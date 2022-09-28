ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson won a World Series championship last season with the Atlanta Braves and expected to compete for one this season in San Francisco, only to be out of it in September instead.

Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the fourth time in five starts, and the Giants continued their dominance of Colorado this season by beating the Rockies 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Pederson homered in the first for his 23rd of the year and later added an RBI triple, but it’s hard not reaching the playoffs.

“Just not fun, I like playing in the playoffs,” Pederson said. “I signed up here after this team won 107 games expecting to compete again. Things didn’t go our way, it happens, but I don’t enjoy not playing meaningful baseball.”

Pederson hit his 25th career leadoff homer and second this year — also accomplished on April 24 at Washington — and Mike Yastrezemski added a sacrifice fly in the inning off Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez (8-13).

J.D. Davis homered to start the fourth as San Francisco gave Webb (15-9) plenty of run support. But Camilo Doval had to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to finish the 2-hour, 33-minute game, surrendering Alan Trejo’s RBI single.

While Webb will fall short of reaching his goal of 200 innings, his 15 victories make him the first Giants pitcher to win that many games since Madison Bumgarner and Johnny Cueto did so in 2016.

“It’s pretty cool to be in the same company as those guys,” Webb said.

Thairo Estrada contributed a run-scoring single as the Giants opened their final homestand of the season by beating Colorado for the sixth straight time to take a 12-5 advantage in the 2022 season series.

Márquez was tagged for three runs and six hits over six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. His 13 losses are a career high.

Charlie Blackmon hit an RBI single in the first that gave Colorado a 1-0 lead that didn’t last long.

BRUCE’S SUPPORT

Former big leaguer Jay Bruce, who retired after last season, worked out with Giants rookie Ford Proctor in their hometown of Beaumont, Texas, and promised the young infielder and catcher he’d be there for his call-up.

“Making Beaumont proud,” Bruce said. “Everybody in Beaumont’s really happy that he’s been able to do what he’s doing living his dream out.”

Bruce, who played for San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler on the Phillies, flew in for Proctor’s home debut and was headed home on a red-eye flight afterward.

“Fortunately this is one of my favorite places that I played, so it’s good to be able to come watch him start the journey on his own, passing the torch for Beaumont,” Bruce said. “It’s been cool to watch him.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: CF Yonathan Daza limped off in the third after grounding out and said afterward his left ankle was tender but didn’t expect to need treatment. He ran hard to try to beat the throw to first and landed awkwardly with his left foot when first baseman Wilmer Flores leaned in hard with his left arm to make a tag. ... RHP Carlos Estévez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list and is experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” according to manager Bud Black. Colorado recalled LHP Ty Blach from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill the roster spot. ... INF Brendan Rodgers (strained left hamstring) and SS José Iglesias (bruised right hand) are nearing returns, with Iglesias perhaps in the next couple of days. Rodgers went through baseball activities Tuesday and could come off the injured list when eligible later this week. “That’s a possibility. We’ll see how these next couple days go as far as his work,” Black said.

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt is recovering well from season-ending surgery on his troublesome right knee Sept. 3. “He’s doing great,” Kapler said. “He feels better now than he did pre-surgery. That’s a big deal. ... There’s a lot of optimism around Brandon right now.”

RHP José Ureña (3-7, 5.51 ERA) pitches the middle game of the series for the Rockies after losing to the Giants last Thursday at Coors Field. This marks his first time facing the same club in consecutive starts this year and he hasn’t pitched in San Francisco. The Giants hadn’t named a starter.

The Associated Press

Brady, Bucs look to get offense going vs. Mahomes, Chiefs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three touchdowns in three games hardly qualifies as getting the job done offensively. Tom Brady knows he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to be better moving forward, beginning with a highly anticipated matchup Sunday night against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the first meeting between the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks since the Bucs trounced the Chiefs in the NFL title game two seasons ago. There’s an added element of intrigue with the game being played in Tampa in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which cut a destructive path across Florida earlier in the week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

