLB playoff picture is shaping up. Five division winners are settled, as the Dodgers (NL West), Cardinals (NL Central), Astros (AL West), Guardians (AL Central) and New York Yankees (AL East) have all clinched. That leaves the NL East, where the Braves and Mets have been battling for months, as the only undecided division. The loser of that race is guaranteed to be one of the NL Wild Card teams. Get MLB playoff gear for every team at Fanatics.
MLB・
iheart.com
JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin
Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus a day after Ian struck as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state’s coasts, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers. Four people were confirmed dead in Florida. They included two residents of hard-hit Sanibel Island along Florida’s west coast, Sanibel city manager Dana Souza said late Thursday. Three other people were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there on Tuesday.
Video: Die-hard Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS) -- A die-hard Eagles fan riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida on Wednesday. That's Gabe Ferraro in the video above. Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, but now calls Cape Coral home.He says he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks family, others weather Ian while on Disney vacation
ORLANDO, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian carving a path of destruction across Florida, the state's airports are working to resume operations. The storm caused thousands of flights to be canceled. Abi Young and her family, who live in Berks County, left for a vacation at Walt...
Comments / 0