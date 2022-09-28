ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

New University of Nebraska Lincoln Teachers College officially opens

The University of Nebraska Lincoln officially unveiled the new home for its Teachers College at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. The new $38 million state-of-the-art facility comes as the state and the country desperately needs qualified teachers. "This building is a direct reflection of Nebraska's investment in teacher preparation and...
LINCOLN, NE
wnax.com

“Star Wars” Funding Landing in Northeast Nebraska

The years session of the Nebraska Legislature passed the so called “Star Wars” bill that would spend over ninety million dollars in upgrades to state facilities along Lewis & Clark Lake. District 40 legislative candidate Barry DeKay of Niobrara says he would like to see than expanded….
NEBRASKA STATE
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska cattle ranchers offered relief after bad year of wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wildfires have caused damage across the state this year, hitting our farmers and ranchers hard. There is help out there, but the deadline to apply for assistance is fast approaching. Nebraska Cattlemen is offering aid through its disaster relief fund. Funds came from various donors.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

ACLU criticizes dress code policies in 15 Nebraska school districts

OMAHA, Neb. -- The ACLU of Nebraska evaluated the dress codes of Nebraska's largest school districts, issuing sharp criticism in most cases. The ACLU report said that it found the dress codes to be "rooted in stereotypes" and aimed disproportionately at girls, particularly Black girls and other students of color.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recognizes child welfare specialists with proclamation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Child welfare specialists were the subject of a Tuesday proclamation made by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts proclaimed September 2022 as “Child Welfare Workforce Development Month.”. The proclamation recognized the work done by Nebraska teammates, agencies, and partners providing critical services to children and...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance contest is a family affair in Aurora

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A company from Aurora could be manufacturing some of the coolest products in Nebraska. The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance is asking the people of the state to vote on the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.’. They’re down to the semifinals, which is where the Grain Weevil...
AURORA, NE
NebraskaTV

Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt

CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
CAIRO, NE
KETV.com

Iowa, Nebraska crews set to help restore power cut by Hurricane Ian

As millions of Floridians and southerners hunker down, crews from Nebraska and Iowa electric utilities are hitting the road. Help is on the way in the form of trucks, trailers, and equipment. Lincoln Electric System deployed twenty lineworkers to Florida Wednesday morning after officials announced millions will lose power, according to Lincoln Electric System.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Overturned livestock trailer leads to loose hogs on I-80

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Several hogs were loose along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska after a crash Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a livestock trailer overturned near Grand Island just before 5:00 p.m. Troopers responding to the scene found several hogs loose from the trailer, in addition to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

Child welfare system faces staff shortages and more cases

Neb. — Nebraska is seeing more abused and neglected children come into the welfare system and is facing staffing shortages in case managers. Gov. Pete Ricketts said the Department of Health and Human Services has seen a 29% increase in the number of cases during the pandemic. There...
NEBRASKA STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Nebraska

Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
NEBRASKA STATE

