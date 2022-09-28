Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
Female Subject Attacked A Male, Subject Sleeping In Wash Bay – Ukiah Police Logs 09.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Transient Booked for Arson Accused of Igniting House Fire
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 9-25-2022 at approximately 9:41pm, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority was dispatched to the area of...
mendofever.com
Items Taken From Prior Theft Posted For Sale Online, Male Outside Yelling – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.26.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Stripped Copper Wire, Ghost Guns, Stolen ATV—Cloverdale Man Booked for Slew of Thefts
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. During the month of September, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Property/Narcotics detectives, with the help of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksro.com
Healdsburg Man Stabbed in the Head During Fight
A 40-year-old man is seriously hurt after being stabbed in the head during a fight in Healdsburg. On Saturday night, police got a call about a fight involving five people at Railroad Park on Front Street. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a “serious, but not life threatening” stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital as officers began an investigation. They are still conducting interviews with victims and witnesses to determine the suspects and cause of the fight.
kymkemp.com
Logging Truck Accident on Highway 1 Creates Delays
Press release from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page:. TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 1 (PM 30.9) at the top of Elk Grade, north of Elk (Mendocino County), is open to one-way controlled traffic due to a log truck that lost its load. We will provide updates as they become available. For the latest roadway information, please use QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Clearlake Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Multiple-Vehicle Crash
Major Injury Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash at State Route 20 Intersection. A major injury was reported in a Clearlake Oaks multiple-vehicle crash involving a big rig on September 26. The collision occurred at the State Route 20 intersection with Ocean Shores Drive around 9:14 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a Dodge Ram pickup and one other vehicle in addition to the big rig.
Sonoma County deputies arrest driver for running red light, find guns and ski masks
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Sonoma County sheriff's deputies arrested a convicted felon after he ran a red light, and discovered unregistered guns and some ski masks in his possession Sunday night in Santa Rosa. A deputy was patrolling south Santa Rosa around 11 p.m. when saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Yolanda avenues. He pulled over the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Cesar Garcia of Santa Rosa, according to a sheriff's department statement. A dispatch check said Garcia was on pretrial release, which included terms for search and seizure and not to possess...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Mendocino Voice
Save the Redwoods League purchases, protects 453-acre Mendocino coast redwood forest￼
UKIAH, CA, 9/27/22 — The San Francisco-based nonprofit Save the Redwoods League has purchased the 453-acre coast redwood forest known as Atkins Place in Mendocino County, ahead of a hoped-for eventual merge with Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve. Improvements to the park began in September and will eventually include new and upgraded trails, a new bridge, and other recreational amenities.
crimevoice.com
Petaluma Police Make Arrest in Organized Retail Theft Investigation; Two Suspects Still at Large
Sonoma County authorities have announced an arrest amid a multi-jurisdictional investigation into recent organized retail theft. Police began investigating after responding to a report of grand theft at the Ulta Beauty Store at Coddingtown Mall on the afternoon of Sunday, September 11. Three men had allegedly entered the store, stole a large amount of fragrance products, and fled in a cream-colored sedan, police said.
ksro.com
Female Driver Suffers Major Injures in Highway 101 Crash Near Arata Lane
A driver suffered major injuries and traffic was snarled for hours after a crash involving a Caltrans vehicle on Highway 101 near Windsor. Shortly before 11 AM Wednesday morning, a Toyota Corolla, driven by a woman from Geyserville, crashed into a Caltrans truck just south of Arata Lane. The truck was protecting a mower trimming vegetation in the center median at the time. It had moved into the number 1 lane in order to pass the bridge railing at Arata when it was struck from behind. The Toyota driver suffered severe injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial. The Caltrans driver was also taken to the hospital after complaining of pain. Highway 101 was closed at the Arata over crossing and all lanes were reopened by 1:40 PM.
actionnewsnow.com
4 hospitalized in 2 Glenn County crashes Friday night
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 50-year-old Magalia man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Friday night, according to the CHP Willows. Officers said the man was riding a motorcycle north on Highway 45 near County Road 34. A 20-year-old man was driving a Dodge south on Highway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
Investigators Determine the Cause of Ukiah House Fire: Arson
Investigators have determined that the Ukiah house fire that ignited around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, was the result of arson. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Justin Buckingham, who also is one of Mendocino County’s premier arson investigators, told us an analysis of the scene determined the fire was deliberately set by an unknown offender or offenders.
crimevoice.com
Ukiah PD Arrests Burglary Suspects after Shots Fired
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 09-18-2022 at 10:01 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of subjects walking northbound on South Dora Street checking car doors in the 1600 block of South Dora Street in Ukiah, California. The Deputies checked the area...
sonomacountygazette.com
Meet your five heroes of Sonoma County
About Larkin: Larkin believes in the importance of inclusion for all people and is on a mission to change the narrative. Her tagline is, “you don’t know what you don’t know, until you know. Larkin and her husband Peter are Sonoma County natives, and have both been teachers in the Rincon Valley Union School District since 2004. Larkin has taught various grades from preschool to middle school. She’s currently serving as the Vice Chair for the Sonoma CAC, and the President and Social Media Director of Common Ground Society.
Update: Northbound Highway 101 in Windsor reopens after major injury collision
SONOMA COUNTY -- A serious injury accident on U.S. Highway 101 in Windsor late Wednesday morning shut down the freeway in both directions for a time, according to authorities.The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the incident at around 11:45 a.m., noting that the collision north of Windsor River Road had completely shut down Highway 101 in both northbound and southbound directions.CHP responded to the scene of the accident and issued a severe traffic alert. As of around 12:20 p.m., all southbound lanes had reopened, but northbound 101 north of Windsor River Road at the Arata overcrossing remained blocked. The Sonoma County Fire District also tweeted about the incident, noting that surface streets in North Windsor were being impacted by increased traffic. Vehicles were backed up on Los Amigos and Old Redwood Highway, fire officials said. CHP has not released any details regarding the collision. Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said the second lane from the left had reopened but the far left lane was still blocked. CHP said the northbound lanes were reopened at around 1:45 p.m., about two hours after the collision happened.
Lake County News
Upper Lake man sentenced to prison for 2020 murder
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — On Monday, a judge sentenced an Upper Lake man to state prison for a 2020 killing. Christopher Jon McDonald, 45, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of 48-year-old John Turner Dickerson of Nice. McDonald entered a no contest plea...
After a decade of resistance, Sebastopol relenting on SmartMeters
Activists decry PG&E's roll-out of SmartMeters in Sebastopol, say health impacts may be severe photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB For nearly a decade, propelled by activists concerned about long-term exposure to certain frequencies of radio waves, the City of Sebastopol has delayed the roll-out of new, high-tech utility meters. This week, years after state regulators ruled municipalities had no jurisdiction and couldn't block them, Pacific Gas and Electric began installing them. That's left some locals with a mix of fear and outrage. Barely two dozen people turned out Tuesday afternoon, but enthusiastic honking from passing drivers suggests...
lakecountybloom.com
National Night Out in Lakeport on October 4
The Lakeport Police Department is hosting the National Night Out Against Crime in Library Park on Tuesday, October 4, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. This community-building partnership brings police and other government agencies together under positive circumstances. Lakeport first hosted the event in 2013. “Together, we can reduce crime and...
mendofever.com
Structure Fire in Ukiah
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire burning in Ukiah located one the 100 block of Porzio Lane. Initial reports came in around 9:45 p.m. and the Incident Commander can be heard directing firefighters as they...
Comments / 0