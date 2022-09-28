ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Norman Reedus from ‘The Walking Dead’ gets Walk of Fame star

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mo3Ra_0iD42CmM00

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Tuesday honoring “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus, five days before the start of the 11th and final season of the AMC post-apocalyptic horror series.

“I never saw this coming so it’s a real treat,” Reedus told the crowd gathered for the late-morning ceremony in front of Hollywood Toys & Costumes at 6600 Hollywood Blvd., between Cahuenga Boulevard and Highland Avenue. “I’m truly honored, so thank you so much. Thank you all for coming. I’m going to get out of here because it’s 95 degrees, but I love all of you.”

The star is next to the star of the late filmmaker George A. Romero, considered the father of the zombie genre for his “Night of the Living Dead” series of films. “The Walking Dead” is based on the comic book series of the same name.

Former “The Walking Dead” cast member Jon Beranthal and Greg Nicotero, the series’ primary director, joined Reedus in speaking at the ceremony.

The star is the 2,734th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Reedus will continue his role as crossbow-wielding zombie killer Daryl Dixon in a spinoff of “The Walking Dead” set to premiere in 2023 on AMC.

Before the 2010 premiere of “The Walking Dead,” Reedus was best known for his portrayal of Murphy MacManus, who along with his fraternal twin Connor (Sean Patrick Flanery) becomes a vigilante after killing two members of the Russian Mafia in self-defense in the 1999 vigilante action thriller film “The Boondock Saints” and its 2009 sequel, “The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day.”

Reedus’ other film credits include the 2016 heist action thriller “Triple 9”; the 2015 French independent film “Sky”; the 2015 post-apocalyptic film “Air”; the 2013 drama about a couple expecting their first child, “Sunlight Jr.”; the 2010 Robert Redford-directed historical drama about the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, “The Conspirator”; and the 1999 psychological thriller “8mm.”

Reedus also stars in the AMC alternative series “Ride with Norman Reedus,” which follows him and a friend touring a different city via motorcycle and checking out motorcycle shops, tattoo parlors and restaurants frequented by motorcycle enthusiasts.

Reedus’ other television credits include the first episode of CBS’ revival of “Hawaii Five-0” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Reedus’ novel “The Ravaged” was published in May and reached The New York Times Best Sellers list. He has also released two books of his photography, “The Sun’s Coming Up… Like a Big Bald Head” and “Portraits from the Woods.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Walking Dead stars thank fans in emotional farewell video after 177 episodes: ‘I’m just so grateful’

The Walking Dead cast has preemptively prepared for the series’ final few episodes with an emotional farewell video dedicated to fans.AMC’s long-running zombie drama is finally coming to an end over a year after the first half of its final series ‘nauseated’ fans on 22 August 2021. Ahead of the end of season 11, which debuts on 2 October, the series filmed a documentary featuring clips of stars, including Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Melissa McBride, and more, saying goodbye to fans after 177 episodes.In the nearly 20-minute long video titled Meet the Generation Dead, Reedus, who has portrayed...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Stars Send Off Show With Goodbye Video: "A Heartfelt Thank You"

"I have to remember this is not a goodbye. It is a heartfelt thank you," an emotional Melissa McBride says in a cast farewell video ahead of the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns with its eight last-ever episodes Sunday, October 2, concluding with the series finale on November 20. AMC Networks has released The Walking Dead: Meet the Generation Dead documentary, featuring recorded goodbyes — or see-you-laters — from cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Paola Lazaro, Michael James Shaw, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Watch the video below.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Final Trailer Released

They finish the fight together. AMC released the final trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, premiering October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. In the trailer for the eight-part series conclusion, the survivors fight for a future in the Commonwealth, the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). As Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) lead the last stand against Lance Hornsby's (Josh Hamilton) army outside Commonwealth's walls, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) are among those still inside the community in chaos and revolt over the exposed crimes of the corrupt Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson). In the end, the final threat is a horde of variant walkers not seen since the earliest episodes of the walker apocalypse.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Melissa McBride's Carol Makes "Big Moves" on The Walking Dead

The end of The Walking Dead is not the end for Melissa McBride's Carol. As the flagship wraps up with its final eight episodes (premiering October 2), one of the last-surviving Walking Dead OGs has a lot of story left to tell in Season 11C. A covert Carol spent the last half-season making moves and currying favor with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), the Commonwealth's ambitious and duplicitous Deputy Governor gunning for Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). While Hornsby hunts her friends under the Commonwealth flag outside its walls, Carol cooks up a plan to save their people still inside the community governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Nicotero
Person
George A. Romero
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Walking Dead#Walk Of Fame Star#Amc#Hollywood Toys Costumes#The Walk Of Fame#The Russian Mafia
Deadline

Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie

Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2' Online — Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More

October is near and to officially welcome the spooky season, a quintessential Halloween film is finally getting its highly-anticipated sequel 29 years later. Get ready to run amok! amok! amok! when your favorite witches return for the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Hocus Pocus sequel will stream exclusively on Disney Plus as a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration.
MOVIES
Deadline

Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’

The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Recruit’: First Look & Premiere Date for Noah Centineo’s CIA Drama Series (PHOTO)

During Netflix‘s annual virtual fan event TUDUM on September 24, Noah Centineo joined the fun to unveil the title of his upcoming spy series, The Recruit. The CIA drama will feature the To All The Boys I’ve Loved star as a “fledgling lawyer at the CIA who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the agency,” according to the release. The series is expected to debut on December 16, and to mark the announcement, Netflix released a first-look image of Centineo from the show.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Interview With The Vampire’ Review: AMC’s New Anne Rice Series Is Smart & Stylish

Nothing ever dies. It’s true in television as much as it is in vampire fiction, as the last few decades of weaponized nostalgia have seen dozens of properties remade for the small screen. Most of them are mere echoes of the original hits, but sometimes a creator finds a new pulse in a dead franchise, and that’s the case with AMC’s “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” a surprisingly entertaining, nuanced, and well-made drama that echoes “Hannibal” in numerous ways, both in style and in how it refashions familiar characters for a new generation. It’s got real life.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Walking Dead Network AMC Opens Writers' Rooms for Two New Series

AMC Networks has opened a pair of writers' rooms to develop two new potential series for AMC and the AMC+ streaming service. The Walking Dead and Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire cabler is developing the projects under its "scripts-to-series" model, forming writers' rooms to "develop prospective series that, in success, move straight-to-series," AMC said in a press release. The prospective shows are a series adaptation of author David Ely's Seconds, which inspired the 1966 film starring Rock Hudson, and The Devil in Silver, another novel adaptation from the showrunner of AMC's Halt and Catch Fire.
TV SERIES
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy