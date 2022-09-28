ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Mohammed bin Salman named prime minister of Saudi Arabia

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been named prime minister of Saudi Arabia as the future king is facing pressure from a U.S. civil lawsuit linking him to the notorious killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. King Salman negated a Saudi law in...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Salman Of Saudi Arabia#Istanbul#Saudi Arabian#The Saudi Press Agency#Cabinet#Vision 2030
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
nationalinterest.org

Are Israel and the Arab States Allying Against Iran?

The idea of an Israeli-Arab alliance against Iran does not comport with the fact that Iran’s Arab neighbors have different attitudes toward Tehran. U.S. strategy in the Persian Gulf since World War II has fluctuated between “offshore balancing”—relying on local powers to maintain stability—and “onshore balancing” through direct military engagement.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests

Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy