3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fall
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes Them
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Police Department launches survey to measure public trust, local neighborhood concerns
Evanston Police Department launched a new public trust survey this month to measure resident attitudes about EPD and survey the specific concerns of each neighborhood. The survey will ask residents about how safe residents feel in their neighborhoods and ask constituents what their priorities are for police. Evanston partnered with Zencity, a company that helps local governments around the country understand community opinions.
Controversial school project narrowly approved by Chicago Board of Education
Members of the Chicago Board of Education have narrowly approved a series of measures designed to clear the way for a controversial new high school on the Near South Side.
fox32chicago.com
Mayoral allies urge Lightfoot to scrap plans for $42.7 million property tax increase
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being urged to scrap plans for a $42.7 million pre-election property tax increase — half of what an automatic escalator would have allowed — to avoid risking defeat and she’s listening, her City Council allies said Wednesday. Ald. Jason Ervin (28th),...
Rogers Park Tent City Residents Served Fake Eviction Notices That Promised To Move Them To Fancy Hotel: ‘Don’t Do That To Us’
ROGERS PARK — Residents of a Far North Side tent city were given fake eviction notices this week as part of an apparent stunt from a college student linked to a political gadfly challenging the incumbent aldermen. The one-page notices titled “Maria Hadden’s Five Day Notice To Vacate” were...
Daily Northwestern
City Council passes bird-friendly building ordinance
New Evanston developments will be required to follow bird-safe standards in an effort to reduce bird collision deaths after City Council unanimously approved a safety ordinance designed in partnership with local group Bird-Friendly Evanston in September. Chicago leads the United States as the most dangerous city for migratory birds, according...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Wu’s House modifies parking proposal to Palos Park council
Wu’s House restaurant was rejected once in a bid for extra parking space, but is trying again. The eatery, which is located at 12300 S. LaGrange Road, is seeking an extra 82 spots — many on land next to the business. Citizens expressed concerns during a Plan Commission meeting and the request was shot down by a unanimous 4-0 vote, according to Commissioner Mike Wade.
City Hall Shake-Up: Why Aldermen Are Retiring In Droves And How It Could Change Chicago Politics
CHICAGO — As newly appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) was sworn in last week to replace Michele Smith, his colleagues greeted him with congratulations — and words of warning. “Welcome aboard, buckle your seatbelt and kiss your family goodbye,” said Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th), who earlier this...
Ellis Lakeview Repairs Stall Again As Owner Stops Work, Falls $555,000 Behind On Bills, Court-Appointed Property Manager Says
KENWOOD — The owner of a South Side affordable apartment stopped its court-appointed property manager from making needed repairs, has not paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for finished work and is at least months away from resolving the building’s numerous issues, officials said Tuesday. Residents of the...
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 still having payroll issues
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 teachers received their first paychecks for the 2022-23 school year on Monday, Sept. 12, but not without some problems. One teacher who left the district entirely and is now teaching in another suburb received a District 65 paycheck for the first two weeks of school. And...
Parents worry new CPS high school on Near South Side will drain resources from others
Chicago Public Schools has pulled a proposal to spend $120 million on a new high school for the Near South Side, a surprise move right before a vote was to be held.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
RBHS school board member resigns, is moving out of district
Ramona Towner, the vice president of the Riverside-Brookfield High School District 208 Board of Education, is resigning from the school board effective Oct. 1, because she is moving out of the district for family reasons. An emotional Towner announced her resignation at the start of the school board’s Sept. 27...
Northwest suburban mayors, first responders testify against massive railroad merger
Fire and police chiefs have said the longer freight trains could also make it difficult for them to respond to emergencies while they wait to cross the tracks.
blockclubchicago.org
How Much Does My Alderman Make? Here’s A Complete List
CITY HALL — Most City Council members will be getting a sizeable raise come 2023. There are 15 aldermanic salary ranks, according to public salary data from the city’s Human Resources department. Not everyone on the council earns the same because they can accept or decline raises over the years, and the raises are tied to the consumer price index.
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open
If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
$10K for qualified Cook Co. business owners
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is being devoted to helping small business owners in Cook County through the newly formed Source Grow Grant program. The program was announced Thursday at a morning press conference featuring Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, other county leaders, community partners and […]
blockclubchicago.org
River North Alderman Blocks New Hotel Proposal Because Of Trouble At Hotel Next Door
RIVER NORTH — Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) has blocked a hotel plan on a desirable lot Downtown after neighbors expressed concerns over history of violence at a hotel next door. Sonder, a boutique hotel company, wanted to build a hotel at 1 W. Huron St., which is currently being...
Metra billboard slogan draws online jeers over suicidal connotation
For nearly three decades, millions of gridlocked motorists inching along the Ohio Street feeder ramp toward the Kennedy Expressway have glanced up to see a Metra billboard proclaiming: “Take the easy way out.”
At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center
CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two garbage trucks were set on fire at the Streets and Sanitation service center early Thursday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, hazmat teams responded to the facility at 6441 North Ravenswood Avenue just before 4 a.m.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation confirmed two garbage trucks were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
fox32chicago.com
Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility
BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
