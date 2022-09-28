Read full article on original website
New University of Nebraska Lincoln Teachers College officially opens
The University of Nebraska Lincoln officially unveiled the new home for its Teachers College at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. The new $38 million state-of-the-art facility comes as the state and the country desperately needs qualified teachers. "This building is a direct reflection of Nebraska's investment in teacher preparation and...
wnax.com
“Star Wars” Funding Landing in Northeast Nebraska
The years session of the Nebraska Legislature passed the so called “Star Wars” bill that would spend over ninety million dollars in upgrades to state facilities along Lewis & Clark Lake. District 40 legislative candidate Barry DeKay of Niobrara says he would like to see than expanded….
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
klkntv.com
Nebraska cattle ranchers offered relief after bad year of wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wildfires have caused damage across the state this year, hitting our farmers and ranchers hard. There is help out there, but the deadline to apply for assistance is fast approaching. Nebraska Cattlemen is offering aid through its disaster relief fund. Funds came from various donors.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
News Channel Nebraska
ACLU criticizes dress code policies in 15 Nebraska school districts
OMAHA, Neb. -- The ACLU of Nebraska evaluated the dress codes of Nebraska's largest school districts, issuing sharp criticism in most cases. The ACLU report said that it found the dress codes to be "rooted in stereotypes" and aimed disproportionately at girls, particularly Black girls and other students of color.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recognizes child welfare specialists with proclamation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Child welfare specialists were the subject of a Tuesday proclamation made by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts proclaimed September 2022 as “Child Welfare Workforce Development Month.”. The proclamation recognized the work done by Nebraska teammates, agencies, and partners providing critical services to children and...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance contest is a family affair in Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A company from Aurora could be manufacturing some of the coolest products in Nebraska. The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance is asking the people of the state to vote on the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.’. They’re down to the semifinals, which is where the Grain Weevil...
NebraskaTV
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt
CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
KETV.com
Iowa, Nebraska crews set to help restore power cut by Hurricane Ian
As millions of Floridians and southerners hunker down, crews from Nebraska and Iowa electric utilities are hitting the road. Help is on the way in the form of trucks, trailers, and equipment. Lincoln Electric System deployed twenty lineworkers to Florida Wednesday morning after officials announced millions will lose power, according to Lincoln Electric System.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections ‘touts’ hiring successes amid reports of shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Earlier in September, an annual report on Nebraska’s prison system pointed out several critical staffing vacancies at state facilities. And less than two weeks later, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services “touted” its success in hiring new staff members in a Tuesday press release.
KETV.com
Nebraska utility workers en route to Florida to restore power after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of utility workers are standing by to restore and rebuild power for millions of customers in Florida and other parts of the southern U.S. Workers include 20 Lincoln Electric System employees in Tallahassee, Florida; about 80 MidAmerican Energy employees in the Atlanta area, and about 16 OPPD employees in the Orlando area.
News Channel Nebraska
Overturned livestock trailer leads to loose hogs on I-80
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Several hogs were loose along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska after a crash Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a livestock trailer overturned near Grand Island just before 5:00 p.m. Troopers responding to the scene found several hogs loose from the trailer, in addition to...
KETV.com
Child welfare system faces staff shortages and more cases
Neb. — Nebraska is seeing more abused and neglected children come into the welfare system and is facing staffing shortages in case managers. Gov. Pete Ricketts said the Department of Health and Human Services has seen a 29% increase in the number of cases during the pandemic. There...
KETV.com
NioCorp deal secures millions for critical mineral project in southeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — On Monday, NioCorp announced a deal to combine with GXII, a deal that could net another $285 million in capital as it tries to launch a project to mine critical minerals in southeast Nebraska. "Given this merger with GXII, it's going to put us in a...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Nebraska
Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
Nebraskans with family in Florida watch as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Nebraskans with family in Florida watch anxiously as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the Tampa Bay area.
The Nebraska City News Press
It was set to be Nebraska’s largest wind project – Then the military stepped in
In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get wheat in the ground,”...
