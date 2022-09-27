Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy: 'Golf is ripping itself apart'
September 29 - Rory McIlroy finds himself in a field that includes several LIV Golf players at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland, and once again, he didn't hesitate to express his thoughts on the Saudi-backed upstart circuit.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Romain Langasque leads after equalling course record at St Andrews
Romain Langasque produced a remarkable finish to equal the course record at St Andrews and grab the early lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The Frenchman made an eagle and five birdies over his last six holes to close an 11-under 61 on the Old Course, one of three being used in the event, to sit a shot ahead of compatriot Fredric Lacroix.
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
Why is LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's logo on volunteers' clothing at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship?
JACKSON, Miss. — Volunteers are a vital part of any golf tournament. They help with numerous aspects that can’t be seen on TV, like crowd control and helping to locate golf balls and keeping score. Volunteers are also given similar clothing so they can be located easily and look similar.
Some match play, some stroke play and a $50M purse: LIV Golf announces format for upcoming Team Championship in Miami
On Tuesday, the LIV Golf Series announced the format for its upcoming Team Championship scheduled for October 28-30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida. The event will consist of both match play and stroke play and teams will play for a $50 million purse. “This has been...
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Rory McIlroy on 'best golf' and return to St Andrews
Rory McIlroy believes he is enjoying one of the best runs of his career and insists he isn’t dwelling on his major near-miss at The Open ahead of his return to St Andrews. McIlroy has won twice during an impressive 2022 campaign, defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open and becoming the first three-time winner of the FedExCup, with the Northern Irishman posting 12 top-10 finishes in his 19 worldwide starts so far this year.
