Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pointskyhawks.com
Skyhawks blanked at home in AAC play
WEST POINT, Ga. (Sept. 28, 2022) - The Point University women's soccer team returned to the field under River Bowl lights for an Appalachian Athletic Conference matchup at home against Reinhardt University and was shutout 3-0. The Eagles came into the matchup with a plan to attack offense, starting the match with some quick shots on the net. Reinhardt continued their plan to execute with a quick goal on the Skyhawks to bring the lead 1-0. Point's defense stood tall for the rest of the half by not allowing the Eagles to pick any other momentum on the scoreboard going into the half.
pointskyhawks.com
Men’s Soccer fall short despite Hat Trick
WEST POINT, Ga. (Sept. 28, 2022) - The Point University men's soccer team returned to the pitch for an Appalachian Athletic Conference matchup against Reinhart University Wednesday afternoon and fell 5-3. The Eagles did not waste time in the matchup as they took an early lead with a goal scored in the first two minutes. The Skyhawks did not back down from the adversity as Max Paul Busnel responded three minutes later with his own goal to tie the game 1-1. Both teams continued their fast start with their offensive attack as both teams took shots on goal. As the game neared halftime, Reinhardt took advantage of their offensive game plan with two scored goals to advance the lead 3-1. The Skyhawks were not able to respond as they went into the half down two points.
Comments / 0