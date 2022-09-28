Read full article on original website
adelnews.com
Dallas Center-Grimes XC crosses state lines, football continues search
Football (1-5) The Mustangs’ search for their first win since the season opener continues, as Dallas Center fell 9-7 at Winterset (1-4) on Friday, letting a halftime lead slip through the cracks. After beating Des Moines North in the first game of the year, DCG had not held a...
adelnews.com
Van meter volleyball competes at Nevada Tournament, football picks up homecoming win
The Van Meter volleyball team competed at the Nevada Volleyball Invitational over the weekend. The Bulldogs played four games Sept. 24, finishing 2-2 at the tournament. Head coach Sara Cook said the team had big goals for the tournament and started off strong, however the competition got harder as the day went on.
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah football season canceled due to injuries
(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning. "Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said....
KCCI.com
Atlantic teen makes remarkable recovery, named honorary captain of 5K race
ATLANTIC, Iowa (KETV) — A 19-year-old who survived a traumatic brain injury was named the honorary captain for the 7th annual Miles for Madonna 5K race. Steele McLaren spent 19 days in a coma after falling off a truck on the way home from a hunting trip in 2020.
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
kmaland.com
Curtis Lee Mattox, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Curtis passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Forgotten Iowa History: This Oscar Winner Was an Iowa Native
When you think celebs from Iowa, you think of some really, REALLY heavy hitters in Hollywood, right?. Ashton Kutcher, The Duke John Wayne, Johnny Carson, Elijah Wood, and the legendary Cloris Leachman all come to mind. If you include sports, there's Shawn Johnson, Kurt Warner, and of course Dan Gable among many others.
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
kmaland.com
Progress reported on Red Oak school facilities assessment
(Red Oak) -- Efforts continue on a comprehensive study of the Red Oak School District's facilities. During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board heard an update from Architect Daric O'Neal with Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture -- who the board selected earlier this year to conduct the survey encompassing current facility needs and the development of a 5-10 year plan. O'Neal says his group has completed the first round of meetings, which included one with roughly half of the district staff and the other with the district's School Improvement Advisory Committee. O'Neal says some key areas rose to the top for all three locations, including Red Oak Early Childhood Development, Inman Elementary, and the Junior-Senior High School using the O.W.N. strategy to identify possible opportunities, weaknesses, and needs.
WOWT
Demolition of flood-damaged homes in Bellevue delayed
Hurricane Ian is churning through the Gulf of Mexico on course to impact Florida on Wednesday. Frost potential for some Wednesday morning as temps fall to the 30s and 40s. Hurricane Ian is churning through the Gulf of Mexico on course to impact Florida on Wednesday. Judge to consider priest...
KCCI.com
Commitment 2022: Bryan Jack Holder candidate profile
In Iowa's 4th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra will face off against Democrat Ryan Melton and Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Jack Holder in the November general election. Bryan Jack Holder has lived his entire life in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He works for his family's videography business. Holder has run...
Memorial ride stops in Carroll to honor fallen hero
CARROLL, IOWA — A retired US Army colonel is on a 1,700 bike ride across the country to pay tribute to six of his men who were killed in action and to raise awareness about the continued struggles with PTSD and drug abuse faced by soldiers who served in Afghanistan. Chris Kolenda is a retired […]
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement seeks assistance identifying body found in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement is seeking assistance identifying a body found in the Missouri River in April. According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, a man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa. He...
Temporary closure of Pottawattamie County road M-47 scheduled for Monday
(Pottawattamie Co) An Iowa Interstate Railroad project to rebuild the at-grade crossing on Pottawattamie County Road M-47 south of Walnut will require closing the roadway to motorists from 6 a.m. Monday, October 3 until Wednesday morning October 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported Following A Two-Vehicle Accident By Champion Ford Yesterday Afternoon In Carroll
The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon in Carroll. According to authorities, they were dispatched at approximately 1:40 p.m. to Highway 30 and Heires Ave. Law enforcement says a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country operated by 50-year-old Vicki Schroeder of Arcadia was stopped behind a vehicle pulling into Champion Ford. While the van was stopped, it was rear-ended by a 2006 Ford Explorer operated by a 17-year-old male. The minor reports he was attempting to switch lanes but did not slow down. Damage to the Schroeder vehicle was approximately $1,500, while damages to the Explorer were priced at $1,000. No injuries were reported at the scene, and the 17-year-old male was cited for failure to maintain control.
Besides Valas, what would be the second best pumpkin patch around Omaha?
Valas asks almost $40 a person, too expensive for my family.
