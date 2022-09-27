ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Rory McIlroy: 'Golf is ripping itself apart'

September 29 - Rory McIlroy finds himself in a field that includes several LIV Golf players at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland, and once again, he didn't hesitate to express his thoughts on the Saudi-backed upstart circuit.
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier

PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
SkySports

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Rory McIlroy on 'best golf' and return to St Andrews

Rory McIlroy believes he is enjoying one of the best runs of his career and insists he isn’t dwelling on his major near-miss at The Open ahead of his return to St Andrews. McIlroy has won twice during an impressive 2022 campaign, defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open and becoming the first three-time winner of the FedExCup, with the Northern Irishman posting 12 top-10 finishes in his 19 worldwide starts so far this year.
