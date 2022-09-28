Ian to move out of SWFL by Thursday

Category 4 Hurricane with 150 mph sustained winds

12-18 ft storm surge possible from Englewood through Bonita Beach

Multiple curfews in effect around Southwest Florida

Ian has slowed down and slightly weakened after moving inland of SWFL. However, the threats are not over yet.

We are still seeing storm surge, especially in Charlotte and DeSoto County where water levels are still increasing as of this update.

We will continue to see strong, tropical force or hurricane strength wind gusts through the evening before weakening overnight.

The rain will also become lighter through the evening with the outer rain bands.

Stay safe and do not venture outside until, the earliest being Thursday morning.

Thursday will not be nearly as rainy, but a couple of showers are possible, especially in the morning.

By Friday, Ian will be well north-northeast and we will be much drier through the weekend.