WEST POINT, Ga. (Sept. 28, 2022) - The Point University men's soccer team returned to the pitch for an Appalachian Athletic Conference matchup against Reinhart University Wednesday afternoon and fell 5-3. The Eagles did not waste time in the matchup as they took an early lead with a goal scored in the first two minutes. The Skyhawks did not back down from the adversity as Max Paul Busnel responded three minutes later with his own goal to tie the game 1-1. Both teams continued their fast start with their offensive attack as both teams took shots on goal. As the game neared halftime, Reinhardt took advantage of their offensive game plan with two scored goals to advance the lead 3-1. The Skyhawks were not able to respond as they went into the half down two points.

WEST POINT, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO