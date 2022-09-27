Read full article on original website
PWMania
Sasha Banks Removes WWE Ring Name From Social Media, Still Mentioned in Bio
Due to the fact that Sasha Banks has changed her Twitter handle, it is possible that any intentions she had to return to WWE have been scrapped as a result. PWMania.com reported a month ago that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. Later, it was revealed by Fightful that the deal had not been completed, and other outlets, including Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicated that Banks and Naomi were expected to return in the near future. Banks has switched her Twitter handle, formerly known as @SashaBanksWWE, to @MercedesVarnado, which is her real name.
ewrestlingnews.com
Earl Hebner Says Andre The Giant Once Gave Him Two Black Eyes
Former WWE referee Earl Hebner was a recent guest on a livestream for K & S Wrestlefest. During the livestream, the legendary referee commented on the time WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant accidentally gave him two black eyes during a spot at a WWE live event. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Discusses Why He Stopped Taking Backdrops, Mick Foley Not Liking German Suplexes
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to discuss several professional wrestling related topics. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Why he wouldn’t take backdrops after 30:. “That was just me because I always had...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Morton Hates That The ‘Sacredness’ Of The Wrestling Business Is Gone
During a recent appearance on the “Insider’s Edge” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton commented on not being a fan of the “sacredness” of the wrestling business and the locker room no longer existing these days. He said,. “Our business being scared. Nowadays everybody...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Discusses ‘Crappy’ Interaction With Jonah Hill For RAW Guest Host Period
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know?,” to discuss his experience dealing with Jonah Hill in November of 2011. He was slated to be one of RAW’s guest hosts at the time, but that was cancelled. Road Dogg said,
PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
PWMania
Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud
Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
PWMania
Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Rumor On When WWE Will Reveal The “White Rabbit”
One of the more interesting angles in pro wrestling right now is WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans have seen QR codes that link to videos, all teasing the reveal of an unknown figure within the WWE Universe. The song “White Rabbit” has also played in arenas during commercial breaks, backed by special lighting. Many have speculated that this could mean the return of Bray Wyatt. A new report from Fightful sheds some light on what WWE’s plans are for the “White Rabbit” reveal.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Reveals Who She’d Want To Join Damage CTRL For Their WarGames Team
Bayley was recently interviewed by WWE Germany’s Die Woche to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including who she would want on her WarGames team besides Damage CTRL. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On who she would want on her WarGames team besides Damage CTRL:
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Superstar
The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with now-former leader Edge. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today that WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News – Antonio Inoki Passes Away
We’ve lost a legend in the world of professional wrestling. Yahoo Japan is reporting that Antonio Inoki has passed away at the age of 79. Inoki died at his home earlier today (Saturday morning in Japan). While the details of his passing have not been announced, it was well known that Inoki had been in poor health for quite some time now.
PWMania
AEW Pulls Saraya From Weekend Convention Appearance
Saraya has been pulled by AEW from a weekend convention appearance. Saraya was scheduled to appear at the Monster Mania Convention in Hunt Valley, Maryland this Sunday, but the convention announced today that the appearance has been canceled due to new AEW commitments. “We’ve just been informed by Heroes Hideout...
ewrestlingnews.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Spoke To Cody Rhodes About Staying In AEW
Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world when he departed from AEW and returned to WWE earlier this year. According to Fightful Select, Warner Bros. discovery reportedly spoke to Rhodes before his departure and tried to convince him to stay with the company. According to sources from Warner Bros. Discovery, “several”...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Discusses Speaking With Vince McMahon Prior To AEW Signing
Chris Jericho was recently interviewed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics, including his discussion with Vince McMahon prior to signing with All Elite Wrestling. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his initial interest in appearing for NJPW:. “I worked...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – WWE Considering Changing The Date Of Its Day 1 Pay-Per-View Event
The date of next year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event may be changing. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been some talk that the company will be moving the pay-per-view event away from January 1st. With that being said, the event will remain at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia but it may take on a different date.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns, Logan Paul & More Set For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are set for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. This will likely be a segment to hype up their Crown Jewel matchup in Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. WWE Intercontinental Championship...
ewrestlingnews.com
Notes On Changes Made To AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane Ian
Multiple changes were made to this week’s AEW Dynamite as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is currently sweeping across Florida, where many wrestlers reside, with Tony Khan informing talent they did not need to attend Dynamite as their safety came first. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland...
ewrestlingnews.com
A&E Working On Randy Orton Episode Of Biography, FOX/WWE Note
According to a report from Pwinsider, A&E is currently working on an episode of WWE Biography that will look at Randy Orton. New episodes of the series are set to air in January. As a reminder, FOX will be airing WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments tomorrow. It will air...
ewrestlingnews.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Happy MJF Is Back With AEW
Fightful Select is reporting that several people within Warner Bros. Discovery are happy that MJF has returned to the company. One person pointed out that AEW has actually been a “consistent ratings success” for WBD. The report also adds that MJF suggesting in a recent interview that he...
