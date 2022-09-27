Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scarlet Nation
Mizzou Game Day Countdown: Week 5 vs. Georgia
There is no rest for the weary. Missouri (2-2) will be looking to turn a bad week four loss into a monumental upset win at home versus No. 1 Georgia (4-0). In this 12th matchup between the pair, Missouri will be looking to catch the Bulldogs off guard and use the proverbial chip on its shoulder from last week to help score the upset. For Georgia, they will be looking to bounce back from a 39-22 win over Kent State which saw the Bulldogs not playing their best football.
Scarlet Nation
Score Predictions: Georgia at Missouri
Georgia is a 28-point favorite going into the game against Missouri. So do the Bulldogs cover that spread or is Vegas giving the Dawgs too much credit?. Georgia returns to conference play after last week’s relatively sloppy win over Kent State and Saturday night’s game at Missouri should provide the Bulldogs ample opportunity to get back to the standard to which they measure themselves.
Scarlet Nation
The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at Clemson
NC State could be playing the biggest game in school history, at least until another big one comes along. NC State is 4-0 and ranked No. 10 in the country, and travels to play No. 5-ranked Clemson (4-0 overall) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be on ABC and ESPN GameDay is in town.
Comments / 0