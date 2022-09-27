There is no rest for the weary. Missouri (2-2) will be looking to turn a bad week four loss into a monumental upset win at home versus No. 1 Georgia (4-0). In this 12th matchup between the pair, Missouri will be looking to catch the Bulldogs off guard and use the proverbial chip on its shoulder from last week to help score the upset. For Georgia, they will be looking to bounce back from a 39-22 win over Kent State which saw the Bulldogs not playing their best football.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO